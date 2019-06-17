This Week in Houston Food Events: Show Your Pride at Shake Shack

Taste the Pride Shake, a cake batter shake topped with rainbow glitter sprinkles, throughout the month of June.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Uptown Dine Around

Showcasing Uptown Houston’s culinary diversity, the second annual Uptown Dine Around runs through Sunday, June 30. Guests can get limited-time, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at 19+ Uptown eateries, including Bloom & Bee, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, La Table, Moxies Grill and Bar, Peli Peli, Songkran Thai Kitchen, Yauatcha and more.

Monday, June 17

Chefs in the Field A Tomato Tribute at Hope Farms

Recipe for Success Foundation will host a Chefs in the Field A Tomato Tribute at Hope Farms, 10401 Scott, at 6:30 p.m. The event will pay tribute to more than two dozen types of luscious tomatoes grown locally at Hope Farms, with chefs participating in the three-course dinner including Dylan Murray of Local Foods and Benjy’s, Ben McPherson of BOH Pasta & Pizza and Troy Guard of the soon-to-open Guard and Grace. Cost is $75 for Cocktails and Tomato Tasting; and $250 for the Three-Course Dinner.

Monday through Saturday

Pints for Pride at Hay Merchant and UB Preserv

Eureka Heights created a special commemorative beer, Lavender Bunny, and is working with bars across Houston — including Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, and UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer — to give back to Pride Houston. Both of the restaurants will donate $1 to Pride Houston for every Eureka Heights beer purchased through Saturday, June 22.

Tuesday, June 18

Pride Donation Day at Shake Shack Montrose

Shake Shack Montrose, 1002 Westheimer, is hosting a special Pride dine-out at the Shack from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Throughout the day, guests who mention they are with Houston Pride will give back to Houston Pride, with 25-percent of their total meal purchase donated back to the organization. For the second year in a row, the Shack has also launched the Pride Shake, a cake batter shake topped with rainbow glitter sprinkles (starting at $5.69). The shake will be available for the month of June at all US locations (excluding stadiums, ballparks, transit centers and airports).

Outdoor Cooking Series: Burgers at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series with grilled burgers on Tuesdays in June. Show up from 5 to 8 p.m. to nosh on tasty creations from Agricole Hospitality chefs.

Wednesday, June 19

Glenlivet Tasting Dinner at Weights and Measures

Guests are invited to a Glenlivet tasting dinner at Weights and Measures, 2808 Caroline, from 7 to 9 p.m. Chef Fernando Rios and Richard Kaplan will be curating a four-course meal to be paired with the classic Glenlivet portfolio, featuring dishes such as duck confit fritters and 18-hour sous vide lamb rack with shishito pepper ragu. Tickets are $100.

Friday, June 21

Date Night Cooking Class: Blue Crab at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is bringing back its coveted summer Date Night Cooking Classes, highlighting a uniquely different Creole ingredient in each class (Friday, June 21: Blue Crab; Wednesday, July 26: Shrimp; Friday, September 27: New-School Creole). Each cooking class begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a cooking demonstration at 7 p.m. and a three-course meal for two. Tickets are $150 per couple plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 713-522-9711 or by purchasing online.

EXPAND It's all about lobster at Morton's The Steakhouse this weekend. Photo by Ralph Smith Photography

Friday through Sunday

Lobster Indulgence at Morton’s The Steakhouse



, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer, will offer lobster connoisseurs the ultimate indulgence with a three-course, lobster-centric menu for $69 all weekend long. Diners can savor their love of shellfish with their choice of a starter, entrée and a side including items such as Lobster Bisque, Lobster-Cargot, Lobster Thermador and Lobster Mac and Cheese. Guests can pair the dishes with a bottle of Butter Block, Chardonnay, Santa Maria Valley for an additional $49.

Saturday, June 22

Summer Solstice Block Party at Yauatcha



Signature dim sum restaurant

, 5045 Westheimer, and neighboring high-end fashion retailer The Webster are joining forces and throwing a

from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can expect a fun afternoon of cocktails, DJ, giveaways and light bites. The event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, June 23

Sushi Making Class at Uchi



Head sushi chef Bigler Cruz and the culinary team will teach guests sushi roll making techniques at

, 904 Westheimer, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The event will specialize in maki, and guests will have the unique opportunity to learn how to make Zero Sen, one of Uchi’s signature rolls. Guests will be greeted with a complimentary welcome beverage upon arrival and a small-coursed dinner following the roll making. Cost is $75 per person, plus alcohol, tax, or gratuity not included. To attend, call 713-522-4808 or email Jessica Brach jbrach@uchirestaurants.com.