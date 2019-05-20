This Week in Houston Food Events: Houston's Taste of Nation for No Kid Hungry

Indianola will be one of the restaurants represented at Houston's Taste of Nation event, benefiting No Kid Hungry.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, May 20

CollaborEIGHT at TRIS

Chef Austin Simmons will host the next “CollaborEIGHT” dinner at TRIS, 24 Waterway, on Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m. The eight-course dinner will showcase the culinary talents of William Wright of Helen’s Greek alongside Simmons. Tickets are $200 per person all inclusive (dinner, wine pairings, tax and gratuity).

Tuesday, May 21

Blind Wine Tasting at Third Coast

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, Floor 6, continues its Tasting Series with a Blind Wine Tasting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will be given four wines that are not labeled, sampling each and discussing the wines’ characteristics with award-winning sommelier David Cook as they learn what wines they are enjoying. Each tasting will be paired with bites from executive chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online.

La Vie en Rose wine dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is hosting its seventh annual La Vie en Rose, a wine dinner featuring selected Rose wines imported by Houston’s French Country Wines, on Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m. The dinner will pair five wines with a five-course French Provence menu. Cost is $69 plus tax and gratuity. A $30 deposit via Paypal is required to secure the reservation, forfeited for failing to show up or cancel at least 48 hours in advance.

Regions of France Dinner at Brasserie du Parc

The second in a series of dinners touring the regions of France will be held at Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar. While the first visited regions throughout France at Etoile, this one at Brasserie focuses directly on Lyon, a city rich in history, food and wine. Chef Philippe Verpiand and beverage director Kimberly Paul will present an evening of Lyon-inspired food and beverage pairings, including three-meat pâté, poached salmon dumpling with crawfish sauce and rice pilaf, Angus beef skirt steak with shallot red wine marmalade and potato gratin, and pistachio custard with soft meringue, caramel and toasted almonds. Cost is $88 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required as seating is limited.

Field & Tides is also in the lineup for Houston's Taste of Nation. Photo by Troy Fields

Wednesday, May 22

Meat & Greet at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace

Goode Company chef Levi Goode and Guard & Grace chef Troy Guard will collaborate on a special dinner at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests will be treated to a “Meat & Greet” in the backyard, including live cooking demos and grilled specialties from each chef. Tickets are $85 and include passed appetizers, mains, and desserts, plus live music and two drink tickets.

Houston’s Taste of Nation at Silver Street Studios

Houston’s Taste of Nation will take place at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring an evening of unlimited bites and sips from Houston's best restaurants and drink purveyors, the event raises money for No Kid Hungry in the fight against childhood hunger. This year’s restaurant lineup includes standouts like Coltivare, BCN Taste & Tradition, Field & Tides, Eunice, Nancy's Hustle, Theodore Rex and Uchi, plus new and upcoming eateries like Magnol French Baking, Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory and Rosie Cannonball, among others. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $200 for VIP (including early entry at 6 p.m.).

Thursday, May 23

A Dining Experience Highlighting the Wines of Ian Brand at Prego

Prego, 2520 Amherst, will welcome Monterey winemaker Ian Brand for a special dinner, beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and followed by a seated, four-course dinner paired with Brand’s wines. Named 2018 Winemaker of the Year, Brand is known for his sustainable winemaking for La Marea (Spanish-inspired wines), I. Brand & Family (California-inspired wines) and Le P’Tit Paysan (French-inspired wines). Cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, email pregodavid@yahoo.com.

Wild Turkey Dinner at Bayou & Bottle

Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, is kicking off its third annual Summer Social Series with a Wild Turkey craft dinner at Bayou & Bottle at 6:30 p.m. Special guest and brand ambassador Benny Hurwitz will be present for the event, beginning with a cocktail reception featuring passed apps and fun games in the Topgolf Swing Suite before moving to Bayou & Bottle's private dining room for an intimate four-course dinner with Wild Turkey pairings. Cost is $95 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and space is very limited. Call 713-276-4700.

Friday, May 24

National Chardonnay Day at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations, is celebrating National Chardonnay Day by offering a magnum bottle of Perry’s Reserve Chardonnay for $60 (regularly $115) with the purchase of two lunch or dinner entrées.

National Escargot Day at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is celebrating National Escargot Day with a special menu of snail dishes, including traditional escargots served in sizzling garlic butter and the Bistro’s signature Pizza Nonni (snail pizza), baked golden in a wood-fired oven.

Friday through Monday

Memorial Day Weekend specials at The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, is offering a Memorial Day weekend dinner for two from Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27. Guests can savor a customizable three-course meal, paired with a bottle of La Crema Monterey Chardonnay or Il Poggione Rosso di Toscana IGT, for $70. Dishes will feature Oceanaire favorites including Tuna Poke, Stuffed Fish Florentine and Baked Alaska. Diners can also enjoy $1 oysters in the bar all day Sunday and Monday.

Saturday, May 25

The Taste of Louisiana Festival at Brazos River Park

The Taste of Louisiana Festival will take place at Brazos River Park, 18427 Southwest Freeway, from 2 to 9 p.m. Guests can expect Louisiana-style food and drink from over 20 vendors, plus live zydeco, blues and Nola funk, chef demonstrations, arts and crafts, and a kids zone with inflatables and rides. Tickets are $20 or $10 for kids four to 12.

Aperol Patio Party at Milano Bar

Milano Bar, 800 Sorella, will host a Love at First Spritz: Aperol Patio Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy Aperol Spritzes and complimentary Aperol/Campari samplers, plus happy hour bites and drinks.