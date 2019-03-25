This Week in Houston Food Events: Savor a Spring Omakase Menu

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, March 26

Spring Omakase Menu tasting at Tobiuo Sushi Bar

Tobiuo Sushi Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, will close the restaurant for two private omakase tastings led by chef Mike Lim, with seatings for ten guests at 7 and 8 p.m. Lim will present eight to ten courses, featuring all new Spring menu items and newly developed dishes including an uni feature, Wagyu tartare, whitefish carpaccio, East Coast oysters two ways and more. Cost is $125 per person. Call 281-394-7156.

Cakebread Wine Tasting at Jonathan’s the Rub Memorial Green

Guests can enjoy Napa Valley’s famed Cakebread wines paired with Jonathan’s fare at a special five-course wine-pairing event at Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial. The pairing begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. To reserve seats, email info@jonathanstherub.com and write Cakebread Reservations in the subject line.

Irish Whiskey Dinner at Whiskey Cake

Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, has teamed up with various Irish whiskeys for its monthly pairing dinner, held from 7 to 10 p.m. Featured whiskey distilleries include Jameson, Redbreast and Greenspot and the five-course menu features perfectly paired dishes include lamb stew, Guinness short rib, and tea cake with stone fruit. Cost is $85 per person, gratuity and tax not included. Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 832-430-2253.

Wednesday, March 27

CultureMap Tastemaker Awards at Silver Street Studios

The annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards take place at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 6 to 10 p.m. The event honors the top restaurant and bar talent in Houston, with tickets for $60 ($105 VIP).

Monthly Cooking Class at Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory

Chef Evelyn Garcia will host the Monthly Cooking Class at Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory, 2310 Decatur. From 7 to 9 p.m., Garcia will teach guests the basics of cooking a few of her signature southeast Asian meets Latin dishes. Limited to 12 participants. Cost is $80 per person (plus service fees). Cash bar available.

Co-owner and beverage master Morgan Weber will showcase bourbon and burgers at Revival Market. Photo by Julia Weber

Thursday, March 28

Bourbon and Burgers at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, invites locals to sip and savor with co-owner, Morgan Weber at its Bourbon and Burgers event. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., try out some of Weber’s favorite Bourbons alongside bites like the Revival Market Burger and Charcuterie board. Cost is $110 per person. Secure your spot by emailing info@revivalmarket.com or call us at 713–880-8463.

Clos du Val Wine Dinner at Tribute

Guests are invited to a Clos du Val Wine Dinner at Tribute at The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak. Dinner begins with hors d’oeuvres at 6:30 p.m., followed by five wines and four courses—pecan-crusted redfish in beurre rouge, braised duck ravioli with cherry and duck jus, Wagyu New York strip with cognac and brie en croute, and strawberry cheesecake with Valrhona strawberry, chocolate and pistachio cream. Cost is $150 per person ($140 for members). Call 713-685-6713.

Kenzo Estate Winery at The Palm

Beginning with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., The Palm Houston, 6100 Westheimer, will host a special wine dinner featuring Kenzo Estate Winery, hosted by winery sales manager Toru Morisihima. Dinner follows at 7 p.m., with courses including pistachio-crusted seared opah, veal consommé with black truffle mascarpone cream, braised and smoked Wagyu beef plate ribs, and Luxardo cherry, lychee and tiramisu dongo balls. Tickets are $200 per person, plus tax and gratuity. To RSVP, contact Lauren at 713-977-8180 or email LLiermann@ThePalm.com.

Gnocchi making class at the ICCC

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will continue its Il Sapore Italiano cooking series with a class on how to make gnocchi from scratch. Participants will have a hands-on experience, creating gnocchi with ICCC’s signature ragu (meat sauce) and parmigiano. Limited seats are available and previous registration is required. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the class beginning at 7. Cost is $50 for ICCC members and $60 for non-members.

Friday through Sunday

Tomball German Heritage Festival in Old Town Tomball

All weekend long, the annual Tomball German Heritage Festival will take place in Old Town Tomball near the Historical Train Depot Plaza, 201 South Elm. The free, family-friendly festival features 200-plus street vendors, ethnic and festival fare, live music, beer and wine, arts and crafts, street performers, antiques, a heritage center, and petting zoo. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday, March 30

Houston Crawfish Festival at Discovery Green

The annual Houston Crawfish Festival will take place at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature mudbugs from Bayou Brew Krewe and 242 Pub and Grill, zydeco music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, games, beer, wine, Prosecco and vendors. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Southern Italian wine class at 13 Celsius

Midtown wine bar 13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, will host its next wine class, 13 Wines to Know from Southern Italy, from 1 to 3 p.m. Wine aficionados Adele Corrigan and Carleigh Rice will be joined by special guest sommelier and Italian wine expert Nathan Smith to present 13 of their favorite wines to transport you to the breadbasket of Italy, focusing particularly on the wines found south of Tuscany. All wines from the class will be offered for an exclusive one-day-only special retail price. This class has extremely limited availability, so sign up at RSVP@13celsius.com early if you want to attend. Cost is $90 per person before tax and gratuity.