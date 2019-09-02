This Week in Houston Food Events: Houston Restaurant Weeks Come To A Close

Bisou is just one of the hot new spots that participated in this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

New Weekend Brunch at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant

Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby, has rolled out new a prix-fixe menu ($20 per person) for weekend brunch, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays all month long. The two-course, multi-choice menu features options such as orange and beetroot salad with a goat cheese kebab; chicken tikka vol-au-vents; masala fried fish with tomato rice; and bacon te besan chilla, the Indian answer to pancakes with chickpea flour and turkey bacon. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available. New menus will be introduced in October. Reservations are required.

Monday, September 2

Last Call for Houston Restaurant Weeks

It’s your last chance to dine out for the Houston Food Bank during Houston Restaurant Weeks. To date, HRW has raised more than $14.7 million for the charity, as restaurants offer preset menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. And this year, over 250 restaurants joined the cause, from new spots like Bisou, Phat Eatery and La Lucha to old faithfuls like Brennan’s, Tony’s and Rainbow Lodge.

Couples Menu at Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer, is celebrating Labor Day by offering a special couples menu throughout the restaurant, plus all-day power hour in the bar. Duos can enjoy a choice of appetizers, entrées and desserts with selections including Double-Cut Prime Pork Chop, New Zealand Ora King Salmon with Warm Farro Salad, Chicken Bianco, Morton’s Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake and Vanilla Crème Brûlée for $99.

Couples Menu at The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, will offer a special Menu for Two ($70), featuring three-courses with the choice of two appetizers, entrées and desserts. Selections range from Grilled Salmon Fillet and Jumbo Shrimp Scampi to Black & Bleu Beef Tenderloin Tips, Baked Alaska with Spumoni Ice Cream and Espresso Chocolate Mousse.

EXPAND Learn to Cook Like a Local with Chris Shepherd's new cookbook. Photo by Julie Soefer

Tuesday, September 3

Cook Like a Local Release Party at Georgia James and Hay Merchant

Chris Shepherd will celebrate the release of his new book, Cook Like a Local, at Georgia James and Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer. From 5:30 to 9 p.m., Shepherd’s team will be serving up dishes from the book alongside plenty of beverages, and the chef will be signing books. Tickets are $75 per person and include sample dishes from food stations, three drinks and a signed cookbook ($35 value).

6th Annual Banh Mi Cook-Off at Warehouse Live

BPSOS-Houston’s 6th Annual Banh Mi Cook-Off Fundraiser will take place at Warehouse Live, 813 Saint Emanuel, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The lineup of chefs includes Evelyn Garcia of Decatur Bar & Pop-up Factory, Kristen Powell of The Barking Pig, and Marcus Powell of Hoot's Smokehouse, to name a few, and the evening features drinks, DJ music and the Aloha Polynesian Dancers. Tickets are $35 for general admission and include unlimited banh mi samples and food/drink vendor samples.

Wednesday, September 4

Food Apartheid Dinner Series at Poitín

The new Food Apartheid Dinner Series (F.A.D.S.) kicks off with a family-style dinner ($80) at Poitín, 2313 Edwards, on Wednesday, September 4. A collaborative culinary fundraiser from chefs Jonny Rhodes (Indigo), Chris Williams (Lucille’s), Dominick Lee (Poitin), and Dawn Burrell (Kulture), the series will raise awareness and funds for the city’s growing food desert epidemic. For more information on this and future events and to purchase tickets, check out Eventbrite.

Friday, September 6

Pre-Movie Dinner at Brasserie du Parc



Discovery Green will be hosting a musical showing of the 1924 movie,

, at 7:30 p.m., and prior to that,

, 1440 Lamar, will be offering a period French dinner for $19.24. Guests can enjoy coq au vin (chicken in red wine sauce) with potatoes and vegetables along with a Side Car cocktail, a potent little drink that was all the rage in the early ‘20s. In addition to the film, Discovery Green will offer lessons for dances of the era and hold a costume contest for people wearing 1920s styles.

Saturday, September 7

Art of Wining and Dining: Brunch & Bubbly at Sugar Land Town Square

The Art of Wining and Dining: Brunch & Bubbly event will be going down at Sugar Land Town Square, 2711 Plaza Drive, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ticket holders can enjoy samples from some of Town Square’s most popular restaurants from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., plus browse the booths of local artisans, experience the onsite chalk competition, and enjoy an interactive dueling piano show and live speed painting exhibition. On-site entertainment is free and Brunch and Bubbly tickets range from $10 to $25.

In A Pickle Festival at Kingwood Town Center Park

Head to Kingwood Town Center Park, 8 North Main, for the first-ever Pickle Festival, featuring craft pickle artisans, local food trucks and vendors, and family-friendly entertainment, including a jump house, mechanical bull riding, live music and a pickle eating contest. The event is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seasonal Tequila and Wine Dinner at Alicia’s Mexican Grille Katy

Alicia’s Mexican Grille’s seasonal tequila and wine dinner returns for the fall season at all five locations around Houston, with the first dinner held at the Katy location, 25725 Katy, on Saturday, September 7. Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner and welcome drink with limited-edition Maestro Dobel tequila cocktails and off-menu dishes, including a Napa Valley red blend paired with pepper Cognac Angus beef filet and crab enchilada; and flan de cajeta paired with a Maestro Dobel Añejo Old Fashioned. Tickets are $59++ per person. Additional dates include Thursday, September 12 at the Cypress location, 26326 Northwest Freeway; Saturday, September 14 at the Spring location, 20920 Kuykendahl; Saturday, September 21 at the Houston/Westchase location, 12002 Richmond; and Saturday, September 28 at the Sugar Land location, 20420 Southwest Freeway.

Sunday, September 8

Screwed Up Sunday at 8th Wonder Brewery

8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, will host its fifth annual Screwed Up Sunday, paying homage to the late DJ Screw, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expect DJs displaying the local hero’s signature “chopped and screwed” style, plus a live interactive art show, tasty eats and 8th Wonder brews. Tickets are $40 and include admission, three beer tokens and a limited-edition DJ Screw pint glass. The event is rain-or-shine.

Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner at Riel

The Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner Series is closing out at Riel, 1927 Fairview, this Sunday. Lifestyle consulting agency Nett Lifestyle has partnered with Candlelighters of Houston to host the supper series, benefiting the research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the families of children with cancer. The last dinner will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m., featuring regional cuisine prepared by chef Ryan Lachaine, cocktail pairings, a live DJ set by DJ Dayta, a silent art auction and merchandise from local vendors. There are 40 seats available at $150 per person.

Millionaire Food & Wine Tasting at India House

The 3rd Millionaire Food & Wine Tasting will take place at India House, 8888 West Bellfort, from 6 to 9 p.m., as chefs from across Houston prepare samples for guests to enjoy along with wine, music and fashion. General entry tickets are $5, with food tickets available for purchase in different tiers: $30 for five food stations, $60 for seven food stations, and $90 for 12 food stations.