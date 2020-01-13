This Week in Houston Food Events: Get a Hold of the ShackMeister Burger

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Seasonal Specials

Classic Comfort Menu at Shake Shack



In honor of the New Year,

has launched its limited edition Classic Comfort Menu, offering a trio of shakes — Cookie Butter, Malted Milk Chocolate and Frozen Hot Chocolate — as well as an old favorite, The ShackMeister Burger. Exclusively available at the Texas Shacks, the ShackMeister features Shiner Bock-marinated crispy shallots, ShackSauce and a 100-percent Angus beef cheeseburger. The trio of shakes will be available through Monday, March 16; and the ShackMeister Burger will be available through Tuesday, March 31 at all Texas Shacks.

Winter Menu at a’Bouzy



A recent trip to the south of France gave owner Shawn Virene inspiration for new menu items at his champagne-fueled restaurant,

, 2300 Westheimer. Pair bubbly with new dishes like the roasted octopus with lemon, mint, blackened chickpeas and bell pepper purée; 72-hour sous vide pork belly with maple glaze; croissant jambon fromage; braised rabbit with butter-bacon cream; seafood bouillabaisse pasta with mussels, shrimp, scallops and white fish; and a decadent white chocolate French toast.

The Judgment of Paris Tasting Flight at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is proud to announce The Judgment of Paris, a new wine tasting flight available now through the end of February (excluding Valentine’s Day). The new selection will offer three, two-ounce pours, including 2016 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay, 2015 Clos Du Val Estate Cabernet Sauvignon and 2017 Stag’s Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon, all from California’s Napa Valley, for $34. The flight will be available at all Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations including Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands in the greater Houston area.

Citrus Fest at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, is hosting its 10th annual “Citrus Fest” now through Tuesday, January 28. This year’s extended event will feature more than 50 citrus varieties as well as am array of new products and recipes, from Meyer Lemons and Mandarinquats to Lemon and Herb Stuffed Branzino and Fregola Salad with Blood Orange Vinaigrette. Visit for special events from in-store tastings to citrus-inspired cooking school classes.

Antone's latest "H-Town Originals" sandwich features slow-roasted brisket deliciousness. Photo by Emily Jaschke Photography

All month long

"H-Town Originals" at Antone’s Po’ Boys

Antone's Famous Po' Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, continues its "H-Town Originals" celebrity chef campaign, with a different local celeb creating a signature sandwich to be featured on the menu each month for a charity of their choosing. This month, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star CEO Pierce Bush teamed up with Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla to create the Brisket Grilled Cheese, available at all Antone’s locations for the entire month of January and with proceeds from every sandwich benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star. The Brisket Grilled Cheese ($8.95) features slow-roasted brisket from Jake's Gourmet Ranch in Houston, provolone and pepper jack cheese, tender sautéed onions, mayonnaise, brown mustard, sweet pickles and jalapeño vinegar on toasted white bread from Bread Man Baking Co.

Five Year Anniversary at Weights + Measures

Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, turns 5 in January, and as part of its celebration, the restaurant is paying tribute to its ‘70s roots, offering $5 Harvey Wallbangers all month, plus Tequila Sunrises, Brandy Alexander, Grasshoppers, Pink Ladies and Singapore Slings. The restaurant will also host a Disco Brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and offer a rotating menu of special menu items rooted in the decade, from Hawaiian Pizza and Chicken Kiev to Cheese Fondue.

Tuesday, January 14 and Wednesday, January 15

International Kite Festival Menu at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant

Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby, will be celebrating annual International Kite Festival, called Uttarayan and held every January 14 and 15, by offering a special menu in addition to its regular one. One of the largest festivals in the Indian continent, Uttarayan marks the days that winter turns to summer, according to the Indian calendar. The multi-course, multi-choice menu will include appetizers as well as sweet and savory dishes, all found at homes, restaurants and through vendors in India during Uttarayan. Reservations are encouraged

Thursday, January 16

Taste of the Town at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

Taste of the Town 2020 will go down at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, 1601 Lake Robbins, on Thursday, January 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. Sample the area’s best eats as local restaurants compete in the “Best of Taste” competition. Tickets are $35 in advance ($40 at the door) and include two alcoholic beverages and unlimited samples).

Wine Tasting at Revival Market

Guests are invited to a Wine Tasting with Coltivare general manager Leonora Varvoutis, held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Revival Market, 550 Heights. Varvoutis has chosen six wines that pair with heavy bites from Revival Market chef Steve Lamborn. Tickets are $80 per person. Call 713-880-8463 or email layne@revivalmarket.com for reservations.

Comedy Night in the Schmooze Room at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, will host a Comedy Night in its Schmooze Room with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show going on at 7:30 as host Jesse Peyton presents some of city’s best comedians. There will be beer and wine, and a special menu created for noshing. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Thursday, January 16 and Saturday, January 18

Seasonal Wine and Tequila Dinner at Alicia’s Mexican Grille

Alicia’s Mexican Grille is kicking off the new year with a series of seasonal tequila and wine dinners, with the next running at the Cypress location, 26326 Northwest Freeway, on Thursday, January 16 (followed by dinners on Saturday, January 18 (Spring, 20920 Kuykendahl); Saturday, January 25 (Westchase, 12002 Richmond); and Saturday, February 1 (Sugar Land, 20420 Southwest Freeway).

Saturday, January 18

Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest at The Strand

The 11th Annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest will take place at 23rd and Strand on Saturday, January 18, with a special kick-off party at Yaga’s Cafe, 2314 Strand, from 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, January 17. On Saturday, vendors open at 10 a.m., with the Strand Merchant Walkabout opening at 11, the public chili sampling beginning at noon and the public beer tasting beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 for chili tasting and $30 for the beer tasting, with VIP tickets and combo packages available.

Grand Opening at Uberrito Memorial

Überrito (formerly Mission Burrito) is celebrating the grand opening of its new Memorial location, 14092 Memorial, by giving the first 100 customers one free burrito a week for one year (valued at nearly $450 per person). Additional offers throughout the day include branded giveaways, face painting, free chips, salsa sampling and a chance to win more prizes. The eatery is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mixology Class at Lucienne

Guests are invited to mix it up with chef Jose Hernandez and a master mixologist to learn the art of cocktail making bar side in Lucienne restaurant, 1070 Dallas, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with the Saturday series featuring Don Julio Tequila in January. Priced at $65 per person (and limited to eight guests, 21-and-up), the Saturday series will continue with Don Julio Tequila, covering three tequila-based cocktails and including a selection of light bites courtesy of chef Hernandez. To reserve a place in the class, email lpoirier@valenciagroup.com.

The Wizards Beer Festival at The Ballroom at Bayou Place

The Wizards Beer Festival will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, 500 Texas. The Grand Hall will host tastings of over 20 magical beers, ciders and wines as guests explore and drink their way through the Lair of Secret Cider and Potions as well as the Boozy Cauldron Tavern (which rocks adult Butterscotch Beer). Tickets are $35.