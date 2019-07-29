This Week in Houston Food Events: HRW, Deli Month and Chicken Wing Day

Bisou is just one of the hot new restaurants in the lineup for this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

New specials

All Day Happy Hour at Peli Peli Kitchen

Peli Peli Kitchen, 9090 Katy Freeway, is offering a new happy hour featuring $10 pitchers of beer on tap, $4 beers on tap, $7 glasses of wine and $20 bottles of wine. And to make it the happiest hour ever, it will be offering all day, every day now through the end of August.

Rosé and Roses at The Tasting Room



, 1101-18 Uptown Park, 818 Town and Country, is offering a Rosé and Roses promotion now through the end of August. Every Friday, all bottles of rosé will be available for 20-percent off. Each guest who purchases a bottle of rosé at either Tasting Room location on a Friday will also receive a coupon for 15-percent off any flower order from

.

All month long (August)

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is right around the corner. The annual fundraiser, which benefits the Houston Food Bank, will take place Thursday, August 1 through Monday, September 2, with a growing list of 200 restaurant expected to participate. To date, HRW has raised over $14.7 million for the Houston Food Bank, as restaurants offer preset menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. New to the lineup this year are popular spots like Bisou, Indianola, Tris and Strato 550.

National Deli Month

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will join more than 30 Jewish delis across the nation in National Deli Month, a month-long effort to bring attention to the historically American New York-style delicatessen and raise funds for local charities. Both locations will offer a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $38, with ten-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston.

Monday, July 29

National Chicken Wing Day specials at Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar, 1400 Shepherd, will celebrate National Chicken Wing Day by offering 75-cent wings and $1 Bud Lights all day long.

Tuesday, July 30

Blue Fin Tuna Breakdown and Omakase Tasting at Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is bringing back its Blue Fin Tuna Breakdown and Omakase Tasting after its successful debut. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., chef Mike Lim will create a tasting featuring a whole Spanish bluefin tuna, which he will break down and transform into a focused, multi-course meal for 25 diners. Guests will be able to learn about and taste the pleasure and nuance of various cuts from this prized fish for $115 per person. For reservations, call 281-394-7156

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will be hosting a three-course dinner paired with Woodford Reserve Bourbon from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Held in its upstairs private dining room, guests can enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres, three dishes by B&B’s executive chef Eduardo Montesflores and Woodford Reserve Pairings by B&B’s beverage director Jeremiah Butler, plus swag bags and other surprises. The tickets are $125/person, including tax and gratuity. Space is limited. Call 713-862-1814.

Heaven Hill Distillery Dinner at Whiskey Cake Katy

Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, is hosting a pairing dinner featuring Heaven Hill Distillery (Bardstown, Kentucky) from 7 to 10 p.m. The six-course menu and bourbon pairing dinner is available for $115 per person, including tax and gratuity. Highlights include “Fat Baby” Baked Oyster, Nashville Hot Texas Quail, Parmesan Crusted Heartbrand Strip and Blueberry Pound Cake. Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 832-430-2253.

Thursday, August 1

Spirit Roundtable: Summer School at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will continues its monthly Spirit Roundtable series with a Summer School session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Led by bar manager Chris Gere, the event will focus on infusions, syrups, tinctures and the like, including history, tasting notes, cocktail suggestions and some hands-on practice. Class and sips will be accompanied by complimentary nibbles from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Cost is $18.47, plus tax and gratuity.

Friday, August 2

2nd Anniversary Party with Moët and Chandon at A'Bouzy



, 2300 Westheimer, celebrates two years by offering bubbly and food pairing specials all day long. Look out for $44 to $108 Moet and Chandon pairings including “Ice Imperial” with baked Alaskan salmon squares ($62); Brut Millesime with housemade French

, cheeses and traditional accouterments ($98); Brut Rose Millesime with seared grade A

, black mission figs, truffle oil and pan

($108).



National Ice Cream Sandwich Day at Nestlé Toll House Café

Nestlé Toll House Café will celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day by offering $2 customized ice cream cookie sandwiches all day long.

EXPAND La Lucha will celebrate White Linen Night with late-night 99-cent Pharmacy Burgers/ Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Saturday, August 3

White Linen Night in the Heights

The Heights annual White Linen Night will take place along the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th Street from 6 to 10 p.m., with local artists, businesses, pop-ups, and vendors getting in on the fun. Around the neighborhood, you’ll find plenty of parties, food and drink specials, and more. Check out spots like BB’s Café, 2701 White Oak, and Christian’s Tailgate, 2820 White Oak, Wicklow Heights, 1027 West 19th, and Heights Mercantile on Heights Boulevard, and finish the night at La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, which is serving 99-cent Pharmacy Burgers for the occasion from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Mixology series at Lucienne

Hotel Alessandria’s Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, invites guests to master the art of cocktail making bar side with chef Jose Hernandez as its mixology series continues on Saturdays this August. Held from 3 to 4:30 p.m., this month’s series will feature Woodford Reserve’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and Double Baked. The class, including light bites, is priced at $65 per person (age 21 and over only) and limited to just eight guests. To reserve, email lpoirier@valeciagroup.com.

Sunday, August 4

Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner at Riel

The Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner Series continues at Riel, 1927 Fairview, on Sundays, August 4, and September 8. Lifestyle consulting agency Nett Lifestyle has partnered with Candlelighters of Houston to host the supper series, benefiting the research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the families of children with cancer. The dinners will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m., featuring regional cuisine prepared by chef Ryan Lachaine, cocktail pairings, a live DJ set by DJ Dayta, a silent art auction and merchandise from local vendors. There are 40 seats available at $150 per person for each dinner.