This Week in Houston Food Events: Pupusa Burgers and Fajita Fries at Bernie's Burger Bus

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

New specials

Field Trip at Bernie’s Burger Bus

Chef Justin Turner’s latest zany burger, fry and milkshake creations travel south for a limited time only (at least a few weeks) at Bernie’s Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale. For the Field Trip Burger Pupusas, housemade pupusas stand in as buns in two different delicious burger mashups: a pepper jack cheeseburger between two roasted garlic, green chili cheese pupusas with spicy guacamole, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo ($10.99): and a pepper jack cheeseburger between two roasted garlic, green chili cheese pupusas with homemade curtido and salsa roja ($10.99). Or try the Field Trip Faijita Fries, handcut fries topped with marinated and sliced beef fajita, house green chili queso, aged white cheddar, fire sauce, spicy guacamole, cilantro and diced onions ($7.99/$10.50); and the Spicy Mayan Mocha Milkshake, topped with whipped cream and a crispy, spicy chocolate pretzel puppy chow ($7).

Monday, May 6

La Mascaronne Wine Dinner at Frank's Americana Revival

Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, is celebrating the arrival of spring with a decadent food and wine pairing dinner. The feast will feature award-winning wines from La Mascaronne alongside French-inspired courses, starting with a sparkling wine reception at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Cost is $95 per person and reservations can be made via email at info@frankshouston.com or by calling 713-572-8600.

Monday through Friday

National Teacher Appreciation Week

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, multiple locations, will be offering 15 percent off for all teachers during National Teacher Appreciation week, Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10.

To thank teachers for the work they do to shape future generations, Ooh La La bakeries, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will be offering one free jumbo cupcake to any school employee when they show their school ID. The offer is available from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10.

Teachers who visit Hopdoddy, all locations, and show their I.D. will receive one FREE small shake, valid Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10.

Tuesday, May 7

Teacher Appreciation Day at Pluckers

Pluckers, all locations, will offer a Teacher Freebie promo and half-price glasses of wine on Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 7. The promo includes one free appetizer at any Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting a faculty school badge (limit one appetizer per two people).

Tuesdays and Wednesdays in May

46th Anniversary Specials at Ouisie’s Table

Every Tuesday and Wednesday in May through May 29, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be offering a two-course dinner menu featuring dishes from its early years (between 1973 and 1995) at the original prices. Among the items offered the first two nights will be Ouisie’s Splendid Spud, a baked potato served with garlic oil, fresh dill, sour cream, black caviar, green onion and slices of fresh salmon ($8); pork tenderloin with spring fruits; and Mediterranean tuna pasta (both $12).

Wednesday, May 8

BBP Dinner at The Dunlavy

The Buffalo Bayou Partnership will host a fundraising dinner at The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, beginning with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6:30 p.m., followed by a four-course seating dinner with pairings from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines at 7 p.m. Tickets are $250 per person.

IL Borro Wine Dinner at Damian's Cucina Italiana

Damian’s, 3011 Smith, will host Salvatore Ferragamo Jr., proprietor of IL Borro Toscana Wines and grandson of iconic Italian luxury fashion designer, for the IL Borro Toscana Wine Dinner, held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $110 per person.

Thursday, May 9

Cultured Cocktails at Boheme

Meet the Rothko Chapel team and relax in the bohemian atmosphere at Boheme, 307 Fairview, at this Fresh Arts Cultured Cocktails Happy Hour. The Rothko Chapel staff and volunteers will be on hand for drinks and conversation from 5 to 8 p.m., when 10-percent of the proceeds from drink sales will go to support the Chapel.

Beer 101 Intro to Hops at Eureka Heights Brew Co

Head to Eureka Heights Brew Co, 941 West 18th, for a Beer 101: Intro to Hops class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The class will analyze the aroma quality and showcase how to identify unique characteristics through hops used frequently Eureka Heights, concluding with a brewery tour and Q&A with the brewer. Tickets are $20 and each guest will receive one beer and lite snacks after class.

Exploring Gin Cocktails with Roxor Gin at Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory

Join Roxor Gin brand ambassador Rebecca Ramsey for a fun evening at Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory, 2310 Decatur, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will learn how to make three classic Gin-based cocktails — The French 75, Gin Mule, and Gin & Tonic, and learn about the botanicals that are used to infuse the special spirit. The class is free with RSVP (limited to 20) and includes complimentary bites.

Saturday, May 11

AsiaFest at Asia Society Texas Center

Head to Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore, for the 2019 AsiaFest, celebrating Asian Pacific Heritage Month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day will feature an international bazaar, performances, arts and crafts, fusion cuisine and live demonstrations throughout the day. New this year, guests can embark on an adventure through Asia, using a passport to explore different regions' traditions, cultures and food. The event is free and open to the public.

Houston Crawfish, Crab & Grill Festival at Humble Civic Arena

The Houston Crawfish, Crab & Grill Festival will take place at the Humble Civic Arena & Expo, 8233 Will Clayton beginning at 3 p.m. The family-friendly event celebrates the tastes and cultures of Southern cooking, featuring crawfish, crab and grilled foods from local restaurants, caterers and food trucks. Guests can also expect live performances by zydeco, R&B, soul and reggae bands, plus DJs, fun and games in the kid zone, arts and crafts and more. General admission tickets are $10, with food and drink packages available.

The Positive Table Dinner at LIFEHTX

The Positive Table Dinner series is set to kick off at LIFEHTX, 2515 Morse, featuring Define Foods owner Erin Stewart and chef Monica Pope. The collaborative dinner series will have an emphasis on applying wellness in all areas of life, with a food focus, and each dinner will be a different experience showcasing an overarching wellness theme that ties into the menu. Cost is $150 per person and the evening begins at 6:30 p.m.

Spring Carnival at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., 5301 Nolda, will host its Spring Carnival from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can juggle over 30 different BuffBrews alongside snow cone and cotton candy, pus fun like axe throwing, a naughty balloon twister, bouncy batting cage, hoops from hell challenge and dunk tank. Early bird special tickets are $25 through Monday, May 6 for a special limited-edition BuffBrew Carnival glassware and all-you-can-responsibly-drink event pass ($30 regular).

Houston Whiskey Festival at The Ballroom at Bayou Place

The 6th Annual Houston Whiskey Festival takes place at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas, from 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP). Guests can expect a bevy of whiskey, bourbon, scotch and other fine spirits along with whiskey seminars, a cigar lounge, tastes and live music. Tickets are $65 for general admission and $125 for VIP. Cocktail dress and blazers are required (business attire at minimum).

EXPAND Celebrate Mom with some smoked gouda cornbread pudding and bbq crawfish at Killen's Steakhouse. Photo by Kimberly Park

Sunday, May 12

Mother's Day Dining

Check out our 2019 Mother's Day Dining Guide for the tastiest celebrations of Mom in Houston, from family-friendly brunch buffets to jazzy prix fixe dining experiences.

Mother’s Day Market at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, is hosting a Mother's Day Market on Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., showcasing a cherry-picked group of artists and goods to enjoy alongside Revival Market eats. Artisans include Axel Provisions seasonings and spices, Birch and Goldberry soaps, candles and paper, Magnol French Baking, and Julia Gabriel Studio leather goods, to name a few.

Sunday Supper Club at Decatur Bar and Pop-Up Factory

Decatur Bar and Pop-Up Factory, 2310 Decatur, continues its monthly Sunday Supper pop-ups with LMN Hospitality chefs Brandi Key and Jorge Valencia and special guest chef EJ Miller of International Smoke. This 30-seat, six-course dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $165 per person; drink pairings are available for an additional $30. Tax and gratuity are included in the price.