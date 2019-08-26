This Week in Houston Food Events: TRUTH BBQ and Ramen Tatsu-Ya Collide

Show up to Ramen Tatsu-Ya early if you want to ensure a limited-edition bowl of Truth BBQ ramen this Tuesday.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks continues through Labor Day, Monday, September 2, with more than 255 restaurants participating. The annual fundraiser, which benefits the Houston Food Bank, has raised over $14.7 million to date, as restaurants offer pre-set menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. This is your last chance to get in on the action at new spots like Bisou, Indianola, Tris and La Lucha, or classics from Hugo’s to Rainbow Lodge.

Monday through Friday

Back to School Special at CRAVE

All CRAVE locations, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, will be offering a back to school special Monday through Friday. Guests who “carpool” to CRAVE can buy one item and receive a second item of equal or lesser value for $1 from 3 to 5 p.m. Limit six $1 items/day.

Tuesday, August 27

Smoked Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen at Ramen Tastu-Ya

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, and TRUTH BBQ will collaborate once again, bringing H-Town a limited-edition bowl of ramen to the noodlehouse. The Smoked Shoyu Tonkotsu Ramen will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out, featuring a slab of Truth BBQ brisket, ajitama (egg) and menma (bamboo shoots) for a taste that says “don’t mess with Texas.” Guests in line will also be treated to a complimentary Houston draft beer, while supplies last.

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Live Fire Tuesdays series, as guest chefs take over the patio for $15 dishes from 5 p.m. until sold out. This week features Khoi BBQ Pop-Up’s Texas-inspired, Vietnamese-influenced barbecue, with dishes from brisket pho and Duroc spare ribs to jalapeño kielbasa and mac and cheese.

Hope Family Wines Dinner at Whiskey Cake Katy

Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, is hosting a pairing dinner with Hope Family Wines from 7 to 10 p.m. The six-course pairing dinner features dishes such as lobster crab cake, cured and smoked Alaskan salmon, Heartbrand strip carpaccio, and Border Springs lamb chops in Port-pomegranate sauce. Cost is $85 per person, gratuity and tax not included. Call 832-430-2253.

Wednesday, August 28

Farm-to-Table Beer Dinner at B-52

B52 Brewing, 12470 Milroy, is partnering with the ladies from Rollin' Local to bring you monthly Farm-to-Table beer dinners at the brewery. The first dinner will take place on Wednesday, August 28 from 7 to 10 p.m., with limited seating and tickets ($50) available via Eventbrite.

Thursday, August 29

Tejas Burger Chef Takeover at Fluff Bake Bar

Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue is bringing its awesome smoked burger to Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, for one night only, with seatings from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 for the burger, with sides and sweet treats available for purchase.



Veuve Clicquot Champagne dinner at Quattro

Quattro Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, will host an exclusive Veuve Clicquot Champagne dinner with a custom five-course menu and pairings at 6 p.m. The evening will start with a welcome reception featuring passed canapés and a 'taste bar' of classic food pairings with Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, followed by a seated five-course dinner featuring seasonally fresh ingredients paired with a selection of Veuve Clicquot Champagnes. Cost is $165++ and seating is limited. Call 713-276-4700



Bourbon & BBQ at Goode Company Barbeque (Woodlands)

Goode Company Barbeque in the Woodlands, 8865 Six Pines, will be hosting a Bourbon & BBQ dinner at 6:30 p.m. The three-course seated dinner and bespoke bourbon tasting is curated by chef Levi Goode, a fifth-generation Texan and native Houstonian. Guests can enjoy specialties including Texas cheese and charcuterie, Fredericksburg peach salad, a three-meat plate featuring Goode Company’s signature brisket, Axis venison sausage and heritage pork ribs, and a signature dessert. Each course will be paired with a select Maker’s Mark Bourbon while guests are educated on all things Bourbon from Maker’s Mark representatives. Tickets are $70 per person with very limited seating. To reserve your seat, contact events@goodecompany.com

Winemaker Dinner at Reef & 3rd Bar

Guests are invited to sip Frederickburg wines and savor a multi-course wine dinner alongside the winemaker and chef Bryan Caswell of Reef & 3rd Bar, 2600 Travis, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Caswell will host award-winning Southold Farm + Cellar Texas winemaker and winery owner Regan Meador inside Reef’s private dining room. Tickets are $130 per person plus tax, with limited seating available.

Friday through Sunday

BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival returns to Moody Gardens Convention Center

The BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival returns to Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope, running all weekend long. Highlights of the weekend-long event include Friday’s Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, Saturday’s BrewHaHa Grand Tasting (featuring hundreds of domestic, international and local Texas brews), and Sunday’s Brew-B-Que (with ‘q from Feges BBQ). Tickets are $30 for the Tequila Tasting, $35 for the BrewHaHa, and $23 for the Brew-B-Q, with VIP weekender and two-day hopper passes available.

Saturday, August 31

Treehouse Happy Hour at The Grove

Hit up one last Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove, 1611 Lamar, as the Discovery Green spot brings drink specials and bar bites to its upstairs patio (which is typically reserved for private events). The fun will go down from 4 to 7 p.m. , specials from $3 select beers,$6 cocktails and $ house rose to $6 shrimp corn dogs and $5-$10 truffle fries.

TableOne at Royal Sonesta Houston

Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West Loop South, continues TableOne, its chef’s table dining experience spotlighting stops on the global culinary path that brought executive chef Robert Graham to Houston. This month, Graham will focus on “Floribian” fare — a playful mix of the food of Florida and the Caribbean. Diners can get an intimate and interactive look at the heart of ARA Restaurant’s bustling kitchen, along with seven courses and five wine pairings, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $150.

Sunday, September 1

Taste of the Caribbean Festival at Crown Festival Park



Tickets ($20) are now on sale for the Taste of the Caribbean Festival, taking at Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Freeway, from 2 to 10 p.m. Guests can expect bold flavors and eats, from Jamaican jerk chicken, Trinidadian curries and Cuban roast pork.

Morton’s The Steakhouse will be offering Labor Day specials all weekend long. Photo by Ralph Smith Photography

Labor Day Weekend Specials

Couples Menu at Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer, is celebrating Labor Day from Thursday, August 29 through Monday, September 2. Duos can enjoy a choice of appetizers, entrées and desserts with selections including Double-Cut Prime Pork Chop, New Zealand Ora King Salmon with Warm Farro Salad, Chicken Bianco, Morton’s Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake and Vanilla Crème Brûlée for $99. Additionally, all-day power hour in the bar is available all weekend long.



Couples Menu and Sunday $1 Oysters at The Oceanaire Seafood Room

From Friday, August 30 through Monday, September 2, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, will offer a special Menu for Two ($70), featuring three-courses with the choice of two appetizers, entrées and desserts. Selections range from Grilled Salmon Fillet and Jumbo Shrimp Scampi to Black & Bleu Beef Tenderloin Tips, Baked Alaska with Spumoni Ice Cream and Espresso Chocolate Mousse. And on Sunday, oysters are available for $1 in the bar all day.