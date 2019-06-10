This Week in Houston Food Events: A Taste of Montrose and Father's Day Wine Tasting

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Taste of Montrose

Taste of Montrose will kick off on Monday, June 10 and run through Sunday, June 16, bringing together restaurants in Montrose in donating a percentage of sales or giving a flat donation to further the mission and efforts of The Women’s Home. The event is intended to raise awareness of Houstonians fighting addiction, tending to mental illness and reclaiming their lives while fueling civic pride and offering a look at the amazing cuisine in the Montrose area. Participating restaurants include Avondale Food and Wine, Good Dog Hot Dog, Katz’s Deli, Night Heron, Niko Niko’s, Paulie’s, Roost and Southside Espresso.

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Now through Sunday, June 16, Houston diners will be able to enjoy diverse flavors from Latin regions during Latin Restaurant Weeks. The two-week series of signature events will kick off with more than 25 participating restaurants offering special prix-fixe options ranging from $15-$50. The 2019 lineup includes Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Gauchos Do Sul, Los Cucos, Mucho Mexico, Sofrito Houston, Vida Mariscos Seafood & Sports Bar, Essentials Kitchen by Chef Martinez, Peruvian Sweets by Belen and more.

All month long

Uptown Dine Around

Showcasing Uptown Houston’s culinary diversity, the second annual Uptown Dine Around runs through Sunday, June 30. Guests can get limited-time, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at 19+ Uptown eateries, including Bloom & Bee, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, La Table, Moxies Grill and Bar, Peli Peli, Songkran Thai Kitchen, Yauatcha and more.

June specials at Ooh La La

Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will be featuring June specials including Key Lime Cheesecake ($6.50/slice, $58.95 for whole pie), Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes ($3.75 each, $39.95/dozen), Mango Chile Lime Macarons and Willy Wonka Nerds Macarons ($2.75 each, $32/dozen).

Pride Month at Shake Shack

Shake Shack will be launching a Pride Shake — cake batter shake topped with rainbow glitter sprinkles (starting at $5.69) — available for the month of June at all Texas locations (excluding stadiums, ballparks, transit centers and airports).

Summer Sweets at SusieCakes



SusieCakes, 2563 Amherst, is kicking off summer with refreshing and fruity sweets with a spotlight on strawberries. All June long, get Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes, made with fresh strawberries and lemon zest baked into vanilla cupcakes, filled with lemon frosting and topped with vanilla frosting, and Strawberry Shortcake, featuring four layers of vanilla cake filled with fresh strawberries and a light vanilla pudding and frosted with fresh whipped cream. And throughout summer, look out for Strawberry Rhubarb Pie, Strawberry Frosted Sugar Cookies, Key Lime Pie and Lemon Cheesecake.

Seasonal Special

The 1977 sandwich at Goode Company BBQ

Goode Company will 40-plus years of business with a limited-edition signature sandwich at all Goode Company BBQ locations. The 1977 is a “Texas summer between two buns,” featuring a pile of mesquite-smoked brisket and honeyed ham, gooey mac and cheese and a signature Goode Co. secret sauce. The sandwich will available through the summer while supplies last.

Lobster Season at The Palm



, 6100 Westheimer, brings back its highly-anticipated summer tradition: sweet, buttery lobsters available with special limited-time pricing now through Wednesday, July 31. Stop in to enjoy a four-pound Jumbo Novia Scotia Lobster dinner split for two with soup or salad and a family-style side for $109. For a little turf with that surf, The Palm is also featuring a Just for You option with Poached Nova Scotia Lobster atop a nine-ounce Filet Mignon or 14-ounce Prime New York Strip Steak with an individual side and starter for only $65.

Monday, June 10

“CollaborEIGHT” dinner at TRIS

Chef Austin Simmons will host the next “CollaborEIGHT” dinner at TRIS, 24 Waterway, on Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m. Alongside Simmons, the eight-course dinner will showcase the culinary talents of Bobby Matos of State of Grace and La Lucha. Tickets are $200 per person all inclusive (dinner, wine pairings, tax and gratuity).

Tuesday, June 11

Unconventional Bordeaux Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host an Unconventional Bordeaux Dinner with wines from Chateau St. Saturnin at 7 p.m. The dinner brings three of Saturnin’s vintages and pairs them with French dishes from the bistro. The cost per person is $95 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations require a $40 deposit via Paypal. For reservations, call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

Regions of France: Bordeaux at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

The third leg of the Regions of France series comes to Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, at 7 p.m., with this dinner turning to the famed southwest region of France known as Bordeaux. Guests can enjoy a four-course exploration of food and wine, including dishes such as foie gras au torchon and roasted duck breast with black cherry gastric. for $98 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 832-668-5808.

Wednesday, June 12 (through Tuesday, June 25)

Summer Tomato Harvest at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will host its first “Summer Tomato Harvest” beginning Wednesday, June 12 and running through Tuesday, June 25. The specialty grocer will stock its shelves with more than 15 peak-of-season tomato varieties during the two-week event, offering an array of new products and recipes, from tomato-chimichurri marinated chicken breasts and Toshimi sushi rolls to roasted tomato and asiago biscuits. Central Market Cooking School will also host a series of tomato-inspired cooking classes throughout the event.

Bring Dad for a big and bold Dads & Cabs wine tasting at Pappas Bros Steakhouse Downtown. Photo by Mai Pham

Thursday, June 13

Dads & Cabs Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown

Give Dad the chance to experience the world’s most admired red wine grape, Cabernet Sauvignon, at a Dads & Cabs Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown, 1200 McKinney, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Guests can taste their way through 15 different wines from all around the world, from Napa and Bordeaux to Argentina and more. Cost is $115 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-658-1995 or book online.

Macallan Whisky Dinner at Ouisie’s Table

Guests are invited to a Macallan Whisky Dinner at Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Featuring five chef-selected courses to be paired with five scotches from one of the world’s top-selling scotch whisky makers, highlights include caviar and crème fraiche tartlets, lobster toasts with avocado, a cheese plate, Wagyu filet Rossini and lemon chiffon cake. The dinner is $99 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.

Friday, June 14

Broken Barrel and The Wheel Kitchen Dinner at The Wheel Kitchen



Broken Barrel and The Wheel Kitchen will collaborate for a one-night-only dining experience that melds Broken Barrel’s vibrant approach to global dishes with The Wheel’s modern take on Mediterranean cuisine. Held at The Wheel Kitchen, 25510 Zion Luther Cemetery Road, at 6:30 p.m., the dinner will feature farm-to-table dishes including smoked habanero and heirloom tomato granita, handmade caserecce with roasted eggplant and homemade dried ricotta, pastor duck breast with roasted pineapple puree, red velvet beet cake and more. Tickets are $80++ and include a welcome Good Night Loving vodka cocktail and Ferrari-Carano wine pairings. To make a reservation, call The Wheel at 346-225-0996 and Thelma Portillo at thelmalpt1@icloud.com or Broken Barrel at 281-719-8542 and Hilda Ysusi at hilda@brokenbarrelwoodlands.com.

Saturday, June 15

Pre-Father’s Day Wine Tasting at French Country Wines

As part of its special Father’s Day tribute, French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, will focus on really big reds — as in those in bottles called Jeroboams, a classification of bottles which hold about four regular bottles of wine. From noon until 6 p.m. the shop will have about a half dozen of its bolder red wines open for tasting and a number of impressive Jeroboams will be for sale at 10 percent off.

Houston Food Fest at Midtown Park



The 2019 Houston Food Fest is going down at

, 2811 Travis, from noon to 10 p.m. The foodie event will feature 70+ vendors from Houston, Austin and surrounding cities, plus local bands and plenty of fun.

are $10 for general admission, with food and beverage available for purchase.

North of the Border Enchiladas Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, owner Sylvia Casares hosts a North of the Border Enchiladas cooking class from 1 to 4 p.m. The class will cover favorites like the Lubbock (West Texas style enchiladas), Hidalgo Red Enchiladas (carnitas in a very spicy red sauce) and Donna Enchiladas (beef enchiladas). Cost is $65 per person, including all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

Local Brews, Local Grooves at House of Blues Houston



, 1204 Caroline, is bringing back its

event beginning at 3 p.m. The annual day-long event celebration of craft beer and music will feature over 40 beer selections from local Houston breweries alongside pub fare pairings and a highly curated, diverse music lineup of some of Houston's favorite local bands and DJs. Tickets and packages start at $10.

Sunday, June 16

Misters 4 Sisters Father’s Day at Last Concert Café

Women-led nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having will host its second annual Father’s Day event on Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Last Concert Café, 1403 Nance, with proceeds supporting Liz Fenton Purse Snacks — a fund for preventive health care for uninsured employees of Houston’s restaurant industry. This year’s Father’s Day cookout boasts a volunteer line-up of talented chefs, including Mallory Buford of Tacos A Go Go, Alvin Schultz of Eat. Drink. Experience!, Otto Sanchez and Matt Cabon of Magnol French Baking, EJ Miller of International Smoke Houston and Justin Yu of Theodore Rex, Squable and more. The chefs have planned a Dad-worthy menu with Texas Wagyu brisket with organic, local sides and a backyard beverage menu donated from Saint Arnold Brewery, Tequila Patrón and Gin Mare. The day will also feature live music by Henry and the Invisibles. Tickets are $60 and include admission, food and beverage. A VIP tasting of special bottlings by Patrón is $30 and $15 child’s plate are also available.