This Week in Houston Food Events: Burger Specials and Fourth of July Fare

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Limited-time specials

Brown Bag Special at Bernie’s Burger Bus Missouri City

For a limited time, the newest location Bernie’s Burger Bus, 6324 Highway 6, will offer a Brown Bag Special, featuring a Class Clown burger, regular hand-cut fries and a drink, all for $8.50. No substitutions. Promotion at Missouri City location only.

All month long

Space City Month 7-7-7 at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will be offering a special "Space City Month" 7-7-7 menu celebrating the 50th of the moon landing. Diners are invited to takeoff to the Courtyard Bar for space-inspired, Texas-Creole bites and cocktails and wines (all $7 each) from 2 to 7 p.m. throughout the month of July. Highlights include Blue Moon BBQ Shrim, Saturn’s Rings, blue cheese fried onion rings with roasted duck chili, Blood Moon Citrus Crudo, Half Moon Meat Pies and Moondancer Oysters.

Blueberry Season at Ooh La La

To take advantage of the bluest of berry seasons, Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will offer two different blueberry desserts, each for half the month of July. From Monday, July 1 through Monday, July 15, the Blueberry Cobbler Pie is back in the bakeries and made with fresh blueberries and a glistening, sugared crust ($4.50/slice, $22.95/whole). From Tuesday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 31, the Blueberry Streusel Cheesecake comes studded with fresh blueberries and finished with streusel topping and zig-zag glaze ($6.50/slice; $58.95/whole). In honor of Space City Month, the bakery will also be offering Space Cookies and Freeze-Dried Strawberry Spacecakes from July 1 through August 31. There will also be patriotic sweets for Independence Day.

BOGO Happy Hour at Peli Peli

In addition to half-off select cocktails, beer and wine during its weekday happy hour (Monday through Friday, 2 to 7 p.m.), Peli Peli, 5085 Westheimer, 110 Vintage Park, 23501 Cinco Ranch, will offer BOGO happy hour bites every Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. through June and July.

Bottomless Bowls at Genghis Grill

Genghis Grill is bringing back its popular Bottomless Bowls at all locations through July. For the price of a single large bowl, guests can go back as many times as they want to either refill their bowl or try something new.

EXPAND Get American classics at a Fourth of July brunch at select Liberty Kitchens. Photo by Carla Gomez

Thursday, July 4

Fourth of July Brunch at Liberty Kitchen

In honor of the holiday, Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar, 1050 Studewood, and Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, will be serving up brunch until 2:30 p.m., along with regular menu offerings and hours. For brunch, guests can savor all-American favorites like Dixie Fried Chicken sliders or Red Velvet Waffles & Dixie Fried Chicken.

Fourth of July All-Day Happy Hour at Jonathan’s the Rub Memorial Green

Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, will be in full flag-waving mode, offering happy hour all day long (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and ending with live music on the patio once the sun begins to set.

Independence Day at Superica and La Lucha



, 1801 North Shepherd, will be open for an Independence Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Neighboring concept

will be offering a “reverse late night” menu from noon to 5 p.m., which includes classic American food fit for celebrating the USA, from biscuits and gravy to its fan-favorite Pharmacy Burger.

Independence Day at B&B Butchers and B.B. Lemon

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will be offering a three-course Independence Day Feast, offered all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $47.76 per person. Guests can also get a view of the Downtown Houston fireworks on the rooftop patio or in the parking lot. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-862-1814. Across the street, B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington, will be hosting a 4th of July Backyard Cookout, with burgers, hot dogs, live music by the Buck Yeager Band, yard games and special Independence Day food and drink packages from 6 p.m. to close. Stay for a great view of the Downtown Houston fireworks once it gets dark. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-554-1809.

Drink the Flag at The Rustic

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, is celebrating Independence Day this year with its Drink The Flag promotion, raising funds and awareness for the Lone Survivor Foundation's mission to restore, empower and renew hope for wounded service members, veterans and their families through health, wellness and therapeutic support. During this event, all proceeds from The Rustic’s iconic Rustic beer flag will benefit the Lone Survivor Foundation. When you purchase a beer for the flag, you will get to select your desired donation amount (minimum donation is $5). In addition, all U.S. military attendees will receive a complimentary Rustic burger.

Friday, July 5

Lobster Friday at Bernie’s Burger Bus

The first Friday of a new month means it’s lobster time at Bernie’s Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6. Stop by locations to feast on market price lobster rolls and lobster poutine, including creations like the classic Maine-Style Lobster Roll, Texas-Style Lobster Roll dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon, and Hot Lobster Roll with warm, butter-poached lobster. cradled in crisp lettuce and a top-loaded, butter-toasted bun.

FriYAY Rosé at Brennan’s of Houston



, 3300 Smith, will be hosting its third annual

from 4 to 7 p.m. The walk-around tasting includes light bites and several rosé selections for $25++ per person.

Saturday, July 6

National Fried Chicken Day at Max's Wine Dive

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day, Max’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview, 4720 Washington, will be serving a Bucket of Chicken and Champagne at all Max’s Wine Dive locations in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Denver. The old-school eight-piece bucket of chicken comes with two sides and a bottle of Moët Chandon Impèrial Brut.

Sunday, July 7

Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner at Riel

Guests are invited to a Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner Series at Riel, 1927 Fairview, on Sundays, July 7, August 4, and September 8. Lifestyle consulting agency Nett Lifestyle has partnered with Candlelighters of Houston to host the three-part supper series, benefiting the research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the families of children with cancer. The dinners will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m., featuring regional cuisine prepared by chef Ryan Lachaine, cocktail pairings, a live DJ set by DJ Dayta, a silent art auction and merchandise from local vendors. There are 40 seats available at $150 per person for each dinner.