This Week in Houston Food Events: A Great Taste of the Heights

BCK Kitchen and Cocktail Adventures is just one of the restaurants in the lineup at the upcoming Great Taste of the Heights festival.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

National Burger Month at Morton’s

In honor of National Burger Month, Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer, and Morton’s Grille, 25 Waterway, are offering two perfect patties, available exclusively during the month of May. Morton’s The Steakhouse’s burger features gorgonzola, Nueske’s thick-cut bacon and bibb lettuce with roasted garlic aioli and red onion marmalade on a brioche bun. The entrée is accompanied by matchstick fries and paired with a glass of Michael David “Earthquake” Zinfandel for $36. Morton’s Grille is offering an eight-ounce burger with local 44 Farms ground chuck topped with steakhouse chili, homemade jalapeño jack queso and Frito’s, paired with Saint Arnold 5 O’Clock Pils for $17.

Monday through Saturday

Ten Year Anniversary at Plonk!

Plonk! Beer and Wine Bistro, 1214 West 43rd, is celebrating ten years with a week of anniversary events. The Oak Forest wine bar will highlight regional wines and the wine-friendly food of chef Kala Dunn in a series of special tastings, live music performances and special menus beginning Monday, May 13 and running through Saturday, May 18. Follow along on Facebook for events including a Pacific Northwest Fest, Texas Grill Night and Spanish Wine and Tapas tasting.

World Whiskey Day special at Third Coast

Sommelier/beverage director David Cook will be offering special pricing on five of his favorite whiskies at Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bertner, in honor of World Whiskey Day. Available from from Monday, May 13 to Saturday, May 18, guests can enjoy these five whiskies for $10 each, or create a flight of three for $25.

Wednesday, May 15

Big Tastes of Texas with Crawfish & Noodles at Central Market

As part of its second annual “Big Tastes of Texas,” running Wednesday, May 15 through Tuesday, May 28, Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will host “Big Tastes of Texas with Crawfish & Noodles,” where James Beard semi-finalist and chef Trong Nguyen will create signature dishes from his highly-acclaimed restaurant, Crawfish & Noodles.

Thursday, May 16

'Chartreuse Day' at Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory

Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory, 2310 Decatur, will celebrate Chartreuse Day by offering Chartreuse specials all day, crafted by bar manager Leslie Ross. Guests can taste unique and exciting cocktails and get Chartreuse swag from 4 to 11 p.m.

French Country Wines Dinner at Café Benedicte

French Country Wines is teaming up with the west side’s Café Benedicte, 15455 Memorial, to present a special evening of food and paired wines from Domaine du Grandgeon, Ardeche. Held at Café Benedicte, the four-course dinner will begin at 7 p.m., featuring dishes such as bouillabaisse, smoked duck in plum wine sauce and crepes Fitzpatrick. Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 281-741-0853.

Saint Arnold Beer Dinner at Field & Tides

Field & Tides, 705 East 11th, will host a five-course Saint Arnold Beer Dinner, with courses from chef Travis Lenig paired with Saint Arnold beers. Highlights include achiote swordfish, crispy Berksire pork belly, RC Ranch Denver steak, pheasant mole and sticky toffee pudding. Tickets are $88, including tax and gratuity (not including Eventbrite fees).

Thursday through Sunday

The Houston Greek Festival at St. Basil The Great Greek Orthodox Church

The Houston Greek Festival returns to St. Basil The Great Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Eldridge, offering a taste of Hellenic culture via Greek foods and pastries, church tours, shopping, dancing and children’s activities. Admission is $3 per person (free for kids under ten) and hours are Thursday 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

EXPAND The Classic will be showing off its fresh fare at The Great Taste of the Heights. Photo by Julie Soefer

Saturday, May 18

South Texas Breakfast at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

From 1 to 4 p.m., Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares will host a cooking class featuring all the great things that go into a South Texas Breakfast. Those attending will learn how to make chilaquiles, migas, refried beans, guisado beans, flour tortillas, gorditas and corn tortillas. The cost for the hands-on class is $65 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842. The class will be held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen at 1140 Eldridge.

Music to My Beers at Pearland Town Center

The inaugural Music to My Beers event will take place at the Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway, from 2 to 9 p.m. The outdoor event celebrates independent craft breweries south of Houston, with live music, food trucks and a lineup of breweries including BAKFISH Brewing Company, Vallensons’ Brewing Company, Brigadoon Brewery, Devil and the Deep Brewery, DUO Winery & Cider Co. and Texas Beer Refinery. Admission is free, with $5 beer tickets.

The Great Taste of the Heights at the All Saints campus

The Great Taste of the Heights community food festival will take place on the All Saints campus, 215 East 10th from 5 to 10 p.m. The annual event features live music and food samples from 20 popular local restaurants, including BB’s Tex-Orleans, BCK Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Bernie’s Burger Bus, The Classic, Neo Baguette, Sing, Sonoma Wine Bar and more. Pre-sale tickets include samples and are available for $25 online ($35 at the door, if available) or at Eclectic Home, 345 West 19th, and C&D Hardware, 314 East 11th. The event is family-friendly, and children under ten can share a ticket with a parent. Great Taste of the Heights

Sunday, May 19

Houston Pasta Festival at Bayou City Event Center

The second annual Houston Pasta Festival will take place at Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight, from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can taste pasta dishes from top area restaurants, including ROMA Italian Eatery, BOH Pasta, Paulie’s, Pizza Motus and Pepper Twins. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

Tacos over Texas at Ninfa’s on Navigation

Originally set for April, the annual Tacos over Texas has been rescheduled to take place at Ninfa’s on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon for VIP). A collaboration with El Tiempo Cantina and The Original Ninfa's On Navigation, the event brings together chefs from around the country in sharing their skills and raising funds for The Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund. Each celebrity chef will create a taco inspired by Mama Ninfa, adding their own unique flavors in a culinary throwdown. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $200 for VIP.

Love Street Music Fest at Karbach

Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, is hosting its third annual Love Street Music Fest with performances from Walk the Moon, Bishop Briggs, Toadies, lovelytheband, Wrestlers, slenderbodies and VODI. The festival will take place at the brewery in Houston and guests can expect plenty of live music, good times and of course, Karbach beer. Doors open at 1 p.m. with music from 1:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $150 for VIP (includes separate VIP entrance and area, restrooms, three beers, access to special tappings and buffet from Karbach restaurant and patio.

Seven-Course Veggie Dinner at Uchi

Uchi, 904 Westheimer, is hosting a seven-course dinner showcasing sous chef Stephanie Lara’s take on vegetarian dishes, with courses including Fermented Cucumber Sorbet, Kinoko Mousse, Smoked Carrot, Kohlrabi Stew, Melted Kabocha, Sunomono salad and sweet corn shortcake. Cost is $75 per person, alcohol, tax and gratuity not included. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Call 713-522-4808 or email Jessica Brach at jbrach@uchirestaurants.com to reserve a spot.