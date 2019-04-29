This Week in Houston Food Events: Free Tacos and Cinco de Mayo

Torchy’s Tacos will celebrate its new Conroe location with an opening party featuring free tacos and live entertainment.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, April 29

Aslina Wine Dinner at Kulture

Kulture Restaurant, 701 Avenida De Las Americas, welcomes Aslina Wines and Ntsiki Biyela, South Africa’s first black winemaker, to Houston. The wine dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and cost is $125 per person.

Beer 101: Intro to Hops at Eureka Heights Brewing Co

In the second of four installments, Eureka Heights, 941 West 18th, will host a Beer 101 class for anyone (21+) curious to learn more about craft beer from an experienced brewer. This installment will analyze the aroma quality of hops and how to identify unique characteristics, concluding with a brewery tour and Q&A with the brewer. Class begins at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $20 in advance. Each guest will receive one beer and lite snacks after class.

Tuesday, April 30

Grand Opening at Torchy’s Tacos Conroe

Torchy’s Tacos is set to open its first Conroe location, 351 South Loop 336 West, on Wednesday, May 1, celebrating with an opening party on Tuesday, April 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy free tacos, drinks and live entertainment, including a DJ, face painting and photo booth stations. In addition, free taco money will be up for grabs for one lucky raffle winner who visits the new location when it opens for business on Wednesday.

Soter Vineyards Wine Dinner happening at Brennan’s of Houston

By way of Oregon, family-owned Soter Vineyards will be pouring at Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, as part of the Soter Vineyards Wine Dinner, starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by a four-course dinner with wine pairings at 7 p.m. ($125 plus tax and gratuity). Menu highlights include Alligator Harbor oysters, hogs head cheese, smoked boudin and sheftalia with farmer pickled vegetables, Snake River Farm’s Wagyu strip and strawberry Creole cream cheese almond cake.

Wednesday, May 1

Pizza and Movie Night at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

Join the ICCC, 1101 Milford, for a special Pizza and Movie Night with a screening of “Benedetta Follia.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and pizza, water and soft drinks will be served. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

Friday, May 3

EAST X WEST : Four-Hands Dinner at Artisans

Artisans, 3201 Louisiana, invites guests on a one-night-only culinary journey with two master chefs, Blake Thornley and Jacques Fox, as the duo displays explosive spice profiles while presenting their signature recipes rooted in Guizhou ingredients and fused with modern French technique. Dinner begins with a cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $275 for front row seats and $250 for all other seats.

“Come Wine With Us” at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

Guests are invited to enjoy a one-of-a-kind Italian wine tasting experience at the ICCC, 1101 Milford, at 7 p.m. Led by Jon Muellner from Dionysus Imports, the guided tasting will offer multiple wines from various regions of Italy paired with bites from Mia Bella Trattoria. Tickets are $60 for members and $65 for non-members.

Hit up El Big Bad for a tequila-fueled Cinco de Mayo weekend. Photo by Troy Fields

Friday through Sunday

9th annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at El Big Bad

El Big Bad, 419 Travis, is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a weekend-long fiesta. Guests can expect things like tequila samples, DJs and dancing, drink specials, face painters and plenty of fun. The event is 21-and-up. Register early for free entry ($10 regular cover).

Saturday, May 4

Rosé All Day at Sonoma Wine Bar – Upper Kirby

Join Sonoma Wine Bar, 2720 Richmond, for a Rosé All Day Wine Tasting Party from 2 to 10 p.m. Guests can taste 12 rosés for $45 or pick six for $25, plus tax and gratuity.

504 Day: Crawfish & Music Festival at Midtown Park

Beads and beignets, crawfish and drinks, and bounce and brass are in store for this Nola-loving mudbug and music festival, held at Midtown Park, 2811 Travis, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can get a taste of the Crescent City via music, mudbugs, food trucks and good times, with performances starting at noon. Preorder crawfish or buy on site at the Crawfish Pavilion on Anita. Tickets are $25 for general admission.

The Taste of Memorial City Food & Wine Festival at The Lawn at Memorial City

Held on the The Lawn greenspace, 971 Bunker Hill, and adjoining area next to Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, 9787 Katy, from 4 to 6 p.m. (3 p.m. for VIP), The Taste of Memorial City Food & Wine Festival will showcase the best of Memorial City’s culinary scene. The first annual festival offers a look at 25-plus restaurants, chefs, winemakers and breweries via bites, wine, beer, spirits, a culinary market and chef demos, plus live music. Tickets include all food and beverages and are $35 for general admission and $60 for VIP (early entry, access to VIP lounge, special chef demo and tasting sessions), with a portion of all event ticket proceeds benefiting Memorial Assistance Ministries.

Saturday and Sunday

Cinco de Mayo at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Picos, 3601 Kirby, will kick off Cinco de Mayo weekend with Zydeco de Mayo on Saturday, May 4, featuring a live crawfish boil, tacos, tamales, Sonora hot dogs, a salsa bar, nachos, popsicles and more in its 5,000 square foot outdoor event space. On Sunday, Picos’ Fiesta Under the Big Top will feature crawfish, tacos, breakfast tacos and quesadillas, breakfast potatoes covered in chile con queso, and assorted Mexican desserts alongside its traditional brunch buffet. Drink specials all weekend include The Perfect Margarita with Herradura Silver ($11), Don Julio shaker margaritas ($12), Altos shaker margaritas ($10), Cuervo tradicional 100-percent agave Palomas ($10), Cazadores frozen margaritas ($10), frozen Deep Eddy Orange Vodka ($10), Gran Centenario shots ($8) and Maestro Dobel Diamante Shots ($10).

Cinco de Mayo at Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe

Teotihuacan Mexican Café, 1511 Airline, will celebrate Cinco de Mayo weekend with DJs, horses, tequila samples, drink specials, mariachis, folklorico dancing, Aztec dancers and more starting at 11 a.m.

Sunday, May 5

Cinco de Mile Block Party on Washington

Going on its fourth year, Cinco de Mile returns to the ever-growing Washington Ave for the ultimate Cinco de Mayo block party. This year’s festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with participating venues including Clutch Bar, Concrete Cowboy, HandleBar, Axis & Alibi and more. Tickets are $10 for general admission.

Lucky Cat Brunch at Ralph Smith Studios

I’ll Have What She’s Having is hosting a Lucky Cat Brunch for all Moms, UnMoms and future Moms, with proceeds benefiting the social activist organization and Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. The family-style dim sum meal will feature top area female chefs and cocktail professionals—including Shiva DiVirgilio (Oporto Midtown, Rishi Hospitality), Fah Vorarittinapa (Lemongrass Cafe), Dory Fung (Fung's Cafe, Secret Taste, JuiceWell), Mary Cuclis (Pondicheri), Evelyn Garcia @Decatur), G Benchawan Jabthong Painter (Street to Kitchen), Alexandra Pena (The Dunlavy), Natasha Douglas, Keisha Griggs and more, plus beverage stars Jojo Martinez, Kris Sowell and Laurie Harvey. Tickets are $75 and brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. at Ralph Smith Studios, 5226 Elm.

All month long (May)

HTX Burger Battle

In honor of National Burger Month, local wholesaler Cake & Bacon is partnering with five Houston-area spots to launch a month-long “HTX Burger Battle” Participating restaurants include Craft Burger Food Truck (Main Street outpost only), Down House, 1801 Yale, Leeland House, 2119 Leeland, Just GRK, 11325 Katy, and Elliot’s Table, 465 T C Jester . Dine out on as many burgers as possible and post/tag your experience on Instagram, and at the end of the month, Cake & Bacon will choose one winner to receive a dozen mixed goodies from Cake & Bacon, a box of great Cake & Bacon swag and a $20 gift card from each participating restaurant. All folks have to do is post their burger on instagram, tag the restaurant and @cakeandbacon, plus #HTXbb. The winner will be selected and announced on Monday, June 3. The more burgers you eat, the better your chances are of winning.