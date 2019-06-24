This Week in Houston Food Events: Bourdain Day and a Downtown Shake Shack

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Limited Time

Pride Special at EggHaus Gourmet

In honor of Pride Month, EggHaus Gourmet, 2042 East T C Jester, has created the Rainbow Croissant (limited time), a freshly baked croissant dipped in gourmet white chocolate, topped with Fruity Pebbles, and stuffed with a Bavarian cream filling. The treat will be offered for $6, with $1 from each croissant purchased going to The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBT youth.

All week long

Negroni Week

Drink for a cause during Negroni Week, launched by Imbibe Magazine and Campari as a celebration of one of the world’s great cocktails in an effort to raise money for charities around the world. This week, bar and restaurants across Houston will mix classic Negronis and Negroni variations, including spots like The Pastry War, Public Services Wine & Whisky, Brasserie du Parc, Mongoose Versus Cobra and Lei Low Bar. See the entire lineup of local venues online.

Anniversary Specials at Phat Eatery

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is celebrating one year since opening its doors in Katy Asian Town. Chef-owner Alex Au-Yeung has created a week of anniversary specials. Now through Sunday, June 30, enjoy specials including $1 roti canai (one per table), $1 kerabu prawn (one per person), $1 glass of sparkling wine (one per person), $1 pint Karbach Love Street (one per person) and half-off all wine bottles.

Uptown Dine Around

Showcasing Uptown Houston’s culinary diversity, the second annual Uptown Dine Around runs through Sunday, June 30. Guests can get limited-time, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at 19+ Uptown eateries, including Bloom & Bee, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, La Table, Moxies Grill and Bar, Peli Peli, Songkran Thai Kitchen, Yauatcha and more.

Tuesday, June 25

Opening of Shake Shack Downtown

The Downtown Houston Shake Shack, 702 Main, will open the doors at the corner of Capital and Main at 11 a.m. The first 100 people in line will receive a Pie Oh My Concrete on the house. The 3,242-square-foot Shack will feature an outdoor patio with ample seating for guests, offering its classic menu along with two unique frozen custard concretes in collaboration with local purveyor Fluff Bake Bar and the Texas-exclusive Link Burger, which features a Kreuz Market jalapeño cheese sausage link.

Outdoor Cooking Series: Burgers at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series with grilled burgers on Tuesdays in June. Show up from 5 to 8 p.m. to nosh on tasty creations from Agricole chefs.

Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove

Tree House Happy Hour returns to The Grove, 1611 Lamar, bringing drink specials and bar bites to the upstairs patio (which is typically reserved for private events) on select days from 4 to 7 p.m. The events will take place on Tuesday, June 25, Saturday, July 20 and Saturday, August 31, with specials from $3 select beers,$6 cocktails and $ house rose to $6 shrimp corn dogs and $5-$10 truffle fries.

Bourdain Day at Himalaya

Chef Kaiser Lashkari will be honoring Anthony Bourdain’s legacy on “Bourdain Day” (Tuesday, June 25) at his restaurant, Himalaya, 6652 Southwest Freeway, offering a special menu and donating a portion of its sales to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Bourdain-approved dishes include chicken hara masala in a tangy green curry sauce, mutton biryani layered with basmati rice, steak tikka and aloo chana masala.

Anthony Bourdain Tribute Dinner Encore at The Dunlavy

Due to the overwhelming positive response for its original Anthony Bourdain Tribute Dinner, The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will be hosting an encore event on June 25 at 6:30 p.m. (the day has been declared Bourdain Day by his fans and friends and it is also his birthday). Guests can enjoy a five-course dinner inspired by Bourdain for $100 per person. The event is meant to garner awareness for mental illness, with $25 of every ticket sold benefitting the local non-profit, Nick Finnegan Counseling Center and its mission to provide affordable mental health services. Additional funds will be raised the evening of the event with a silent auction.

Wednesday, June 26

Summer Craft Dinner Series at Quattro

Quattro Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, will host a special wine dinner featuring DAOU Vineyards & Winery with special guest and master sommelier, Fred Dame. This is the second installment of the Hotel's summer craft dinner series, and this month’s event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. before the five-course seated dinner. Guests can indulge in dishes like a tarragon butter-poached lobster and diver scallops, blossom honey lacquered duck breast and a prime strip. Cost is $175++ per person and seating is limited. Call 713-276-4700.

Thursday, June 27

Camp Hope Fundraiser at Gringo's Mexican Kitchen and Jimmy Changas

Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen and Jimmy Changas will host “Every Queso Counts,” a fundraiser for Camp Hope, PTSD Foundation of America, on Thursday, June 27, in observance of PTSD Awareness Day. The 17 restaurants will donate 100 percent of all queso appetizer sales from Thursday, June 27 to Camp Hope, also matching the amount raised through purchases. All 13 Gringo’s and 4 Jimmy Changas locations will be participating.

A Journey of Kabobs at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant

On Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m., chef Sunil Srivastava and his wife, Anupama, will welcome French Country Wines for a special wine dinner at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby. A Journey of Kabobs will be the first such dinner held at Verandah, offering a tasting-style menu with ten courses and five paired French wines. Cost is $250 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 281-501-0258 or 832-886-4291 or visit verandahrestaurant.com.

Float & Flick at Revolve Kitchen + Bar

Revolve Kitchen + Bar, 2525 West Loop South, will screen Footloose (the original) on its outdoor movie wall at the SPLASH pool. Tickets are $25 and include admission, gourmet popcorn, one complimentary Revolve Kitchen + Bar signature drink, self-parking and access to SPLASH starting at 7:30 p.m. for an after-work dip in the pool. The flick starts when the sun sets (approximately 8:15 to 8:30 p.m.). Tickets are limited. RSVP via email to HDH-Sales@destinationhotels.com or call 713-297-4327.

Butchery Demo at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will be hosting its next Butchery Demo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, guests will sample a selection of meats from Revival Market's charcuterie case before heading into the kitchen for a whole hog butchery demo by Morgan Weber. A family-style meal will be served following the demo, and guests are encouraged to bring their own wine, beer and/or bourbon to enjoy throughout the night. Tickets are $125 plus gratuity and only 30 seats are available.

Saturday, June 29

Free Pre-Independence Day Wine Tasting at French Country Wines

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, is hosting a free wine tasting from noon to 6 p.m. that’s completely focused on the Fourth of July holiday, with some half dozen wines to taste that go with barbecue and grilled fare. The Saturday Wine Tasting is free and open to the public.





Third Anniversary Beach Party at City Acre Brewing

City Acre Brewing, 3418 Topping, will celebrate its three-year anniversary with a rockin’ beach party across the property’s shady and verdant acre of land (and in its air-conditioned taproom) from noon to 5 p.m. With a beach carnival theme, the event will feature fun from water games and beach music to frozen treats and a boardwalk menu of corn dogs, funnel cake, fries-in-a-cup, sausage-on-a-stick and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Houston Whiskey Festival at The Ballroom at Bayou Place

Postponed from its original May date due to weather, the sixth annual Houston Whiskey Festival invites whiskey fans for an evening of whiskey, held at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas, from 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP). Guests can enjoy a bevy of whiskey, bourbon, scotch and other fine spirits along with whiskey seminars, a cigar lounge, tastes and live music. Tickets are $65 for general admission and $125 for VIP. Cocktail dress and blazers are required (business attire at minimum).

EXPAND Riel celebrates Canada Day with poutine, Molson and more this Sunday. Photo by Bradford Eu

Sunday, June 30

Canada Day at Riel

Riel, 1927 Fairview, will host its third annual Canada Day celebration at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, one day in advance of Canada’s 152nd birthday. Chef/owner Ryan Lachaine, a native of Winnipeg and former semi-pro hockey player, is bringing in two celebrity chef friends for the occasion: Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf (New Orleans) and fellow Canadian Mandel Hitzer of deer + almond (Winnipeg). Riel’s Canada Day menu will feature surprise items from the visiting chefs — think sandwiches from Hereford and Canadian specialties from Hitzer — along with hot dogs, poutine, pierogis, Nanaimo Bars and Riel’s Big Steak, a 48-ounce 44 Farms bone-in ribeye served with squash and haricot verts. Drink offerings will include $1.52 Canadian Club Whisky in honor of Canada’s 152nd birthday, plus plenty of Molson, Lot 40 cocktails and Canadian Jell-O Shots. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome, especially in the bar area.