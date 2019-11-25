This Week in Houston Food Events: The Holiday Miracle Bar Pop-Up Returns

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Seasonal Specials

Miracle Holiday Bar Pop-Up at Johnny’s Gold Brick and Daiquiri Time Out

The Miracle holiday bar pop-up is set to open on Monday, November 25 at Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale; and on Friday, November 29 at Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market. Both pop-ups will be hosting special events throughout the end of the year — including a toy drive in support of The Galveston Police Department and a Miracle Monday’s Christmas themed movie night at DTO; and a Toy Drive for Houston Area Women’s Center, Nog Bottle Service (paired with fresh baked cookies and treats) and Tuesday Night Tamales with Christmas movies at Johnny’s Gold Brick. Both Daiquiri Time Out and Johnny’s will also join locations around the country in selling holiday mugs featured on the signature cocktail menu with 10 percent of all sales donated to Action Against Hunger.

Santa’s Tavern at Porch Swing Pub



Now through Tuesday, December 31, interactive Christmas pop-up bar

will transform the

, 69 Heights, into a winter wonderland where adults and kids can release their inner elves. Offerings include holiday-themed photo stations (all day and night); kids photos with Santa and gingerbread and ornament making stations (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and Christmas cocktails, food pairings and festive fun for the adults (7 p.m. to 2 a.m.). Tickets for Santa’s Tavern will be sold in three-hour time slots to avoid over-crowding and long wait times. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 for children five to 12 years-of-age, and free for kids four and under. Admission includes entry, unlimited photo booth access and visits with Santa on select days.

Holiday Shakes at Shake Shack

Shake Shack, 1002 Westheimer, 6205 Kirby, 702 Main, is celebrating the season by offering three festive seasonal shakes – a Christmas Cookie Shake, Chocolate Peppermint Shake and Coconut Snowball Shake – now through Sunday, January 5.

Gotham Burger at Bismillah Restaurant & Café

Tis’ the season of eating and giving, so Just Us League and Gio’s Pet Warriors have teamed up with Bismillah Restaurant & Café, chef Inam Moghul, Cake & Bacon, Cruise Gaj, and Bedrock City Comics to create a special burger and bring holiday cheer to the children of Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. Made with and an all-beef patty and loaded with cheesesteak, sharp cheddar, mushrooms and onions, and joker sauce on a 24-karat gold leaf dusted, black challah sesame bun, the Gotham Burger ($15.99 with fries) will be on the menu at Bismillah Restaurant & Cafe, 5702 Hillcroft, through Monday, December 9 (and maybe longer), when the team behind the collaboration will dress up as Marvel and DC Superheroes and head over to the hospital to eat Cake & Bacon cookies and hand out comic books and books (funded by the proceeds from the burger) to the children.

Monday, November 25

Raclette Party at Montrose Cheese & Wine



, 1618 Westheimer, will be celebrating

cheese with a party from 2 to 8 p.m. Like fondue, raclette is a typical après-ski meal invented in Switzerland; the cheese is held up to a fire to melt then scraped from the half-wheel atop foods like potatoes and cornichons. At the shop, $18 plates will include potatoes with caramelized onions, frisée, cornichons and baguette slices for ($22 with salami). There will also be wines on special to add to the fun.

Wednesday, November 27

Guest Bartender at La Lucha

La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, continues its guest bartender series, which will showcase some of the city's best mixologists across Houston and benefit the guest's charity of choice. The next event features Alphonso Quinones of Captain Foxheart's Bad News Bar & Spirit Lodge from 6 to 9 p.m., benefiting the Child Advocates.

Before the Bird Bash at FM Kitchen & Bar

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, is partnering with Eureka Heights Brew Company and Wild Turkey for its Before the Bird Bash, offering food and drink deals before the excitement of Thanksgiving Day. Featured deals for the event include The Gravy Boat special (the Boilermaker cocktail with an Old Fashioned shot and beer), all-day beer specials as part of the Eureka Heights Tap Takeover, and a two Eureka Heights beers-plus one FMKB Kitchen Sink combo for $25 (FM’s take on a sampler platter featuring six chicken wings, four corn dogs, street corn and spinach and artichoke dip).

Thursday, November 28

Thanksgiving Day Dining in Houston

From festive prix fixe meals to laidback holiday dining options, check out our 2019 Thanksgiving Dining Out Guide for a listing of Houston restaurant Turkey Day specials and hours.

EXPAND Dish Society invites you to take a break from Black Friday shopping. Photo by Debora Smail

Friday, November 29

Black Friday Brunch

All locations of Dish Society will be offering special Friday brunch for those who need a break from all the shopping. Guests can enjoy brunch from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by regular happy hour and dinner service at all five locations

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, is serving its Jam + Toast brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-style brunch features eats from country baked eggs and avocado toast to Nashville hot chicken and small batch donuts.

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, will host a one-off Black Friday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with dishes like huevos rancheros, migas, hot cakes, steak and eggs and more.

The General Public, 797 Sorella, will offer brunch – normally only available on the weekend – from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Black Friday. Dine on shakshuka, cinnamon French toast, steak & eggs migas and bacon burgers.

The Original Ninfa's Uptown, 1700 Post Oak, will offer brunch on Black Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as all-day Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Brunch highlights include Huevos Rancheros, Red Chile-Pork Posole, Chilaquiles Verdes, Shrimp & Grits, Short Stack Pancakes and Avocado Guajillo Toast. Happy Hour highlights include Fajita Burger Sliders, Oyster Shooters, Chile-Lime Chicken Wings, assorted Street Tacos, $4 Mexican craft beers, $7 wines and sangria, and $7 margaritas and cocktails. Brunch also be available at The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, that day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, will host its Black Friday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (dinner from 3 to 11 p.m.), featuring blow-out deals on brunch specials like Stuffed French Toast, Croissants and Sous-vide Pork Belly Slab & Eggs. Call 713-722-6899 for reservations.

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, will host a Black Friday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All regular brunch items, such as the FM Benny, Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs and Huevos Rancheros, , will be available.

Day-After Thanksgiving Specials at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be taking favorite dishes from Thanksgiving and creating new dishes. Grilled Alaska salmon will be found on the Specials Blackboard as Salmon en Papillotte (salmon baked in paper) with dill and lemon; roasted turkey becomes a Provence-style Turkey Pot Pie; and beef ribeye roast will transform into Hachis Parmetier, a pulled-beef dish with mashed potatoes and Swiss cheese. All main courses will be $25 or less before tax and gratuity. There will also be desserts like pumpkin bread pudding.

Saturday, November 30

Mixology Class at Lucienne

Guests are invited to mix it up with chef Jose Hernandez as Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, continues its Saturday mixology series. This month will feature Yellow Rose Rye Whiskey, Blended Whiskey and Outlaw Bourbon Whiskey, with each class covering the of history of bourbon and teaching guests to make three classic cocktails — including the Passion Fruit Sour, Apple Spiced Smoked Old Fashioned and Liquid Alchemist, with apple spice, bitters Cobbler Yellow Rose Single Malt, Sherry, tamarind and citrus Cost is $65 per person (age 21 and over only) and seating is limited eight guests. The weekly offering takes place on Saturdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and includes light bites courtesy of chef Hernandez. To reserve, email lpoirier@valenciagroup.com.

The Ancient Art of Making Tamales at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, continues its Cooking Class series as

chef and restaurateur Sylvia Casares teaches The Ancient Art of Making Tamales on Saturday, November 30. Cost for each hands-on class is $65 per person, which includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

Sunday, December 1

Holiday Market at Revival Market

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., locals are invited to shop a curated selection of vendors at Revival Market, 550 Heights. In addition to vendors like Genara, Birch & Goldberry KD Weave and Julia Gabriel Studios, there will also be hot chocolate and wine and beer gift baskets for sale. Entry will be free.