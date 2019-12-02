This Week in Houston Food Events: Holiday Tamales are Back

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Seasonal Specials

Picos Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, has brought back its Picos Tamale Stand, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Monday, January 6. Wrapped in fresh corn husks and with both meat and vegetarian options, the expansive menu of features an array of tamales, moles and salsas from which you can build custom packages including cooking instructions. Prices start at $9 for a half-dozen with various combinations and promotions.



Dining for a Cause Holiday Menu at Ristorante Cavour

In honor of the giving season, Hotel Granduca’s Ristorante Cavour, 1080 Uptown Park, will offer three to seven course dinner options from a special holiday menu benefitting Second Servings, Houston’s only prepared and perishable food rescue nonprofit. The menu will include dishes such as Parsnips and Salsify Soup with foi gras torchone, Superior Farm Lamb Chop with potato croquettes, heirloom glazed carrots, forest mushrooms and onion and Raspberry Pana Cotta. All items will be available a la carte and on the tasting menu. The food recovery nonprofit will receive $2 from each course and $5 from each tasting menu item purchased through Tuesday, December 31.

Miracle Holiday Bar Pop-Up at Johnny’s Gold Brick and Daiquiri Time Out

The Miracle holiday bar pop-up is set to open on Monday, November 25 at Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale; and on Friday, November 29 at Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market. Both pop-ups will be hosting special events throughout the end of the year — including a toy drive in support of The Galveston Police Department and a Miracle Monday’s Christmas themed movie night at DTO; and a Toy Drive for Houston Area Women’s Center, Nog Bottle Service (paired with fresh baked cookies and treats) and Tuesday Night Tamales with Christmas movies at Johnny’s Gold Brick. Both Daiquiri Time Out and Johnny’s will also join locations around the country in selling holiday mugs featured on the signature cocktail menu with 10 percent of all sales donated to Action Against Hunger.

Santa’s Tavern at Porch Swing Pub

Now through Tuesday, December 31, interactive Christmas pop-up bar Santa’s Tavern will transform the Porch Swing Pub, 69 Heights, into a winter wonderland where adults and kids can release their inner elves. Offerings include holiday-themed photo stations (all day and night); kids photos with Santa and gingerbread and ornament making stations (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.); and Christmas cocktails, food pairings and festive fun for the adults (7 p.m. to 2 a.m.). Tickets for Santa’s Tavern will be sold in three-hour time slots to avoid over-crowding and long wait times. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 for children five to 12 years-of-age, and free for kids four and under. Admission includes entry, unlimited photo booth access and visits with Santa on select days.

EXPAND Help Torchy's restock the Houston Food Bank. Photo by Scott Paull.

All week long through Monday, December 9

Houston Food Bank Drive at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos is hosting a food drive to help restock the Houston Food Bank after the recent food shortage due to contamination. The community can visit any of the 15 Houston-area locations to contribute non-perishable food items, and to show its appreciation, Torchy’s will offer a 15 percent discount off an entire purchase to guests that donate.

Wednesday, December 4

Jubilee Dinner and Meet-and-Greet at Lucille’s

James Beard Book Award winner, author Toni Tipton-Martin, will head to Houston to celebrate the release of her new book Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking with a one-night-only dinner with chef Chris Williams at Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, beginning with a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. and a dinner at 7. The duo — who have been longtime friends and colleagues — will present a five-course wine dinner that will allow guests to mix, mingle and dine with Tipton-Martin while indulging in dishes inspired by the stories of Jubilee, which the restaurant’s namesake, Lucille B. Smith, appears in. In keeping with the theme of the book, wine pairings will showcase all female, African-American wine makers. Each reservation ($120) also includes a signed copy of Jubilee.

Thursday, December 5

Grand Opening at The Toasted Yolk

The Toasted Yolk is set to open its first inner loop location at 4601 Washington, celebrating by offering free churros to diners and $3 mimosas at the new location on opening day. As an added bonus and to show appreciation to the community, first responders and hospital staff are invited to dine as complimentary guests from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6.

Repeal Day at Whiskey Cake

Whiskey Cake locations will be throwing it back to 1933 with a Repeal Day celebration and drink specials from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Guests can expect ‘30s themed fun, classic cocktails including an Old Fashioned, Sazerac, Manhattan and 1933 made with Fords Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, vanilla orgeat and fresh lemon juice ($10 each, $5 after 9 p.m.).

A Sánchez Shake Up at 40 Below

Celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez is embarking on a Texas tour to celebrate the release of his new memoir, Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef, making a stop in in Houston. The event will take place at 40 Below at Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, and feature a lively discussion, music and eats with Sánchez and his good friend, Shakey Graves. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $75, including an autographed copy of the memoir and tasty bites from chili con carne Colorado-style burritos to pineapple-ginger chicken wings.

Saturday, December 7

Brunch Showcase at Bisou

Bisou, 4444 Westheimer, and Houston-based fitness brand Accel Lifestyle are teaming up for a Brunch Showcase, featuring specialty dishes and cocktails at the trendy River Oaks District brunch spot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit bisourestaurant.com or call 713-955-3855 for reservations.

A Night with the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in the Schmooze Room at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s is celebrating the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with “A Night with the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in the Schmooze Room”, held at 7 p.m. at the Galleria area store, 2327 Post Oak. The themed three-course dinner includes choices such as matzoh ball soup, shrimp egg rolls with duck sauce, roasted brisket, pastrami sandwich and Kenny & Ziggy’s famed cheesecake. Price per person is $38++ and includes the dinner, snacks and a viewing of the show. Wine and beer will be available for an additional cost. Reservations are required by calling Jeanne Magenheim at 713-679-8453. Seating is limited.

Sunday, December 8

Sunday Supper #1 with chef Dominique Macquet at 13 Celsius

13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, is celebrating its 13th anniversary with a series of 13 events this December. This Sunday is the first of three Sunday Suppers, this time with a five-course seated dinner from chef Dominique Macquet. The meal will be paired with wines from the 13 Celsius cellar, with all French wines from the region of Bordeaux. Tickets are $126+ and dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m. See the entire list of anniversary events online.