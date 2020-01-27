This Week in Houston Food Events: Go Truffle Heavy at the 2020 Truffle Masters

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Galveston Restaurant Week

Now through Sunday, February 9, Galveston Restaurant Week raises funds for the Access Care of Coastal Texas, which provides weekly lunches to persons with HIV or AIDS. This year, participating restaurants include spots like Blake’s Bistro, BLVD Seafood, Café in the Park, Gaido’s, Grotto, Gumbo Diner, Hearsay, Katie’s Seafood House, Number 13 and more. Two and/or three-course dinners are priced between $20-$35; and two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10-$20.

Monday, January 27

Butchery Demo at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will host its next Butchery Demo beginning at 5:30 p.m., with co-owner Morgan Weber and Night Heron executive chef Jonathan Pittman leading the discussion and demonstration. The duo will showcase how to break down a whole hog, and heavy bites, highlighting different ways to prepare pork, will be passed and stationary throughout the event (with plenty of beer and wine to accompany it, of course). Tickets are $124 and there are only 25 seats total for the class. Email layne@revivalmarket.com to reserve a spot.

Camellia Beans Red Beans Road Show at Brennan's of Houston

Veteran food writer and cook Pableaux Johnson will be bringing the time-honored tradition of Red Beans and Rice to Houston, offering a hearty supply of the legendary Camellia Brand Red Beans–the oldest and most respected dried bean company in the country—at a special dinner at Brennan’s, 3300 Smith. Hosts Alex Brennan-Martin, and executive chef Joe Cervantez, will be collaborating with Johnson to create a family-style feast, beginning with a cocktail gathering at 6:30 p.m., followed by a sit-down, three-course supper at 7 p.m. In addition to red beans and rice, guests can expect tastes from fried boudin and New Orleans shrimp remoulade to Creole bread pudding. The prix fixe dinner is paired with a wine for $55 (plus tax and gratuity).

Truffle Masters at the C. Baldwin Hotel

The sixth annual Truffle Masters is going down at the C. Baldwin Hotel, 400 Dallas, from 7 to 10 p.m. Benefiting Second Servings, the event brings together top local chefs from to compete in a culinary throwdown, creating dishes using DR Delicacy’s aromatic and flavorful black truffles. This year’s competing chefs include Alex Padilla, Austin Simmons, Bobby Matos, Hilda Ysusi and Kiran Verma, among others. Tickets are $195 for general admission and $295 for VIP (with one-hour early entry at 6 p.m).

Tuesday, January 28

Lunar New Year Dinner at UB Preserv

The team at UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Rat through food, drink and good fortune, offering a Lunar New Year Dinner on Tuesday, January 28 ($58 per person). Reservations can be made via Resy.

Angel’s Envy Dinner at Whiskey Cake Baybrook

Whiskey Cake Baybrook, 18840 Gulf Freeway, will host an Angel’s Envy pairing dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. ($75++ per person). Guests can dine on six courses with dishes like hot brown toast, heirloom orange and chicory salad, brown butter basted Akaushi sirloin with bone marrow Bordelaise and angel food cake French toast. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 832-558-2253 or email baybrook@whiskey-cake.com.

EXPAND Duck heart bolognese returns for one night only as One Fifth celebrates three years. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Wednesday, January 29

Anniversary Dinner at One Fifth Houston

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, is turning three, and it’s celebrating with a special dinner featuring some of its favorite dishes from the past and present, offering tastes from all four concepts: Steak, Romance Languages, Mediterranean and Gulf Coast.. Guests can look forward to dishes from duck heart bolognese and hummus, and all dishes will be served family style. Cost is $100 per person and reservations can be made online.

Chef Dinner Introducing Steven Chou at Brasserie 19

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, will introduce executive chef Steven Chou at a special dinner, held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Chou joins the team with Michelin starred experience including the two Michelin starred The Modern and one Michelin starred Public, plus restaurants in Hong Kong and Malaysia. Guests can enjoy six-courses with wine pairings for $125 per person, with dishes including Roasted Trumpet Mushrooms, Chorizo Crusted Cod and a French classic Pear Frangipane Tart.

Aperitivo Italiano: The Wines of Lazio at the Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a special wine event on the wines of the Lazio region at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:45 p.m.) Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

Thursday, January 30

Wine Dinner feat. The Heights Grocer at Cane Rosso

Continuing its series of neighborhood collaborations celebrating the talent and diversity of the Heights, Cane Rosso, 1835 North Shepherd, pairs up with The Heights Grocer to offer a fun wine dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. Diners can enjoy a three-course dinner of off-menu items that goes beyond pizza — think roasted beet carpaccio, Calabrian fried Texas quail and beef cheek ragu with brown butter gemelli; and dish will be y paired with honest, approachable wines from The Heights Grocer. Tickets are $50 per person and include tax and gratuity.

Angel’s Envy Dinner at Whiskey Cake Katy

Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, will host its Angel Envy pairing dinner from 7 to 10 p.m., with five courses for $85++ per person. Dishes include warm pork cracklin’ salad; boudin, oyster, sausage and crab gumbo; and bananas foster with Angel’s Envy Rye caramel. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 832-430-2253 or email whiskeycakekaty@whiskey-cake.com.

Friday, January 31

80s Movie Night at City Acre Brewing

City Acre Brewing, 3418 Topping, will be hosting a free big-screen movie night of a different ‘80s comedy classic (including a themed menu) on the last Friday of every month (now through June, 8 p.m.). This month, guests are invited to get a jump-start on Valentine’s Day with a screening of When Harry Met Sally, complete with apple pie and comforting paprikash.

Sunday, February 2

4th Annual Super Bowl Potluck at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will host its fourth annual Super Bowl Potluck and watch party. Guests are invited to bring their favorite dish to share starting at 4 p.m.