This Week in Houston Food Events: A Crepe Collab and BBQ Throwdown

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Cacao & Cardamom Treats at Sweet Paris Highland Village

Famed chocolatier Cacao & Cardamom has joined forces with local creperie Sweet Paris to offer two special treats to benefit the Houston Food Bank, available all through the month of November at the Sweet Paris Highland Village, 2701 Drexel. C&C’s Annie Rupani has created two signature crepes — the Pistachio Rose Crepe featuring white chocolate ganache, cardamom and rosewater garnished with pistachio praline and caramelized pistachios; and the Buttered Chicken Tikka Masala Crepe with a tangy carrot beet chutney and yogurt sauce. Each indulgence raises enough funds to provide a child with one meal.

National Adoption Month Beer at Platypus Brewing



, 1902 Washington, has collaborated with

of Woodstock, Georgia and

of Los Angeles to create a special beer in support of National Adoption Month. Proceeds from the sale of Hole(y) Mole(y) will benefit

, an accredited foster care and adoption agency.

The Return of the Kabocha Ramen Bowl at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

For the third autumn in a row, Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, has debuted its Kabocha Ramen Bowl, available now throughout November. Though the bowl has become an annual tradition, with a new version created every year. This year, the silky, savory vegan broth is balanced out by subtly-sweet roasted kabocha squash, crunchy wok-fired broccolini, bright spinach and earthy wood ear mushrooms.

"H-Town Originals" Sandwich at Antone’s Famous Po’Boys

Antone's Famous Po' Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, is continuing its "H-Town Originals" celebrity chef series with a new sandwich from local artist Donkeeboy. Available throughout the entire month of November, "The R.I.P." ($8.95) is a Día de los Muertos-inspired sandwich featuring carnitas, avocado, coleslaw, chipotle mayo and sliced jalapeños between two slices of pan de muerto bread. Proceeds from every sandwich sold will benefit Assist the Officer, a non-profit which provides short-term, immediate need financial assistance for officers critically injured or disabled in the line of duty.

Seasonal Specials

Santa’s Tavern at Porch Swing Pub

Beginning Friday, November 15 and running through Tuesday, December 31, interactive Christmas pop-up bar Santa’s Tavern will transform the Porch Swing Pub, 69 Heights, into a winter wonderland. Offerings include holiday-themed photo stations (all day and night); kids photos with Santa and gingerbread and ornament making stations (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and Christmas cocktails, food pairings and festive fun for the adults (7 p.m. to 2 a.m.). Tickets for Santa’s Tavern will be sold in three-hour time slots to avoid over-crowding and long wait times. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 for children five to 12 years-of-age, and free for kids four and under. Admission includes entry, unlimited photo booth access and visits with Santa on select days.

Monday, November 11

Veterans Day Freebies and Specials

Check out our Veterans Day Food and Drink Guide to find Houston-area restaurants and bars offering Veterans Day free meals and specials to honor those who have served.

Monday through Friday

Grand Opening at The Original Ninfa's Uptown

The Original Ninfa’s Uptown Houston,1700 Post Oak, will host a Grand Opening celebration featuring complimentary happy hour food, tequila tastings and charity beneficiaries from dinner sales. Each day from 3 to 6 p.m., the restaurant will offer complimentary happy hour appetizers including chef Alex Padilla’s Fajita Burger Sliders, Oyster Shooters, Chile-Lime Chicken Wings and assorted Street Tacos. Monday, Wednesday and Friday will feature complimentary tequila tastings led by beverage consultant Linda Salinas. On Tuesday, SportsRadio 610 AM will broadcast live from the restaurant from 2 to 6 p.m. with hosts Clint Stoerner and former Houston Texans Pro Bowler Wade Smith; and all profits from dinner that evening will benefit The Wade Smith Foundation, which supports community youth programs in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston and focuses on literacy and education. On Thursday, Ninfa’s will donate dinner profits to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

Tuesday, November 12

Fluff Bake Bar x Jeni’s Ice Cream Pop-up at Fluff Bake Bar

From 5 to 9 p.m., Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar and Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will be teaming up for a pop-up that features the best of what they both do — pastries and ice cream — combined. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Montrose Center, which supports the LGBTQ community in Houston. On the menu will be Couch Potato cookie + Texas Sheet Cake ice cream sandwich; Cro-NOT + Cognac with Gingerbread ice cream sandwich; Dutch Apple Pie with Salty Caramel ice cream; plus Jeni’s flavors from dairy-free Dark Chocolate Truffle (dairy-free) to Brown Butter Almond Brittle. Jeni’s is opening its first Houston scoop shop this winter in The Heights at 375 West 19th.

Provence Wines Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will welcome one of Bourgogne’s most popular winemakers, Jean-Philippe Marchand, back to Houston for an evening Provence Wines Dinner. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and cost is $140 plus tax and gratuity. Attendance by reservations only, which require a $70 deposit via Paypal. Call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

Wednesday, November 13

Creole vs Cajun Gumbo Throwdown at Brennan's of Houston

Guests are invited to a Creole vs Cajun Gumbo Throwdown at Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith. Join Brennan's chefs Jose Arevalo and James Reedy for a courtyard party featuring a head-to-head gumbo cookoff, with Reedy serving up a Hunter’s Gumbo with duck and venison and Arevalo offering a Bayou Gumbo with alligator fish and more. The throwdown runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost is $25 per person. Age 21+ only.

No Kid Hungry Dinner at TRUTH BBQ

Pitmaster Leonard Botello IV will host his first No Kid Hungry Dinner at TRUTH BBQ, 110 South Heights. The evening will feature a multi-course dinner by Botello, Bobby Matos (Superica), Rebecca Masson (Fluff Bake Bar), Erin Smith and Patrick Feges (Feges BBQ) and Nick Wong (UB Preserv) to benefit No Kid Hungry's work to end childhood hunger, plus a reception with cocktails served by mixologist Vanessa Dworakowski (La Lucha) and a live auction in which guests can bid on a variety of luxury culinary and travel items. Tickets are $175 for individuals.

French Country Wines Dinner at Bar Boheme

French Country Wines and Bar Boheme will welcome one of Bourgogne’s most popular winemakers, Jean-Philippe Marchand, back to Houston for a five-course dinner paired with wines from Domaine Jean-Philippe Marchand. Held at Bar Boheme, 307 Fairview, the dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and includes passed appetizers, five courses and pairings for $126.97 per person all-inclusive. For reservations, call 713-529-1099.

Thursday, November 14

Southern Whiskey Dinner at Punk’s Simple Southern Food

Punk’s Simple Southern Food, 5212 Morningside, has teamed up with Garrison Brothers, Texas first legal bourbon distillery, to create a four-course Southern whiskey inspired menu with pairings for $65 per person. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $65 per person.

Saturday, November 16

The Great State of Texas Food Truck Festival in the East End



The Great State of Texas Food Truck Festival will take place in the Historic East End District at

4405 Harrisburg from noon to 10 p.m. The inaugural event seeks to showcase the diversity of Houston’s culinary community alongside local musical talent in a family-friendly atmosphere. Tickets are $10 and free for kids 12 and under.

Compartiendo Recuerdos - Around the Table with Family at Finca Tres Robles

Finca Tres Robles, 257 North Greenwood, invites guests to join chef Cesar Cano for an evening on the farm in celebration of the love and memories that are created through food. The Compartiendo Recuerdos - Around the Table with Family event will include a family-style dinner with multiple courses, plus craft beer, wine and dessert. The runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. with farm tours from 6 to 6:30 and dinner at 7. Tickets are $65 each.

Sunday, November 17

The Gr8 Taco Challenge at 8th Wonder Brewery

The Gr8 Taco Challenge will be held at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, from noon to 3 p.m. Taco fanatics can enjoy the goods from over 20 challengers alongside tasty beer. Tickets are $40 and include three beer tokens, a souvenir glass and tacos from each challenger. Note: this event has sold out every year, so act now if you want to snag a spot.

HOU-ATX BBQ Throwdown 2019 at Saint Arnold Brewery



The

is going down at

, 2000 Lyons, from 1 to 4 p.m. Top barbecue restaurants from Houston and Austin will be competing to determine who reigns supreme when it comes to Texas barbecue, with the lineup including

and

(Austin);

,

and

(Houston); and more.

($70 for GA and $130 for VIP) include samples from each of the barbecue competition entries as well as Saint Arnold beer.

Block to Block Community Garden Unveiling at Hope Farms

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of the Community Garden at Hope Farms, 10401 Scott, from 2 to 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy fresh food and Tito’s Handmade Vodka libations made with fresh local ingredients, as well as an interactive art wall and music from legendary Houston rapper Bun B. Tito’s will also provide Hope Farms market vouchers to neighborhood families and city locavore advocates, empowering them to eat and live healthier. Admission is free and open to the public.