This Week in Houston Food Events: The Tastes of Christmas and Hanukkah

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long (December)

Miracle Holiday Bar Pop-Up at Johnny’s Gold Brick and Daiquiri Time Out

The Miracle holiday bar pop-up is now open at Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale; and Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market. Both pop-ups will be hosting special events throughout the end of the year (Monday, December 30 at JGB), including toy drives, holiday movies and specials like Nog Bottle Service (JGB).

Santa’s Tavern at Porch Swing Pub

Now through Tuesday, December 31, interactive Christmas pop-up bar Santa’s Tavern will transform the Porch Swing Pub, 69 Heights, into a winter wonderland, with holiday-themed photo stations, kids photos with Santa, Christmas cocktails, food pairings and festive fun for the adults. wait times. Admission is $20 per adult, $10 for children five to 12 years-of-age, and free for kids four and under.

Picos Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, has brought back its Picos Tamale Stand, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Monday, January 6. Wrapped in fresh corn husks and with both meat and vegetarian options, the expansive menu of features an array of tamales, moles and salsas from which you can build custom packages including cooking instructions. Prices start at $9 for a half-dozen with various combinations and promotions.

“H-Town Originals” with Himalaya chef Kaiser Lashkari at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, continues its “H-Town Originals” celebrity chef campaign with a new sandwich from Himalaya chef Kaiser Lashkari (a 2019 James Beard nominee). Lashkari teamed up with Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla to create the “Indian Masala Patty Melt” ($8.95), featuring a five-ounce ground beef patty, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese and garam masala on a brioche bun. Available at Antone’s for the entire month of December, proceeds from every sandwich sold will benefit the Houston Food Bank.

Monday, December 23

Tamalada at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Chef-owner Sylvia Casares will host a tamalada at the Eldridge location of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 2 to 7 p.m., providing all that’s needed for groups of up to 30 people to have their own tamalada party. Casares will be the head tamalera – teacher – to get things started, making chicken and/or pork tamales. All tamales will be packaged to take home to cook and enjoy at holiday celebrations. The classes conclude with happy hour and appetizers. Party goers are encouraged to have dinner while their tamales are being packaged to take home. The price depends on the number of tamales (minimum is one dozen per person). Call 832-230-3842 to make your reservations.

10th Annual Chanukah Extravaganza at Evelyn’s Park

Head to Evelyn’s Park, 4400 Bellaire, to enjoy The Bellaire Jewish Center’s 10th annual Chanukah Extravaganza beginning at 4:44 p.m. Festivities include a community menorah lighting, eats from fried doughnuts and a latke bar to cotton candy and all-you-can-eat bbq, DJ music, Chanukah crafts and more. Admission is $12 per adult, $8 per child and $36 per family in advance ($15, $10 and $45 at the door).

Festivus at Holler Brewing Co.

Holler Brewing, 2206 Edwards, will host its fourth annual Festivus event (a refuge from holiday over-commercialization) from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests can come air their grievances, take family photos in front of the pole and sip on some Festivus MiracAle, the brewery’s spiced Belgian Tripel designed to get you through the season.

EXPAND Make crispy rock shrimp with popcorn butter part of the Christmas Eve fun at One Fifth Gulf Coast. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Tuesday, December 24

A Home Alone Christmas Eve at Georgia James

Underbelly Hospitality will be continuing its favorite Christmas Eve tradition, a dinner themed around a holiday movie classic, with a special event at Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer, on Tuesday, December 24. This year’s theme is Home Alone, featuring food from the movie and with seatings at 1 and 5 p.m. (costumes are encouraged). Enjoy dishes from Chicago dogs with caviar and housemade chips to “A Lovely Cheese Pizza Just for Me” with black truffles. Cost is $75 for adults and $35 for children and reservations are required.

Christmas Eve at One Fifth Gulf Coast

One Fifth Gulf Coast, 1658 Westheimer, will also be open on Christmas Eve, offering its regular menu plus a few Cajun Christmas family-style specials: roast turducken on celery root purée with shrimp étouffée “gravy;” pork crown roast with caramelized onion bread pudding; and whole fish Courtbouillon. Reservations are encouraged.

JFC Christmas Eve Dinner at Shun Japanese Kitchen

The Christmas Eve Dinner at Shun, 2802 South Shepherd, will feature a four-piece order of Japanese Fried Chicken, truffle mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with warm duck fat gravy, housemade biscuits and an herb salad. The feature runs $25 per person and will include a Champagne toast at the beginning of the meal.

Wednesday, December 25

Christmas Day Dining

From splurge-worthy holiday feasts to family-friendly brunches, check out our 2019 Houston Christmas Day Dining Guide to get the lowdown on Houston restaurants open and offering festive eats on Christmas Day.

Thursday, December 26

“Say Hello and Goodbye to our Pappy” at Eight Row Flint

Locals can get a taste of the good stuff at the fourth annual “Say Hello and Goodbye to our Pappy” celebration at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale. Beginning at 2 p.m., the modern ice house will be divvying up its allocation of Pappy at-cost. Show up to grab your ticket and choose from pours from $6 for one-and-a-half ounces of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year to $30 for one-and-a-half ounces of Pappy 23 (limit one pour per person).

Saturday, December 28

Coffee Cocktail Workshop at The Annex HTX

You’ll learn to mix two coffee-based cocktails at this energetic, boozy workshop, held at The Annex HTX, 2007 Commerce, from 4 to 5 p.m. Guests will create and taste the perfect Espresso Martini and Coffee Negroni alongside nibbles. Tickets are $25.

Saturday and Sunday

13th Anniversary Events at 13 Celsius

13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, continues its series of 13 events celebrating its 13th anniversary this December, with this weekend featuring a Champagne 101 class on Saturday, December 28 (1 to 3 p.m., $113 per person) and The 13th Hour, a festive day of live music and beer and wine specials, on Sunday, December 29 (1 to 7 p.m., free to attend).

Sunday, December 29 (and continuing Sundays)

Sunday 2K Classic at Drink of Ages and Rudyard’s

Montrose watering holes Drink of Ages Pub, 1005 Waugh, and Rudyard’s Pub, 2010 Waugh, have teamed up to bring you a new Sunday tradition: the Sunday 2K Classic, which invites you to drink beer, get some steps in and earn prizes. Check in at Drink of Ages between noon and 1 p.m. to enjoy some beverages before making your way down Waugh to Rudyard’s. Prizes will be awarded for the number of check ins you stack up over time (with five check ins earning you a beer at DoA, ten getting you an appetizer at Rudz, and 20 earning you the official 2K Classic shirt).