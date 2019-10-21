This Week in Houston Food Events: Win Free Burgers For Life

Bernie's is celebrating an Instagram milestone with a very special giveaway: four Bernie's Black Cards, earning you free burgers for life.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22

Spicy Ban Ban Curry Ramen Bowl at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Ramen Tatsu-Ya Houston, 1722 California, has partnered with the brand’s Domo Alley-Gato Tatsu-Ya (Austin) to create a Spicy Ban Ban Ramen, a Japanese curry-inspired ramen made with an earthy-flavored, curry-spiced chicken broth base and topped with Texas sausage, menma (brined bamboo shoots), wok-fired mung bean sprouts, ajitama (soft boiled marinated egg) and earthy Rice Paddy Herbs. The dish will be available exclusively from through Tuesday, October 22 (or until supplies last) at the ramen shop.

Monday, October 21 through Thursday, October 24

Free Burgers 4 Life Giveaway at Bernie's Burger Bus

Bernie's Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6, has reached 25,000 followers on Instagram, and to celebrate the milestone and thank fans for their support, chef-owner Justin Turner has announced an old-school giveaway of four Bernie's Black Cards. A Black Card entitles the winner to a free order of a burger, fries and milkshake every day, for life. To enter, just show up to dine at one of Bernie's four restaurants on Monday, October 21, Tuesday, October 22, Wednesday, October 23 or Thursday, October 24. Each day, someone sitting in a random pre-selected seat will be announced at a random time as that day's winner. One Bernie's Black Card winner will be issued each day and announced on social media.

Tuesday, October 22

Beetlejuice, Burgers and Beer! at Eureka Heights Brew Co

Eureka Heights, 941 West 18th, will invites you to enjoy beer, dinner and a movie at its Beetlejuice, Burgers and Beer night, held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include admission to the movie screening, a burger and tots combo and your first beer. Choose from the Big Baller Burger with a bacon beef patty, melty brie, sunny side up egg and dijonnaise; the Tex-ASS Burger with roasted jalapenos, thick sliced cheddar, smoked sausage link, sautéed onions, shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo; the Italian herb roasted veggie sandwich with melted mozzarella and marinara; and the Steakhouse Burger with sautéed mushrooms and onions, blue cheese, thick sliced bacon and au ju mayo.

Wednesday, October 23

8th Wonder Beer Dinner at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, will be featuring brews from 8th Wonder at a four-course Beer Dinner at 6 p.m. Courses include a Gulf raw bar paired with a Pimm’s Cup featuring 8th Wonder Distillery Gin; wild boar tacos paired with People’s Champ Krystalweizen; beer-battered Chilean sea bass and truffle fries paired with Achtoberfest; and frozen café sua da with Rocket Fuel Vietnamese Coffee Porter whipped cream.Tickets are $55/person plus tax and gratuity.

French Country Wines Dinner ar La Villa Restaurant

French Country Wines and La Villa Restaurant, 4315 Montrose, will host a Rhone Valley Wine Dinner at the French Riviera-style restaurant at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy four courses and four wines, with highlights including sautéed crawfish with fish mousseline, Denver leg supreme venison, a herring caviar-laced starter and seasonal berry dessert with white chocolate. Cost is $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-524-0070.

Enjoy wood-roasted oysters and Portuguese wines at a walk-around happy hour tasting at Caracol. Photo by Troy Fields

Thursday, October 24

Wines of Portugal Happy Hour at Caracol

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, will be hosting a Wines of Portugal happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. The walk-around tasting will feature 12 different Portuguese wines, seafood cocktail, a ceviche bar and passed bites from wood-roasted oysters to crispy pork tacos for $30 per person. Call 713-622-9996.

Fall Series Wine Dinner at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will continues its Fall Series Wine Dinners with a Texas Wine Growers dinner featuring Doug Lewis on Thursday, October 24, beginning with a 6 p.m. reception and followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $115 plus tax and gratuity. Email marc.borel@rainbow-lodge.com to reserve your seats.

Les 7 Champagne Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown



Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Downtown, 1200 McKinney, invites guests to a Les 7 Champagne Dinner at 7 p.m. Join the team as they explore seven different grower-producers from the Terry Theise/Skurnik portfolio. Cost is $175 per guest plus tax and gratuity. https://pappasbros.com/event/wine-dinner/houston-downtown/les-7-champagne-dinner

Chef Collaboration Dinner at The Original Ninfa's Uptown

The Original Ninfa's Uptown, 1700 Post Oak, will welcome Felix Florez (Cherry Block and Blood Bros. BBQ) for a Chef Collaboration Dinner 24 at 6:30 p.m. Also joining will be Stephanie Velasquez, pastry chef and co-owner of Tlahuac. Each of the dinner’s five courses will include a cocktail or wine pairing by Linda Salinas. Tickets (limited) are available for $79 on Evenbrite. This is a limited seating event. Every guest who purchases a ticket to the Chef Collaboration Dinner will receive a $25 gift card to the Ninfa's Uptown location.

Saturday, October 26

Yelloween Brunch at a’Bouzy

Celebrate Halloweekend with a Yelloween Brunch at a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where you’ll find brunch specials and Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut for $49 per bottle. Reservations required. Call 713-722-6899.

Chili Rellenos Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Owner Sylvia Casares will show the art of making chili rellenos at a special cooking class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge Parkway, held from 1 to 4 p.m. The hands-on class will tackle both beef and cheese rellenos, plus how to make a topping and rice and quick refried beans to serve alongside. Cost is $65 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

TableOne at Royal Sonesta Houston

Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West Loop South, continues TableOne, its chef’s table dining experience spotlighting stops on the global culinary path that brought executive chef Robert Graham to Houston. This month, Graham is bringing it back to Texas. Diners can get an intimate and interactive look at the heart of ARA Restaurant’s bustling kitchen, with seven courses and five wine pairings. Tickets are $150.

Sunday, October 27

3rd Annual Dog Halloween Costume Contest at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will be hosting its third annual pup costume contest beginning at 4 p.m. To enter your dog, dress them up bring pet food to be donated to Rescued Pets Movement. The winner with receive a $50 gift card to Eight Row Flint and a basket of goodies for their dog. Judging will begin at 5 p.m.