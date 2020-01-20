This Week in Houston Food Events: A Beer-Fueled One Pot Showdown

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Winter specials and Australian Wildfire Relief at Present Company

Present Company, 1318 Westheimer, has introduced its new drink specials, with interesting flavor profiles and $1 from each cocktail sold being donated to to WIRES Wildlife Rescue in Australia, all month long. Sip on the Arugula Borealis, with 8th Wonder gin, Chartreuse and housemade arugula oil; or try the Two Weeks Notice, with 8th Wonder vodka, Aperol, pineapple and lime, and blueberry-ginger kombucha.

Monday, January 20

MLK Day Brunch

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, and The General Public, 797 Sorella, will offer brunch on Monday, January 20 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Rustic's brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a live music performance starting at 12:30 p.m.; The General Public will have a celebratory MLK Day Brunch with $1 mimosas from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21

A Winter in Provence at Bistro Provence



, 13616 Memorial, will host its first monthly wine dinner of the new decade, A Winter in Provence. All paired with hearty French wines, the dinner features warm, goat cheese salad, French stuffed cabbage, leg of lamb with garlic and mulled wine mousse. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and the cost per person is $75 plus tax and gratuity. A $30 deposit via PayPal is required to secure a reservation. Call 713-827-8008 or email

Balcones Distillery Dinner at Peli Peli Woodlands

Chef Ryan Stewart and his team at Peli Peli Woodlands, 1201 Lake Woodlands, will prepare a South African-inspired four-course menu to pair with sips from Texas Whisky favorite, Balcones Distillery. The special dinner runs from 7 to 9 p.m. for $99 per person; and there are only 50 seats available.

Tasting Series: Sparkling Wines at Third Coast Restaurant

Third Coast Restaurant, 6550 Bertner (6th floor), continues its Tasting Series with Sparkling Wines at 7:30 p.m. Guests will learn how sparkling wines have evolved and matured to become a revered alternative to the great wines of Champagne, as award-winning sommelier David Cook teaches the course and pairs wines with bites from executive chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $55.

Roegels Barbecue will be doing a Texas Ta"que"ro takeover at Superica, offering whole hog tacos. Photo by Phaedra Cook

Wednesday, January 22

Texas Ta”que”ro with Roegels Barbecue at Superica

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, is hosting a Texas Ta”que”ro takeover with local pitmasters from Roegels Barbecue, Truth BBQ and Blood Bros BBQ. Each bbq spot will create a specialty taco that will be added to Superica’s menu for one night only, with 150 tacos prepared each night, available for $4 each. First up, Roegels will show the taco love with a whole hog taco on Wednesday, January 22. Fans can look forward to Truth BBQ’s brisket taco on Wednesday, February 26 and Blood Bros BBQ taco on Wednesday, March 25.

Saturday, January 25

2020 Lunar New Year Festival at Chinese Community Center

The Chinese Community Center, 9800 Town Park, celebrates the Year of the Rat with its Lunar New Year Festival, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly festival will showcase Dragon and Lion dances as well as local artists and businesses, plenty of food vendors, games and cultural performances. Admission and parking are free.

Chinese New Year at Le Colonial

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a full dining experience, complete with a dragon dancing performance and special menu featuring an assortment of celebratory amusements, at 6 p.m.

5th Annual Whiskey in the Winter at Yellow Rose Distilling

The fifth annual Whiskey in the Winter event will be held at Yellow Rose Distilling, 1224 North Post Oak, from 7 to 10 p.m. Hosted by SoléAna Stables and Yellow Rose Distilling, the evening combines whiskies, awards and fundraising. Guests can enjoy tours of the distillery alongside whiskey sips and savory bites from Texas Biergarten. Tickets are $100 for individuals ($75 for designated drivers), with additional sponsorship opportunities available

Saturday and Sunday

Chinese New Year at Phat Eatery

Saturday, January 25 marks the Chinese New Year, and Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is hosting a weekend-long celebration, offering four seatings of eight-course meals and Lion Dance performances. The feast will feature traditional Chinese New Year dishes such as the interactive Yu Sheng, or Prosperity Toss, a traditional Malaysian dish symbolizing abundance, as well as chef specialties like chargrilled, honey-glazed char siu Berkshire pork and barbecued stingray in banana leaf. Seatings are booking up fast, with openings for lunch at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday (Sunday dinner is fully booked). Cost is $38 per person ($18 for children’s option).

Sunday, January 26

Saint Arnold One Pot Showdown at Saint Arnold Brewery

Tasking competitors with creating the best one pot dish using Saint Arnold beer, the The Saint Arnold One Pot Showdown takes place at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy samplings as competitors face off in the event that’s “one part chili cookoff, one part stew stampede, one part gumbo gauntlet and ten parts Saint Arnold goodness.” Tickets (known to sell out) are $40 per person.

Basque Takeover at Camerata

Camerata, 1834 Westheimer, will collaborate with acclaimed New Orleans wine bar Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits to conduct a "Basque takeover" from 2 pm to 8 p.m. Guests can expect a beautiful Basque-inspired menu and curated wine selections by the team at Bacchanal. The event is free to attend and open to the public.