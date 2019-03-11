This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Your Saint Patty's Day On

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

St. Patrick’s Day treats at SusieCakes

SusieCakes, 2563 Amherst, is offering St. Patrick’s Day treats now through Sunday, March 17. Get Chocolate Guinness Cupcakes, Green Velvet Cupcakes, Shamrock Brownies and Shamrock Frosted Sugar Cookies at all locations.

Tuesday, March 12

Grand Opening of the Café Bustelo Pop-Up Café

Latin-style coffee brand Café Bustelo is bringing a café to the Montrose district for a limited time. Located inside transformed shipping container at 3615 Montrose, the Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, March 12, running through March 25, offering up an authentic Latin coffee experience alongside eats, lively music and local art. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tropical Macarons class at Central Market

As part of its “Taste the Tropics” event (running now through Tuesday, March 19), Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will host a MAKE & TAKE: Tropical Macarons class from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Maker's Mark tasting at Decatur Bar and Pop-Up Factory

Maker's Mark will host a Wood Sciences tasting at Decatur Bar and Pop-Up Factory, 2310 Decatur, from 7 to 9 p.m. Bourbon diplomat Frank Krockenberger will discuss the oak used in bourbon making as guests sip through Maker’s Mark Bourbon expressions, followed by creative wood inspired cocktails from Leslie Ross and the Decatur Bar team. The event is free with your RSVP. Space is limited to 20.

Thursday Pop-Up at Glitter Karaoke

Fresh off their stint at Aqui, chefs Andrew Musico and Rog Villarosa will be showcasing their skills at Glitter Karaoke’s, 2621 Milam, Thursday night pop-up from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday through Sunday

Saint Patrick’s Weekend at Finn Hall

Celebrate the luck of the Irish all weekend long at Finn Hall, 712 Main, with green beer, Irish mules and a special tapped keg from 11 Below Brewing Company featuring Dublin Me Luck, a limited edition Irish Red Ale. Guests can also look out for a special St. Patrick’s Day bagpipe performance on Sunday.

Saturday, March 16

Celebr8ion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery

Beer enthusiasts can gear up for the sixth annual Celebr8ion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, held from 2 to 10 p.m. The brewery will celebrate its sixth birthday with live music, food trucks and beer, of course, rain or shine. A general admission ticket ($35 in advance, $45 day of) gets you four beer tokens and a limited-edition tasting glass. VIP tickets ($100) feature an open bar, light bites, access to VIP areas and limited brews, and the specialty glass.

Expect live music and DJs at Griff's Saint Patty's festivities. Photo by Yuri Pena

Saturday and Sunday

Saint Patrick’s Day at Griff’s

On Saturday, head to Griff’s, 3416 Roseland, for its first annual Irish Crawfish and Shrimp Boil, featuring eats and live music throughout the day and night. On Sunday, the Irish pub will rock green beer and good times alongside five bands and two DJs, with the party running from day to night. Check out the full lineup of festivities online.

Sunday, March 17

Saint Patrick’s Day at Jack & Ginger’s

Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub, 2416 Brazos, will host its first annual St. Patrick's Day celebration, with doors open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. The celebration will feature a live music lineup featuring bagpipes and DJs, green Miller Lite and Guinness, and eats from jumbo local pretzels to traditional shepherd’s pie. There will be a cover charge at the door to attend the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Pink Paddy’s Day Brunch at Brasserie 19

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, will host a Pink Paddy’s Day Brunch from noon to 3 p.m.. featuring special guest and Veuve Clicquot winemaker, Pierre Casenave, alongside specials on rosé, champagne and more. Call 713-524-1919 for more information and reservations.

Saint Patrick’s Day Patio Party at Revelry on Richmond

Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond, will be throwing a St. Patrick’s Day Patio Party from noon to 10 p.m. Stop by for a party complete with bagpipers, all-you-can-eat crawfish and specials including $3 green beer, $6 Guinness, $7 Jameson Caskmates IPA, $8 Irish Car Bombs, $4 Lucky Charms and $5 Jameson.

Saint Patrick’s Day Feast at Poitín

Only 100 tickets ($80, plus fees) are available for an all-inclusive Irish feast held at Poitín, 2313 Edwards, on Saint’s Patrick’s Day. Guests can enjoy dishes such as Irish brown bread with smoked salmon, seafood chowder, black pudding with scallops, boxty sour cream and chives, shepherds pie, colcannon, bacon and cabbage with parsley sauce, and apple tart with Bailey’s Irish Cream. Each ticket to the family-style smorgasbord also includes four drinks: a welcome punch called Lion’s Kiss to kick things off, Teeling Tipperary Whiskey Sour, Gibson and Irish Coffee. Dinner is from 6 to 9 p.m.