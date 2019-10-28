This Week in Houston Food Events: Halloween and the Day of the Dead

Monkey's Tail will be getting down on the Dia de los Muertos festivities all weekend long.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Day of the Dead at El Big Bad



, 419 Travis, invites you to explore downtown as it hosts

activities all week long, with larger celebrations on Friday and Saturday. Highlights include "Toast with Ghosts" tequila and mezcal sampling, a face-painting class and a two-night 21+ fiesta.

Monday, October 28

Chef Collaboration Dinner at Uchi

Chef Maureen Neer of Chicago’s La Sirena Clandestina will join chef Chris Davies in creating a nine-course dinner at Uchi, 904 Westheimer. Combining Uchi’s signature non-traditional take on Japanese food with Neer’s Latin-inspired cuisine, the one-night-only dinner features dishes such as Tako with sudachi sabayon, serrano and braised leek; Manglista Pork Belly Tataki with sweet corn, chicharron and pork tare; Pao de Queijo with uni butter and caviar; and Whole Ribeye with chimichurri, fried onions, Japanese sweet potatoes and dulce de leche vinegar. Guests will be greeted with a welcome beverage and passed appetizers upon arrival from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $175 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Orin Swift Wine Dinners at Roost

Roost, 1972 Fairview, will host two Orin Swift Wine Dinners, both held in the private second-floor dining room beginning at 7 p.m. Diners can expect a decadent five-course dinner, including an amuse bouche of Korean wagyu beef tartare, a dynamic selection of Orin Swift, and courses like Spiced Shrimp Pani Puri, Wild Mushroom Toast and Crispy Duck Confit. The $165 per person ticket price covers all food and wine, plus tax and tip; and guests will have the opportunity to purchase all featured wine at the end of the dinner. Call 713-523-7667 to reserve a spot.

Wednesday, October 30

Farm-to-Table Beer Dinner at B52 Brewing



, 12470 Milroy, continues its monthly Farm-to-Table beer dinner series with the ladies from Rollin' Local from 7 to 10 p.m., with limited seating and tickets ($50) available via

.

Get spooky and cute Halloween treats at Ooh La La. Photo by Dragana Harris

Thursday, October 31

Halloween Specials

From an Orange Wine Flight at 13 Celsius to a Bisou’s Yelloween Spooktacular, check out our Halloween Food and Drink Guide for the best “boo”ze, tricks and treats.

Friday, November 1

Dia de los Muertos Cocktail Class at Arnaldo Richard's Picos

Arnaldo Richard's Picos, 3601 Kirby, is hosting a Dia de los Muertos cocktail class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cocktail Specialist Monica Richards and the team from Altos tequila will teach assist guests in creating a cocktail to enjoy alongside special appetizers throughout the evening. Cost is $35 per person.

Feast with the Beasts at the Houston Zoo

The 14th annual Feast with the Beasts takes place at the Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park, from 7 to 11 p.m. The event features spectacular animal experiences throughout the evening, a performance from The Suffers and bites of Houston’s best cuisine. This year’s lineup of participating restaurants includes Batanga, Fluff Bake Bar, Hughie’s, Kuu Restaurant, Mi Pueblito, Molina’s Cantina, Phat Eatery, Warehouse 72, Yong and more. Tickets are $119 ($109 for Zoo members).

Friday through Sunday

Dia de los Muertos at Monkey’s Tail

In honor of Dia de los Muertos, Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, will offer drink specials, face painting and more throughout the weekend of Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3.

Saturday, November 2

Spooky Halloween at Miss Carousel

Miss Carousel, 1201 Saint Emanuel, will host its first Halloween shindig from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., with costumes, cocktails, 8th Wonder beer specials, snacks and a live DJ.

Saturday and Sunday

Dia de los Muertos at Tikila’s

Tikila’s, 2708 North Shepherd, will be opening its patio for Day of the Dead festivities all weekend long. Expect a live band, DJs and artists, face painting, specialty cocktails, food trucks and more.

Sunday, November 3

Depressed Cake Shop at Silver Street Studios

The third annual Depressed Cake Shop Houston will take place at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 1 to 5 p.m. Filled with gray goodies from bakers around the city, the bake sale fights the mental health stigma, raising awareness and benefiting local non-profits who provide support and resources to individuals and families grappling with mental health-related issues. The event is free to attend and all proceeds will go to NAMI Greater Houston and The Montrose Center.