This Week in Houston Food Events: Burgers, Brunch and How to Drink Like a Lady

Get $5 kids burgers at Hungry's for the rest of May.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long (May)

National Burger Month at Hungry’s

In honor of National Burger Month, Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial, is dishing out $5 kids’ burgers for the remainder of May. Celebrate the last few weeks of school with a juicy cheeseburger and hand-cut fries on its expansive patio.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Specials at Dessert Gallery

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, will be honoring service members by offering 50-perfect off dine-in orders to those in uniform or carrying a military I.D. this Memorial Day.

Monday Brunch at Dish Society

To recognize the national holiday, all Dish Society locations will run a special Monday brunch (counter service) on Memorial Day, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by the usual social hour and dinner offerings with table service until 10 p.m. Enjoy Gulf shrimp and smoke gouda grits or free-range chicken and buttermilk biscuits with frozen mimosas and more.

Memorial Day Brunch at a’Bouzy

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, is extending its weekend brunch with a special Monday Memorial Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pop Champagne and dig into brunch favorites from duck fat pommes frites and eggs to strawberry butter chicken and waffles. Call 713-722-6899 for reservations.

Jam & Toast Brunch at The Rustic



In honor of Memorial Day,

will be hosting a special Monday edition of its classic family-style brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Memorial Day Brunch at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Enjoy a fun, boozy brunch at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Martinis & Mules Monday” at Upstairs Bar & Lounge/ NextDoor Bar & Lounge (Memorial)

Upstairs Bar & Lounge, 2356 Rice, and NextDoor Bar & Lounge, 14714 Memorial, will be featuring “Martinis & Mules Monday” on Memorial Day. All martinis and mules will be $7 from 3 p.m. to close.

Brunch for Lunch at Hungry’s (Rice Village and Memorial)

Guests can enjoy half prices mimosa carafes during lunch on at Hungry’s in Rice Village, 2356 Rice, and Memorial, 14714 Memorial. The restaurants will be serving “Brunch for Lunch” menus as well.

Tuesday through Saturday

Teas & Toddies at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant

Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby, will be offering a special bar menu of light Indian fare along with reduced-price beverages, available Tuesday through Saturday beginning this week. Among the beverages of beer, wine and cocktails (all $8 or less) is a menu of eight house-blended teas, plus smaller bites including housemade spiced onion rings, crispy-fried baby corn, masala peanuts and kulcha, Indian flat bread stuffed with things like goat cheese and smoked salmon. Teas & Toddies is available from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

National Burger Day at Revolve Kitchen + Bar

Revolve Kitchen + Bar, 2525 West Loop South, is celebrating National Burger Day by offering its Best Damn Bacon Jam Burger for just $10 (it’s normally $19). The eight-ounce burger comes loaded down with smoked bleu cheese, fried egg, bacon onion jam and truffle arugula salad, all packed beneath a toasted brioche bun.

Thursday, May 30

CityPlace Sips at Springwoods Village CityPlace



will host a

distiller and brewer showcase from 4 until 7 p.m. This special edition offers $5 craft beers from local favorite Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. and tropical sounds from Trinidad and Tobago native and steel pan artist Sean Richards, with Pita Bitesfood truck offering Mediterranean dishes.

Learn How to Drink Like a Lady (Most of the Time) at Decatur Bar and Pop-Up Factory

Decatur Bar and Pop-Up Factory, 2310 Decatur, will host a “Learn How to Drink Like a Lady (Most of the Time)” evening of cocktails with bar manager Leslie Ross 7 to 9 p.m. RSVP for free online.

Friday, May 31

Mixers & Elixirs at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Head to HMNS, 5555 Hermann Park, as it kicks off summer with its first Mixers & Elixirs, from 7 to 10 p.m. The museum will open its doors for an evening of drinks, dancing, music and food trucks — including Foreign Policy, Good Dog, Refill Station, dlish Curbside and Dipped. Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

Saturday, June 1

Champagne & Yoga Pride Party at Cottonwood

Celebrate the LGBTQ community with champagne and yoga at Cottonwood, 3422 North Shepherd, from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests are invited to bring their pups and their yoga mats for a one-hour yoga session followed by a Champagne social. Tickets are $5 to $20 and all proceeds will go to a charity supporting the LGBTQ community at Bunnies on the Bayou.

One-Year Anniversary at Pokeworks Montrose

Pokéworks Montrose, 2055 Westheimer, will celebrate its first birthday with BOGO free poke bowls, burritos and salads all day long (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.). A portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to The Ocean Cleanup project.

Peli Peli will be participating in this year's Uptown Dine Around. Photo by Troy Fields

Saturday and Sunday

Uptown Dine Around



The second annual

kicks off on Saturday, June 1, running through Sunday, June 30 and showcasing the area's culinary diversity. Guests can get limited-time, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at 19+ Uptown eateries, including

,

,

,

,

,

,

and more.

Sunday, June 2

Latin Restaurant Weeks Kicks Off

From Sunday, June 2 through Sunday, June 16, Houston diners will be able to enjoy diverse flavors from Latin regions during Latin Restaurant Weeks. The two-week series of signature events will kick off with over 25 participating restaurants offering special prix-fixe options ranging from $15-$50. The 2019 lineup includes Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Gauchos Do Sul, Los Cucos, Mucho Mexico, Sofrito Houston, Vida Mariscos Seafood & Sports Bar, Essentials Kitchen by Chef Martinez, Peruvian Sweets by Belen and more.