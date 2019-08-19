This Week in Houston Food Events: Astros Specials and a BBQ Pop-Up

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Limited-time specials



Game Day Specials at Brasserie du Parc

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, has created two pre-game specials that mix all-American tastes with French bistro fare. On the days of Astros home games, $10 will get you a Burger Maison or Crepe Dog complete with fries and a beer (or sub in a glass of wine). The Burger Maison features eight ounces of beef on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar; while the Crepe Dog features hot lamb sausage wrapped in one of Brasserie’s famed crepes, topped with tomato confit and spicy harissa sauce.

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running now through Monday, September 2 and with a growing list of 255 restaurants expected to participate. The annual fundraiser, which benefits the Houston Food Bank, has raised over $14.7 million to date, as restaurants offer preset menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. New to the lineup this year are popular spots like Bisou, Indianola, Tris and La Lucha.

National Deli Month

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will join over 30 Jewish delis across the nation in National Deli Month, a month-long effort to bring attention to the historically American New York-style delicatessen and raise funds for local charities. Both locations will offer a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $38, with ten-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston.

Wurstfest at King’s BierHaus and King’s Biergarten

Throughout the entire month of August, Wurstfest is going down at King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, and King’s BierHaus (Heights and League City), 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM 646 West, with an impressive 12+ lineup of specialty sausages offered in an All-You-Can-Eat promotion starting at $9.95. Guests can enjoy flavors from the traditional, like the “Scharfe Kase Wurst” (hot smoked pork and beef sausage with red pepper and cheese), to the exotic and plant-based, including Wild Boar (with blueberries, merlot wine and brown sugar) and Smoked Apple Sage (hickory smoked with Yukon gold potatoes, apples and sage).

Monday, August 19

Some Like It Hot Taco Eating Contest at Torchy's Tacos Vintage Park

Torchy’s Tacos Vintage Park location, 10123 Louetta, will host a Some Like It Hot Taco Eating Contest beginning at 5:30 p.m. Contestants will have 30 minutes to take down the formidable four Some Like It Hot tacos, with the best overall time winning a $200 Torchy’s gift card, a custom Yeti tumbler and Torchy’s swag. Limited sign-ups are available, but all can come watch the contestants face the fire, and sip on limited-edition Ranch Party drinks (designed to wash away the tears with Playa Real pineapple tequila, sweet and sour, Topo Chico, Tajin salt and lime) from the sidelines.

An Experiment in Terroir: Exploring the ranges of Tempranillo at 13 Celsius

From 5 to 8 p.m., 13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, will be highlighting a flight of five diverse Tempranillos from Spain. Fans of big, heavy Cabernets will want to stop in to explore the red grapes, as knowledgeable staff members deliver the flight with education and pertinent facts about the different wines.

EXPAND Pop into Eight Row Flint for a Leroy and Lewis BBQ Pop-Up Photo by Logan Crable

Tuesday, August 20

Smoked Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen at Ramen Tastu-Ya

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, and TRUTH BBQ will collaborate once again, bringing H-Town a limited-edition bowl of ramen to the noodle house. On Tuesday, August 20 (and once again on Tuesday, August 27), the Smoked Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out. The bowl combines a slab of Truth BBQ brisket, ajitama (egg) and menma (bamboo shoots) for a taste that says “don’t mess with Texas.” Guests in line will also be treated to a complimentary Eureka Heights Buckle Bunny, while supplies last.

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Live Fire Tuesdays series, as guest chefs take over the patio for $15 dishes from 5 p.m. until sold out. This week features the Leroy and Lewis BBQ Pop-Up, which is uniquely focused on alternative cuts, whole animal utilization and responsible sourcing. Stop by for plates like Tingling Akaushi Brisket, BBQ Fried Rice and Char Siu Pork Ribs.

An Evening in Provence at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is teaming up with Houston’s French Country Wines to host An Evening in Provence, a multi-course dinner spotlighting some of Provence’s great wines. Guests can enjoy dishes such as Cassis tuna tartare and organic chicken à la Provençale. The four-course dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and cost is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity. A $30 per person deposit via PayPal is required to secure the reservation and will be forfeited for cancellations made 48 hours or less before the dinner.

Wednesday, August 21

Indian Samosa Making Night at the Chinese Community Center of Houston

The Chinese Community Center of Houston, 9800 Town Park, and special guest instructor, Jayati Sengupta, will host an Indian Samosa Making Night, as guests learn how to make the Indian fried snack filled with vegetables and spices. The class runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and cost is $65 including dinner.

Saturday, August 24

Waffle Day at Ouisie’s

Brunch and dinner goers can relish a host of waffle creations at Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, this National Waffle Day, including traditional waffles with warm maple syrup, scrambled eggs and slices of bacon on the side; a special fried chicken and waffles topped with a fried egg; a Ouisie’s original, the Southwest Waffle with pico de gallo, guacamole and pulled pork; and the Elvis Waffle, made using slices of waffle topped with peanut butter and slices of bananas. Brunch begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with dinner service continuing until 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Tamales 101 at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Chef, author and restaurateur Sylvia Casares will be teaching a class on how to make tamales

At Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, beginning at 1 p.m. Cost is $65 per person, which includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

Oregon" Wine and Cheese 101 at Sonoma Upper Kirby

Sonoma, 2720 Richmond, will host special guest Ryan Odom with Henderson Selections as it takes wine enthusiasts on a guided flight of five Oregon wines with cheese pairings. The pairing runs from 3 to 5 p.m. and cost is $25 per person, plus tax and gratuity.