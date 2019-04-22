This Week in Food Events: Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer, Kings BierHaus League City

King's BierHaus has more than beer and sausages, if you need more than that.

New for April

New Old Fashioned Menu at Rainbow Lodge

EXPAND The Old Fashioned gets a new look at Rainbow Lodge. Photo by Paula Murphy

Rainbow Lodge is introducing a menu of old fashioned cocktails that goes beyond the whiskey and bitters. Beverage manager Marc Borel has taken other spirits and created a selection for eclectic tastes. The Texas Old Fashioned stays closer to the original with Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon, Bad Dog Sarsaparilla bitters and Texas grapefruit. The Oaxaca combines El Tesoro Anejo tequila, Xicaru Reposado Mezcal, Aztec Chocolate bitters and Lime 15 for a definite twist. Other new concoctions include Chef Mark's Rhum and Coke Old Fashioned and A Very Olde (English) Fashioned made with gin.

Monday, April 22

Parkway Campuses Celebrate Earth Day

Parkway will have six culinary teams presenting educational cooking demonstrations with local ingredients and giving out free samples. Each team will be paired with a local artist exhibiting artwork made with recyclable materials. The demonstrations are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

San Felipe Plaza, 5847 San Felipe, Michael and David of Cordua Hospitality and artist Jessica Guerra

Post Oak Central, 1990 Post Oak Boulevard, Luby's and artist Sarah Lowe

CityWest Place (Lobby of Building 4), 2103 City West Boulevard, BuffBurger and artist Marco Guerra

Phoenix Tower (Sky Lobby), 3200 Southwest Freeway, Soul Fit Grill and artist Larry McCoy

The Hub, 3 Greenway Plaza, On the Kirb and artist Que Byers

9 Greenway Plaza, Local Foods and artist Tara Conley

Tuesday, April 23

King's BierHaus Opens in League City

The father/son duo of Hans and Philipp Sitter are bringing KB Restaurant Group's first official franchise of the King's BierHaus concept to Galveston County. King's BierHaus, 828 W. FM 646, will debut April 23 at 5 p.m. and will be open only for dinner service the first week. It will begin its regular hours April 29 at 11 a.m. Expect gourmet sausages, an expansive patio, beer hall tables and high definition televisions. Oh, and beer. Lots and lots of beer. There will be 25 taps with German brews and a dozen or so craft beers. That should make Galveston County folks who suffered through Hurricane Harvey very happy. I'm looking at you, Billy Boy.

Wednesday, April 24

Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer

EXPAND Camp H-Town is Camp Happy Town. Photo by Xaymara Garza

This is second year for the Camp H-Town fundraiser which brings together 18 of Houston's best chefs for a night of delicious food and a silent auction to raise money for the summer sleep-away camp at Four Seasons Hotel, conducted in partnership with the University of Texas MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital. The oncology camp provides pediatric cancer patients 8 to 15 years old and their siblings, 9 to 12 years old, a fun camp environment with no financial cost to their families. The kids get to camp out under the stars on the hotel's rooftop deck, attend an Astros game, experience their very own Prom night and more.

Chefs such as Eduardo Montesflores, Chris Shepherd, Drake Leonards and Jonny Rhodes are just a sample of the great talent that will be contributing their talents and time to this great cause. The event will be held on the rooftop pool deck of the Four Seasons Hotel, 1300 Lamar. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite for $100.

Venge Vineyards at Jonathan's the Rub

Join Kirk Venge, owner and winemaker of Napa Valley's famed Venge Vineyards, as he takes you through five wines paired with five courses at Jonathan's The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial. There will be dishes like shrimp and chicken satay paired with Croix 2017 Narrow Gauge Chardonnay and stuffed beef tenderloin partnered with 2017 Scouts Honor Proprietary Red. Cost is $125 per person. Call 713-808-9291 for more information.

Thursday, April 25

Botanical Dinner at Radio Milano

EXPAND Radio Milano hosts a botanical dinner. Photo by Deborah Smail

Chef Ana Amaya has created a herbal and fresh four-course tasting menu that will be paired with beverages and wine. The dinner runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The tickets are $60, but there are only 20 seats available, so make your reservations soon. Radio Milano is located at Hotel Sorella, 800 Sorella Court. Complimentary valet is available at the hotel entrance.

CityPlace Sips at Springwoods Village

This free monthly craft brewery and distillery event at Springwoods Village, 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, will feature Eureka Heights as its Spotlight Brewery this Thursday with $5 beers. The American Lobster food truck will be on hand selling lobster rolls, shrimp and chicken quesadillas. Adrian Michael, a former American Idol Season 10 competitor will perform. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Crawfish Pop-up at Sit Lo

Sit Lo at Finn Hall, 712 Main, begins its Friday Viet-Cajun crawfish pop-ups at 3:30 p.m. and will serve its award-winning mudbugs until they are sold-out. The Friday pop-ups run through May 31.

Saturday, April 27

Texas Crawfish and Music Festival

The crawfish festival in Old Town Spring is now down to one weekend. Saturday's festivities begin at noon and last until 11 p.m. There will be country music from artists like Curtis Grimes and Junior Gordon Band plus zydeco from bands like Weasel and the Zydeco Clan. Sunday, the festival starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m. Pat Waters, Cody Joe Hodges and the Bourbon Street Band will be among the performers the final day.

There will be carnival and midway games and plenty of beverage and food vendors. And crawfish. The event is held in Preservation Park, 130 Spring School Road. Tickets are $12 at the gate for 13 years and up, $5 for 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under get in free with an adult. Yes, you have to tell some people that.

Katy Sip 'n Stroll

This bi-annual event benefits The Ballard House. Held in the Villagio Town Center, 22764 Westheimer Parkway, it offers samples of wine, beer and food from local businesses. Sip and stroll around the town square, listening to live music and enjoy the community atmosphere. This event is open only to persons 21 and over, so set up your babysitters now. Unfortunately, VIP tickets are sold out, but General Admission ($35) still gets you three hours of food and beverages, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. For tickets go to : http://www.sipandstroll.com/Tickets.shtml

San Leon Oyster Festival

This all-you-can-eat oyster extravaganza is hosted by Pier 6 Seafood,113 6th Street, in San Leon. It runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and features live music at 7 p.m. from Country legend Mickey Gilley. $35 gets you all-you-can-eat raw, fried and grilled oysters. $50 VIP tickets get seating at reserved tables.

Sunday, April 28

Last Day of Texas Crawfish and Music Festival



The festival's final day runs from noon to 6 p.m. in Old Town Spring.