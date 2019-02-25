This Week in Houston Food Events: Celebrate Texas Independence Day with Whiskey and Two-Steppin'

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Rodeo Special

Continue Reading

Carne Asada and Shrimp Plate at Sylvia’s

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, is taking one of its top-selling dinners – the rodeo-centric Carne Asada– and adding a little Gulf Coast into the mix with grilled Gulf shrimp. The wood-fired plate comes with charro beans, guacamole, pico and tortillas for $26.99 throughout the entire run of the rodeo.

Monday, February 25

Taste of Italy Houston event at Hilton Post Oak

The Taste of Italy Houston event will take place at Hilton Post Oak, 2001 Post Oak. The public can register for the Grand Tasting (free with registration from 3 to 5 p.m.), featuring more than 100 wines from over 50 wineries, specialty meats, cheeses and more; as well as “The Italy-Texas factor: How to pair Texas BBQ with Italian wine” seminar and tasting ($20 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.).

Monday through Saturday

The Bourbon Takeover of Texas

The Bourbon Takeover of Texas, a culinary showcase leading up to the Bourbon Brawl, will take place at over 50 distinguished bars and restaurants across the state from Monday, February 25 through Saturday, March 2. Participating Houston restaurants and bars include Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Goodnight Charlie’s, Whiskey Cake Baybrook and Katy, Worcester’s Annex at Heights Bier Garten, Morton’s Steakhouse Downtown, Pinkerton’s BBQ, Ready Room, Wicklow Heights and Willie G’s Seafood. Each will incorporate Garrison Brothers 2019 vintage, Small Batch bourbon into unique, limited-time cocktail and culinary specials.

Tuesday, February 26

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series with a Mardi Gras Celebration. Guest chef Layne Cruz will serve up red beans and rice with andouille cornbread ($15) from 5 p.m. until sold out.

High res photo:

Thursday, February 28

Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will join Houston’s French Country Wines to host a four-course Domaine du Grangeon wine dinner with the vineyard’s Christophe Reynouard attending. The dinner will pair four superb wines, including a 2014 Domaine du Grangeon Chatus, with a four-course French Provence menu for $58 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net for reservations.

Friday, March 1

40th Anniversary special at Treebeards

Treebeards is closing out its 40th anniversary celebrations by once again throwing it back to 1978, offering its signature Red Beans & Rice at its original opening price of $1.95. Guests will be able to take part in this one-day-only promotion at any of Treebeards five Downtown locations.

Exploring Pinot Noir Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Journey through great Pinot Noirs of the United States and France at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer, at 5:30 p.m. Wines will be tasted alongside hors d’oeuvres such as tempura fried rock shrimp, beet carpaccio, poached scallop and braised short rib. Price is $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Wine Dinner at Ristorante Cavour

Hotel Granduca, 1080 Uptown Park, will welcome one of the oldest and most respected wine-making families from Piedmont, Italy to Ristorante Cavour for a special Wine Dinner from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Executive chef Maurizio Ferrarese has a created a four-course meal ($135 per person or $260 per couple), with featured dishes including tuna tartar, beef ravioli with robiola cheese, duo of beef short ribs and Gulf shrimp with polenta and sea urchin sauce, and hazelnut and chocolate flourless cake. Call 713-418-1104.

Saturday, March 2

SpringFest at City Acre Brewing Co.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., all are welcome to a free Garden Party at City Acre Brewing, 3418 Topping. Wander the shady grounds, take home free lemongrass and grapevine cuttings from the garden, nosh on festival eats from boudin balls and bacon-wrapped drumsticks to deviled eggs and sausage on a stick, and sip on exclusive beer debuts including Holiday Hund cranberry kolsch, Ghost Prost Peaflower Pils, Cedarbraish cedar-aged barleywine and more.

Carnevale at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, will celebrate Carnevale with food, music, entertainment, costumes and games from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to the public at no cost, although donations are welcome to help offset the costs of provided food and beverages. Children of all ages are welcome.

Texas Independence Day at Goodnight Charlie’s

Head to honky-tonk Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester, for a whiskey and vodka-fueled Texas Independence Day party from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Bands will be hitting the stage starting at 3 p.m., the celebration will feature specials from TX Whiskey and Tito's, and chef/partner Felipe Riccio will be smoking $2 beef tacos from opening until sold out. As always, you can reserve a booth for $200 that includes a bucket of beer and 12 tacos. Email jennifer@goodnighthospitality.com for further details.

Mardi Gras Ball at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, will host its second annual Mardi Gras Ball from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can expect entertainment by the Bayou City Brass Band, Saint A brews and a brunch with eats from mini muffulettas and shrimp and andouille jambalaya to blackened chicken wings and King Cake. Mardi Gras costumes, tuxedos and gowns are all encouraged. Tickets are $50 person and include the buffet, beer for the evening, a special color changing Hurricane cup and custom Saint Arnold Mardi Gras beads to take home.

EXPAND Head to B.B. Lemon for a rodeo-inspired brunch fiesta. Photo by Jenn Duncan

Saturday and Sunday

Houston Rodeo Brunch at B.B. Lemon

B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington, is launching an all-new brunch menu, offered Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And this weekend, in honor of Houston Rodeo season, guests can expect a wild brunch featuring live music by famed country singer, Rich O'Toole, mechanical bull rides in the garden, and raffles to win four tickets to George Strait at the Houston Rodeo on March 17. Festive rodeo attire is encouraged. Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 713-554-1809 or book on OpenTable.

Sunday, March 3

Annual Kosher Chili Cookoff at Congregation Beth Yeshurun

The eighth annual Houston Kosher Chili Cookoff will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, 4525 Beechnut. The largest kosher food event in Houston, the event celebrates the fellowship of the Jewish community with a day of food, live entertainment, contests and family-friendly activities while raising funds for nonprofit organizations in the Houston Jewish community. Online tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children four to 12; children three and under are free.

Jameson Love Thy Neighborhood Block Party at 8th Wonder

Whiskey fans are invited to join Jameson and local Houston tastemakers at the Jameson Love Thy Neighborhood Block Party at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, from 3 to 7 p.m. The afternoon will feature local bites, specialty cocktails, beer from local brewery partners and special performances from Jameson music artists. Tickets start at $40 (get 25-percent off with the promo code: KETCHUMFRIENDS) and include samples of Jameson cocktails from local bartenders, craft beer tastings, food, live performances and access to education sessions.