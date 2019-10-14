This Week in Houston Food Events: Endless Tacos and a $100 PB&J

This $100 peanut butter and jelly gets you a $100 gift card to a local business.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

New Special

$100 Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich at BCK

In an effort to promote local Heights businesses, BCK, 933 Studewood, has added the $100 Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich to its menu, partnering with notable area shops to offer a $100 gift card to those who order the sandwich. Guests can choose a gift card from local spots including Kind Collective, SWEAT 1000, Dance House Fitness, Forth & Nomad and Mastrantos. As for the sandwich? Created by BCK’s executive chef Peter Petro, it features two slices of Pain de Mie bread from Bread Man Baking Co. that are battered, deep fried and stuffed with layers of Smuckers Grape Jelly and Jif Peanut Butter and garnished with powdered sugar and fresh berries.

Monday, October 14

44th Anniversary at New York Deli & Coffee Shop

New York Deli & Coffee and The Bagel Shop & Bakery, 9720 Hillcroft, will celebrate its 44th anniversary by offering all guests 44-cent bagels and $4.44 breakfast plates (featuring two eggs any style, choice of home fries, grits, tomato or potato pancake, bagel or toast, butter and jelly) on Monday, October 14.

Columbus Day Brunch at Dish Society

Dish Society locations will be offering a counter-service Monday brunch from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Columbus Day. Ease into the week with farm-to-table options, plus mimosa flights, espresso drinks made with locally roasted Greenway coffee beans and more. No reservations needed.

Tuesday, October 15

Live Fire Tuesday at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Live Fire Tuesday series with Wade Elkins of Reveille BBQ. Guests can dig into things like brisket, taco sausage, smoked turkey and charred sweet potato with coconut dulce de leche from 5 to 8 p.m. (or until sold out).

Pumpkin Decorating at Shake Shack

The Montrose Shake Shack, 1002 Westheimer, is celebrating the season by hosting a family-friendly pumpkin decorating event on Tuesday, October 15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The ticketed event is $30 and includes a pumpkin decorating kit with paints and paint brushes, a pumpkin and a beverage of your choice (like the Pumpkin Shake featuring vanilla frozen custard blended with real pumpkin, marshmallow, cinnamon and nutmeg).

Domaine de la Mongestine Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a four-course feast paired with selected wines from Domaine de la Mongestine beginning at 7 p.m. Courses include catch of the day, braised beef cheeks and ratatouille, lamb lollipop tapenade or herbs de Provence with roasted red potatoes and lemon meringue tartelette. The cost per person is $69 plus tax and gratuity (reservations require a $30 deposit via PayPal).

Wednesday, October 16

An Evening With Levi Goode and Hugo Ortega at Armadillo Palace



Join chefs Levi Goode (





from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Each chef is preparing a passed appetizer, an oyster dish, an entrée and a dessert, with dishes including sope with beef bheek in pasilla mole, wood-roasted Oysters with chipotle butter and made-to-order churros (Ortega) and salt-crusted, fire-roasted whole Gulf red snapper, Texas quail stuffed with white cheddar, bacon and jalapeño, and Brazos Bottom pecan pie (Goode), among others.

Tickets are $75 (general admission) and include food and two drink tickets. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to Foodways Texas.

Spottswoode Wine Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, will host a Spottswoode Wine Dinner at 7 p.m. Dating back nearly 140 years, Spottswoode is one of Napa’s most historic wineries and is known for its world-class Cabarnet Sauvignon. Cost is $395 per guest plus tax and gratuity.

Wednesday through Sunday

One Year Anniversary at Bisou

Bisou, 4444 Westheimer, is turning one this October, and the River Oaks District hotspot is kicking things off with a can’t-miss party on Wednesday, October 16 at 5 p.m., featuring specialty cocktails, champagne deals and a free champagne toast. It’s also showcasing week-long specials and giveaways like a savory steak and lobster paring for $20.19 from 5 to 7 p.m. daily and half-off Mint to be Melon and Just a Kiss, Bisou’s new large punch bowl cocktails.

Thursday, October 17

National Pasta Day at Frank's Americana Revival

In honor of National Pasta Day, Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, will be offering guests a free glass of wine with every order of its bucatini pasta, made with roasted cauliflower, brussels sprouts, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, red chili, pecorino and romano.

National Pasta Day at Relish

Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, will be celebrating the day by offering a pasta and wine pairing promotion. For $30, receive a glass of Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon when you order the Italian Ragu made with pappardelle, lamb, pork and beef ragu, tomato and Parmigiano-Reggiano. ($36 value).

Rombauer Wine Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston

Guests are invited to join Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, and Rombauer's master sommelier Guy Stout for a multi-course Rombauer Wine Dinner, beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and followed by the wine-paired dinner at 7 p.m. Cost is $135++ per person.

Karbach Beer Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Downtown

Suds enthusiasts are invited to a Karbach Beer Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Downtown, 1200 McKinney, at 7 p.m. The four-course seated dinner includes dishes such as seared diver scallops with Alaskan king crab tempura and bluefin caviar, Texas quail with Kurobuta Pork chicharron and a 40-cay dry-aged New York strip with ginger butternut squash and a Crawford Bock reduction, all paired with flights of local Karbach brews for $95 per guest plus tax and gratuity.

Friday through Sunday

King’s Oktoberfest at King’s BierHaus

Father-son duo Hans and Philipp Sitter are lacing up their lederhosen for the third annual Oktoberfest celebration at King’s BierHaus Heights, 2044 East T.C. Jester. Guests can expect fun stuff like the Ceremonial Keg Tapping, Bavarian Strongman Competition, Oktoberfest photo booth, live music and a bier pong tournament, plus a variety of biers and wursts, eight-hour roast turkey legs, German chocolate cake and more. This year, new Heights offerings include an Oktoberfest Fun Run on Saturday, Oktoberfest Munich 2020 giveaway, and Oktoberfest Kids Sunday Funday. General admission tickets start at $12 while VIP tickets range from $55 to $99.

Lady M Cake Truck Pop-Up at Baccarat

World-renowned bakery Lady M is returning to Houston for another weekend pop-up on Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20. This time, its famous Mille Crepes and signature cakes will be featured on the #LadyMxBaccarat Luxury Cake Truck, outfitted in Baccarat chandeliers and 3D art by Kurt Wenner and parked at Baccarat, 4444 Westheimer. Hours are Friday 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The Signature, Green Tea, Marron Mille and Framboise au Chocolat flavors will be available by the slice for walk-in orders, and customers are strongly encouraged to pre-order whole cakes online.

Saturday, October 19

Freight Train Food Truck Festival at Tomball’s Railroad Depot

The 4th Annual Freight Train Food Truck Festival rolls into Tomball’s historic downtown Railroad Depot, 201 South Elm, on Saturday, October 19. Festival goers can expect 20 rolling gourmet kitchens, plus performances from Folk Family Revival and Mambo Jazz Kings. Gates open at 11 a.m. and admission and parking are free.

Beers, Bourbon & Brats at Miss Carousel

Miss Carousel, 1201 Saint Emanuel, will host a Beers, Bourbon & Brats event with Bulleit Frontier Whiskey from 2 to 5 p.m. A $38 ticket includes four drink tickets for interactive Bulleit tasting stations, Bulleit cocktails and a Boilermaker station featuring Bulleit and 8th Wonder Brewery’s Achtoberfest bier; Revival Market bratwurst sandwich and side; and a commemorative glass.

Tacolandia at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Tacolandia, the annual Houston Press celebration of all things taco, is right around the corner, running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine. Now in its fifth year, the outdoor taco-sampling event will feature samples of Houston’s best tacos from over 30 restaurants, with confirmed participants including Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen, Blanco Tacos and Tequila, Chilosos Taco Stand, Peli Peli and more. General admission tickets start at $25, with VIP tickets starting at $65.

Sunday, October 20

Beer Fest at Revival Market



, 550 Heights, will host its first annual

from 3 to 7 p.m. The neighborhood favorite has invited six local breweries to sample beers along with Houston Dairymaids cheese. The day will also feature bites like pork schnitzels, raclette cheeses, hot dogs and fruit streusels for sale, plus live polka music and kids' face painting. Email layne@revivalmarket.com or call 713-880-8463 for tickets.