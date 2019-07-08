This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Like it's 1969 During Space City Month

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Limited-time specials

Out of This World Cupcakes at CRAVE

CRAVE, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, is bringing a space themed spin to its classic cupcakes, available now through Wednesday, July 31. The bakeshop is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with handcrafted man on the moon toppers, available in-store and online in limited quantities.

25-Cent Booze Brunch at Brennan’s

In celebration of being named among the Top 100 Best Brunches from OpenTable, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, invites guests to toast with 25-cent Bloody Marys and mimosas, offered during brunch every Saturday during July. Limit three drinks per customer, no substitutions. Available for Saturday brunch ONLY. Not available for banquets or private parties.

Space City Month at Four Seasons Hotel Houston



, 1300 Lamar, is kicking off Space City Month with a range of fun experiences during the entire month of July.

will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a Space City Sour cocktail made with Old Forester bourbon and housemade caramelized pineapple syrup, plus an edible image of an astronaut landing on the moon; and from 5 to 11 p.m. daily, guests can also enjoy Bayou & Bottle’s modern twist on a classic 1969 TV Dinner, featuring fried chicken, mac and cheese, biscuits, gravy, slaw and orange “Tang” pie for $19.69.

will travel back in time with Taylor Fladgate 1969 Single Harvest Port, available for $75 for a three-ounce serving; plus chef Emily Rosenberg’s Astronaut Ice Cream Sundae.

Lunar Landing Menu at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is “over the moon” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo spacecraft’s historic touch down. Now through the end of August, the historic restaurant will be offering a special prix-fixe, lunar menu in addition to its regular offerings. For $35 plus tax and gratuity, guests can enjoy a three-course, multi-choice menu, with options including a Soup of Tranquility (soup du jour), Splash Down fish course of horseradish-crusted halibut, wild boar and quail Earth and Sky plate, and Space Exploration dessert featuring ice cream and bread pudding with a caramel drizzle.

Wednesday, July 10

Passport to Italy, Part Two – Central Italy at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host its next Second Wednesday wine tasting event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring the wines of Central Italy. The walk-around tasting will showcase four wine tastes and four menu bites for $38. Future dates include Wednesdays, August 14 (Passport to Italy, Part Three - the South), September 11 (New York State of Mind) and October 9 (Texas Wine Month).

Aperitivo Italiano: Wine Body Guide event at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a special wine event showcasing how to recognize a light, medium or full wine body. Aperitivo Italiano: Wine Body Guide will be presented by Riccardo Guerrieri of Vinology beginning at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:45). Tickets are $25 for ICCC members and $30 for non-members. Reservations can be made at Eventbrite or by calling 713-524-4222 ext. 7.

Thursday, July 11

Bastille Day Wine Dinner at Lucienne

Guests are invited to a special Wine Dinner in honor of Bastille Day at Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, at 7 p.m. Geoffrey Prioreau from BBR Imports, Inc. (French Country Wines) will be a part of the Bastille Day celebration, with a five-course meal and wine pairing for $95 per person (plus tax and service). For reservations, email Ludovic at lpoirier@valenciagroup.com or call 713-242-8540. Lucienne will continue to celebrate Bastille Day by offering this special menu to its guests on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.

Thursday through Friday

An Introduction to French Country Wines

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, will host An Introduction to French Country Wines class from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, and again on Friday, July 12. Charelle Grant, adjunct instructor at the Culinary Institute LeNotre, will be heading the class, covering five wines that represent various types and regions of wines alongside cheese pairings. Cost is $48 per person plus tax, and attendees will receive a 10-percent discount off the purchase price of any of the wines discussed. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 713-993-9500.

Friday, July 12

Queen of the Côte Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston

Join Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, for its Queen of the Côte Chardonnay wine tasting event at 5:30 p.m. The wine team will present their annual white Burgundy favorites from highly allocated and collectible producers for $115++ per guest. Call 713-780-7352 or book online.

EXPAND Superica celebrates summer with a free breakfast taco party. Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Saturday, July 13

Free Breakfast Taco Party at Superica

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, is celebrating summertime with a patio party featuring live music, OG margaritas and beer, and FREE breakfast tacos from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast tacos from chef Ford Fry’s acclaimed Tex-Mex cookbook will be available, including migas tacos; a classic bacon and egg, carnitas; and a Californian iteration featuring gooey cheddar cheese, carne asada, avocado and crispy french fries. The free tacos are first come, first serve, but guests can always hit up Superica’s brunch afterwards.

Pre-Bastille Day Wine Tasting at French Country Wines

The day before Bastille Day, when all of France breaks out in revelry, French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, will be hosting a free wine tasting presenting wines saluting the colors of the French flag – whites and reds from Domaine Rouge Bleu. And, in a nod of the crown to the departed Queen Marie Antoinette, there will be free cake offered. The event is free and open to the public.

Mixology Series at Lucienne

This month, Hotel Alessandra, 1070 Dallas, continues its weekly mixology series in Lucienne, with Bayou Rum Single Barrel and a focus on tiki cocktails. Each class is priced at $65 per person (age 21 and over only) and limited to just eight guests, with the weekly offering taking place on Saturdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Guests will also nibble on a menu of light bites courtesy of chef Jose Hernandez. To reserve, email lpoirier@valeciagroup.com.

Sunday, July 14

Fête De La Bastille Dinner Celebration at Brasserie du Parc

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, is celebrating the French national holiday with a Fête De La Bastille Dinner Celebration, featuring a special daytime brunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a la carte) and prix-fixe dinner in the evening (three courses, $45 plus tax and gratuity). At dinner, Francophiles can whoop it up for the revolution starting at 4 p.m., with dinner features dishes like poached shrimp with avocado marmalade, red fish and crab ratatouille and prime skirt steak with garlic mashed potatoes.

Bastille Day at Etoile

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, celebrates Bastille Day with special prix-fixe, four-course menu which will come with options for paired wines with each course. To add to the festivities, there will be live music all evening. The complete menu is $78 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Tex-Mex BBQ Block Party at Saint Arnold

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, is teaming up with The Houston Barbecue Festival to host the inaugural Tex-Mex BBQ Block Party from 1 to 4 p.m. Pitmasters will mix Tex-Mex and Tejano cooking styles with craft barbecue, with the lineup of vendors including Eddie O’s Texas Barbecue, El Burro & the Bull, Willow’s Texas BBQ and more. Tickets are $60 and include unlimited samples of each vendor's barbecue dish and Saint Arnold beer.