This Week in Houston Food Events: A $99 Wine and Dine for Two

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Wine and Dine at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will offer its $99 Wine and Dine Menu for Two, available daily for the month of September. Couples can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu and a bottle of wine (or four glasses) for $99, with choices including sherry-kissed turtle soup, BBQ shrimp and grits, wood-grilled filet mignon, Creole bread pudding and more.

Seasonal Specials at Ooh La La

Seasonal goodies have hit the bakery cases at Ooh La La, available throughout September for walk-in and pre-order. Get sweets from banana bread and maple pecan macarons to black forest cupcakes. Call your nearest location for ordering and delivery details.

Tuesday, September 10

Food Apartheid Dinner Series at Poitín

The Food Apartheid Dinner Series (F.A.D.S) continues on Tuesday, September 10 with a hybrid family-style and coursed collaborative meal ($150) at Kulture, 701 Avenida de las Americas, that will highlight cuisine born out of Afro-Asian cross culturalism. A collaborative culinary fundraiser from chefs Jonny Rhodes (Indigo), Chris Williams (Lucille’s), Dominick Lee (Poitin), and Dawn Burrell (Kulture), the series will raise awareness and funds for the city’s growing food desert epidemic. For more information and to purchase tickets, check out Eventbrite.

Wednesday, September 11

Iron Bartender at Backstreet Café



After the competition heated up all throughout June, The Periwinkle Foundation will host its

finals from 6 to 9 p.m. at

, 1103 South Shepherd, where four finalists — Jose Santiago,

; Garrett Jones,

; Kristine Nguyen,

; and Carlos “Chino” Serrano,

— will compete for the ultimate title of Iron Bartender. During this portion of the competition, each finalist will carefully select cocktails to pair with a multi-course tasting menu prepared by James Beard winning chef Hugo Ortega. Guests with VIP tickets ($150, limited) will have the opportunity to enjoy the handcrafted tasting menu and cast a vote for their favorite bartender. General admission tickets are also available for $75 and will include access to five cocktail bars, food stations, passed bites and a bourbon and BBQ tent featuring five of Houston’s finest pitmasters.

Thursday, September 12

ZD Wine Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston

Napa Valley Meets Gulf Coast at this special wine dinner at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, featuring a four-course menu by executive chef Joe Cervantez, paired with organic wines from third-generation deLeuze family vintners, ZD Wines. The evening begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a seated dinner at 7 p.m., with courses including scallops with uni butter and saffron, queso de dabrales and fig mille feuille. Cost is $140 plus tax and gratuity.

Thursday and Friday

Burgundy Wine Class at French Country Wines

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, continues its Wine Class Series with a focus on the wines of Burgundy, with classes from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13. Led by Charelle Grant, adjunct instructor at the Culinary Institute LeNotre teaching Wine Fundamentals and other hospitality management courses, the classes will include five wines and cheese pairings. Cost is $48 per person plus tax, and those attending the class will also receive a ten percent discount off the purchase price of any of the wines discussed. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 713-993-9500.

Thursday, September 12 and Saturday, September 14

Seasonal Tequila and Wine Dinners at Alicia’s Mexican Grille



continues its

for the fall season. Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner and welcome drink with limited-edition Maestro Dobel tequila cocktails and off-menu dishes, including a Napa Valley red blend paired with pepper Cognac Angus beef filet and crab enchilada; and flan de cajeta paired with a Maestro Dobel Añejo Old Fashioned. Tickets are $59++ per person. Dates include Thursday, September 12 at the Cypress location, 26326 Northwest Freeway; Saturday, September 14 at the Spring location, 20920 Kuykendahl; Saturday, September 21 at the Houston/Westchase location, 12002 Richmond; and Saturday, September 28 at the Sugar Land location, 20420 Southwest Freeway.

Learn Tex-Mex kitchen basics at Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen. Photo by Troy Fields

Saturday, September 14

AfriFEST at Houston Baptist University

The 7th annual AfriFEST will take place from noon to 8 p.m. at Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren. A celebration of all that is Africa, the Houston African Festival will include local and international vendors showing the arts, music, crafts, fashion and foods from the various regions of the continent. Tickets are $5 early bird and $10 day of (free for children, seniors, and students with ID).

Texas Mexican Kitchen Basics at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Cooking Class series as chef and restaurateur Sylvia Casares teaches Texas Mexican Kitchen Basics beginning at 1 p.m. Guests can learn to make flour tortillas, carne guisada, chili piquin salsa and more. Cost for each hands-on class is $65 per person, which includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

Houston Jerk Fest at Midtown Park

Houston Jerk Fest, a jerk-seasoned cookout and competition, is coming to Midtown Park, 2811 Travis, from 2 to 10 p.m. As chefs and cooks compete for a cash prize, guests can enjoy jerk eats and beverages alongside live music from international reggae, soca and zydeco artists, plus vendors, food trucks, a kids zone and dog park. Tickets are $20.

Sunday, September 15

Local Hero Awards at Winter Street Studios

Edible Houston will host its Local Hero Awards at Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter. Local food and beverage enthusiasts will gather as Edible Houston announces the winners live, with the event running from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and include bites, drinks, raffle tickets, live music and more.