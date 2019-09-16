This Week in Houston Food Events: Fresh Corn Tamales and Mexican Independence Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Fresh Corn Tamale Season at Hugo’s

Throughout September, award-winning chef Hugo Ortega will offer fresh corn tamales at his namesake Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer. Hugo’s tamals will honor the flavors, traditions and culture of central Mexico, with a duo of fresh corn tamales for $9 in your choice of style — Tradicional with salsa macha, crema fresca, queso fresco; Pasilla Mole with queso cotija and roasted mushrooms; Calabaza y Miel with tamala squash and fresh corn masal and Urban Honey with fire-roasted squash, crema fresca, and queso fresco.



Five Year Anniversary Special at Bistro Menil

Bistro Menil, 1513 West Alabama, will celebrates its fifth year with a $10 anniversary special now through the end of September. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s signature eggplant fries paired with a glass of Prosecco for $10 (or $5 each). The anniversary special is available during lunch, happy hour, dinner, or brunch service and is a nod to chef Greg Martin’s refinement of classic dishes enjoyed abroad, which have been and continue to be central to his vision for Bistro Menil’s menus.



Wine and Dine at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will offer its $99 Wine and Dine Menu for two, available daily for the month of September. Couples can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu and a bottle of wine (or four glasses) for $99, with choices including sherry-kissed turtle soup, bbq shrimp and grits, wood-grilled filet mignon, Creole bread pudding and more.

EXPAND Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with cocktails and mariachis at Monkey's Tail. Photo by Shannon O’Hara

Monday, September 16

Mexican Independence Day at Monkey’s Tail

Head to Monkey's Tail, 5802 Fulton, the new modern Mexican-American bar in Lindale Park, for a Fiestas Patrias celebration complete with tacos, drink specials, Banda music (Mexican dance music) and mariachis all day long (11 a.m. to 2 a.m.).



Mexican Independence Day at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Both Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen locations, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will be joining in on the Mexican Independence Day fun, offering a holiday enchilada plate that includes three different enchiladas, each displaying one color of the Mexican flag. The Mexico City Enchilada, a chicken enchilada topped with salsa verde, waves the green; the Sarita, a traditional Mexican vegetable and queso enchilada topped with cream sauce, serves as the white; and the Morelia is topped with a spicy chili sauce to represent red. The one-day-only combination sells for $13.95, plus tax and gratuity.

Tuesday, September 17

Tasting Series: White Wine at Third Coast Restaurant

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, will be hosting a White Wine Tasting on Tuesday, September 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests will taste several wines and learn about common qualities expressed in white wines, alongside small bites from chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $60.

A Wacky History of French Food Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host A Wacky History of French Food Wine Dinner, offering a five-course feast paired with wines from French Country Wines. Expect a variety of dishes alongside fun and fascinating stories on how they came to be essential parts of French cuisine. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and cost is $139 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations require a $70 deposit via PayPal.

Wednesday, September 18

City Hall Local Lunch Market Launch

Urban Harvest will host the City Hall Local Lunch Market every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this fall. The market will offer organic produce from local vendors in addition to food trucks including El Topo, Churrasco To Go and Dumpling Haus. Entrance to the market is free and open to the public. Parking is available on the side streets as designated and Public Library garage.

Food Apartheid Dinner Series

Raising awareness and funds for the city’s growing food desert epidemic, the Food Apartheid Dinner Series (F.A.D.S) continues with a nine-course wine dinner at Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, at 7 p.m. Inspired by original recipes written by culinary pioneer Lucille B. Smith — chef Chris Williams’ great grandmother and the restaurant’s namesake —the dinner ($225) is part of the collaborative culinary fundraiser from chefs Jonny Rhodes (Indigo), Chris Williams (Lucille’s), Dominick Lee (Poitin), and Dawn Burrell (Kulture). For more information and to purchase tickets, check out Eventbrite.

Farm-to-Table Beer Dinner at B52 Brewing

B52 Brewing, 12470 Milroy, continues its monthly Farm-to-Table beer dinner series with the ladies from Rollin' Local, taking place from 7 to 10 p.m. Limited seating and tickets ($50) are available via Eventbrite.

Thursday, September 19

Neighbors of France Dinner at Brasserie du Parc

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, launches its Neighbors of France Dinners Series, celebrating the cuisines of France’s neighboring countries once a month. First up, Brasserie stamps everyone’s passport for Spain at a special dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m., with appetizers, two main courses and dessert. Expect dishes from meat and seafood paella to churros and spicy chocolate sauce. A second menu will be offered in October featuring another country. Brasserie du Parc is located at 1440 Lamar.

Casamigos Tequila Dinner at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, has teamed up with Casamigos for a four-course dinner featuring a number of different tequilas and tequila cocktails. Guests can expect dishes such as Caviar And Crème Fraiche Lobster Toasts, Seabass a la Marocaine, Wagyu Filet Rossini and Raspberry Lemon Chiffon Cake. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $69 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.

Coterie + 8th Wonder Brewery Pizza Party at Coterie

Coterie, 737 Preston, and 8th Wonder are teaming up for a classic pizza party from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring an 8th Wonder Distillery cocktail upon arrival, three beers from the tap takeover and an all-you-can-eat antipasto bar with multiple pizza styles from chef Adam Dorris. Tickets are $45.

Saturday, September 21

Seasonal Tequila and Wine Dinners at Alicia’s Mexican Grille

Alicia’s Mexican Grille continues its seasonal tequila and wine dinners for the fall season, with this week’s dinner held at the Houston/Westchase location, 12002 Richmond. Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner and welcome drink with limited-edition Maestro Dobel tequila cocktails and off-menu dishes, including a Napa Valley red blend paired with pepper Cognac Angus beef filet and crab enchilada; and flan de cajeta paired with a Maestro Dobel Añejo Old Fashioned. Tickets are $59++ per person. Additional dates include Saturday, September 28 at the Sugar Land location, 20420 Southwest Freeway.

Grand Opening at Sweetgreen Montrose

Sweetgreen Montrose, 1303 Westheimer, celebrates its Grand Opening with an RSVP-only party from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The day will feature eats by Sweetgreen and chef Chris Shepherd, treats from Steel City Pops and Tiny Boxwoods, and wine, beer and frozen cocktails alongside games and entertainment, DJ music and customizable swag.

Mussels and Beer Night at Brasserie du Parc

Beginning Saturday, September 21 and continue every Saturday until winter arrives, Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar will host a Mussels and Beer Night. Every Saturday night, guests can dig into a large bowl of mussels with a stack of its famed pommes frites alongside a cold beer for $20 plus tax and gratuity.

Sunday, September 22

Five Year Anniversary Party at Julep

Julep, 1919 Washington, will celebrate its five year anniversary with a special evening of the bar’s past and present. The festivities will run from 2 to 10 p.m. and feature the launch of the new fall menu, plus complimentary pig roasts, a DJ, guest shift from Laura Newman of Queens Park and drink specials all day. Proceeds from the festivities will go to the Rebar Foundation, a 501c3 helping rebuild homes in Kashmere Gardens.

New Specials

Custom Sports Cake Maker at Dessert Gallery

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, has launched a Custom Cake Maker with options for baseball, football, basketball and soccer, plus 23 team colors for icing, text and trim. Sports fans will also get to choose the flavor (from Italian cream and Mom’s chocolate to Red Velvet and Unicorn) and shape. Cakes start at $95 for a 9-inch and run up to $335 for the full sheet cake size (enough to feed an entire company party), and more themes and cake types are expected to be added in time.