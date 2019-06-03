This Week in Houston Food Events: Sip and Nosh at Wine & Food Week

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands

Wine & Food Week is a celebration 15 years in the making, featuring wine and culinary tastemakers from across the globe and running through Sunday, June 9. Head to The Woodlands for the week-long extravaganza, featuring national and international wines at wine tastings, wine dinners, seminars and special events like Sips, Suds & Tacos, the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street, Platinum Wine Vault Collectors Tasting and the elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase.

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Now through Sunday, June 16, Houston diners will be able to enjoy diverse flavors from Latin regions during Latin Restaurant Weeks. The two-week series of signature events will kick off with over 25 participating restaurants offering special prix-fixe options ranging from $15-$50. The 2019 lineup includes Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Gauchos Do Sul, Los Cucos, Mucho Mexico, Sofrito Houston, Vida Mariscos Seafood & Sports Bar, Essentials Kitchen by Chef Martinez, Peruvian Sweets by Belen and more.

Tuesday, June 4

A Toast to the Icons at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Guests are invited to join Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, for A Toast to the Icons dinner, as the wine team explores a diverse selection of wines from Champagne, Burgundy, Jura, Santa Barbara and the Willamette Valley. The power-packed evening will will begin at 7 p.m., featuring dishes such as pan-seared halibut with European butter and Meyer lemon, Heritage Green Circle chicken with farro risotto, Carmen Ranch strip with golden Yukon tuile and mustard seed demi, and a chocolate mousse with salted caramel ice cream. Cost is $355 per guest. Call 713-780-7352 or book online.

Wednesday, June 5

11 Below Beer Dinner at State Fare

Guests are invited to a five-course beer dinner featuring 11 Below Brewing Company at State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Highlights include smoked venison chili paired with Oso Bueno Amber, softshell crab roll with Lame Duck Pale Ale and H-town Hot Fried Chicken with Hipster sauce. Tickets are $50 per person plus tax and gratuity. Email skelley@statefarehouston.com or call 832-831-0950.

Anthony Bourdain Tribute Dinner at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will host a special Anthony Bourdain Tribute Dinner in honor of the iconic late chef and Mental Health Awareness Month (May). Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the dinner will feature a cocktail hour and five-courses with pairings inspired by Bourdain. Tickets are $100 per person, with $25 from each ticket sold going to the local non-profit, Nick Finnegan Counseling Center, to help in its mission to provide affordable mental health services to all.

Aperitivo Italiano: Hidden Gems at The Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a special wine event on the Italian alternatives to Pinot Noir at 7 p.m. Aperitivo Italiano: Hidden Gems will be presented by Riccardo Guerrieri of Vinology at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

Get a taste of Dish Society and more at Taste of LaCenterra. Photo by Kimberly Park

Thursday, June 6

Taste of LaCenterra

LaCenterra, 23501 Cinco Ranch, will host the second annual Taste of LaCenterra from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can expect bites from its newest restaurants as well as established favorites, a selection of wine, beer and cocktails for purchase, live music by Danny Ray and the Acoustic Production and a variety of items to bid on in the silent auction. Participating Restaurants include Dish Society, Fish City Grill, Gelato & Co., Peli Peli, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Snooze, Sweet Paris, The Cheese Bar, Torchy's Tacos and more. Tickets are $25 ($10 for children 4-11) and 100-percent of ticket sales and silent auction proceeds will benefit Katy-based charity Hope Impacts.

Garrison Brothers Bourbon Dinner at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Garrison Brothers Distillery and Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse are hosting a one-night only, bourbon-themed dinner at all Del Frisco’s locations nationwide, including its Houston location, 5061 Westheimer. Beginning at 7 p.m., the dinner will feature a five-course prix-fixe menu from Del Frisco's executive chefs David Holben and Mario Hernandez, with each course complementing a specific neat pour or unique cocktail infused with Garrison Brothers bourbon.

Thursday through Saturday

Whiskey Weekend at CityPlace

CityPlace, 1600 Springwoods Plaza, will celebrate Texas distilling at its inaugural Whiskey Weekend, with events including a Whiskey Wind Down on Thursday, June 6; a four-course whiskey pairing dinner with newly appointed Treaty Oak Distilling chef and pitmaster Scott Fogle alongside SwitcHouse chef Darren Tonner on Friday, June 7; and a special Brunch on the Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

Saturday, June 8

Rosé This Way at River Oaks District

The River Oaks District, 4444 Westheimer, invites guests to Rosé this Way from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Le Colonial will be featuring its house rosé for $40 per bottle and $10 per glass in addition to seasonal rosé sangria for $10 . Bisou will offer half off bottles of rosé and Toulouse will be offering half-off all bottles of rosé, champagne and wine until 6 p.m. And at East Hampton Sandwich Co., froze will be $3 all day.

Rosé Day Party at Brasserie 19

Drink pink at Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, as it hosts a its third annual Rosé Day Party from noon to 3 p.m. Guests expect pours of 50 different varieties of rosé at specialty prices, with rosé cocktails, frosé and swag from JNSQ Wines. For reservations, call 713-524-1919.

Rosé tasting at French Country Wines



From noon to 6 p.m.,

2433 Bartlett, is hosting a free tasting of some half dozen rosé wines, all made at small, family-owned vineyards in France.

Rosé All Day Pool Party at Hotel Derek

In honor of National Rosé Day, Hotel Derek, 2525 West Loop South, is partnering up with BABE Rosé for a Rosé All Day Pool Party from 1 to 5 p.m. Head to the SPLASH pool for music, games, door prizes, rosé and more. Cost is $25+, including admission to the party and self-parking for one vehicle. To RSVP, email HDH-Sales@destinationhotels.com or call 713-297-4327.





National Rosé Wine Day at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, owner Genevieve Guy will unlock the door to her wine room to bring out her impressive selections of French rose wines. For this one evening only, Guy is making three available to purchase by the glass, selecting each from a different region. These are normally available by the bottle only.

Saturday and Sunday

25th Anniversary at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Texas' oldest craft brewery — Saint Arnold Brewing Co., 2000 Lyons, is turning 25 in June. To commemorate its special silver anniversary, the brewery will be throwing a 25th Anniversary Party on Saturday, June 8; and a 25th Anniversary Special Rare Cellar Tasting on Sunday, June 9. On Saturday, the community event will feature live music and entertainment from 3 to 10 p.m., plus art cars, special glassware, local vendors, artists, dancers, mariachis, face painting and other super fun things. General admission is free, with VIP tickets available for $100 and including the special 25th Anniversary glass, four beers from Saint A’s year round or seasonal lineup, a buffet dinner from its kitchen, covered seating inside the Art Car Gallery, additional “fancy” bathrooms, cooling stations, additional beer service and birthday cake. Sunday’s tasting will take place in two sessions, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Both sessions will feature the full beer list and take place in the Beer Hall and Investors Pub on the second floor of its red brick brewery building. Tickets are $60 plus tax and include two-ounce samples of each beer, a Houston Dairymaids cheese tasting table and a special souvenir 25th Anniversary taster glass.