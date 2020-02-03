This Week in Houston Food Events: Get 50-Cent Kolache at Kolache Shoppe

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Limited-time special

Mardi Gras special at Max’s Wine Dive



Now through the end of February,

, 214 Fairview, 4720 Washington, will be featuring a Kings Cake French Toast ($12) in honor of Mardi Gras, made with crème brulee battered brioche, bourbon caramel, cream cheese icing and festive sugar.

Westheimer Crawfish Crawl with Underbelly Hospitality

Underbelly Hospitality is celebrating Houston’s favorite season (that’d be crawfish season, obviously) with a season-long Crawfish Crawl. Now through the end of May, grab your Crawfish Passport at an Underbelly Hospitality restaurant, get it punched with any crawfish purchase and work your way up to win prizes. Mudbug options include peel-and-eat Viet-Cajun crawfish during Sunday brunch at One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer; chef's strip topped with crawfish every Wednesday at Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer; peel-and-eat crawfish every Thursday at UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer; and a crawfish dish on the menu every day at The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer. Prizes range from free pork dumplings at UB Preserve (5 punches) to a baller board for four at Georgia James (700 punches). The person with the most punches will receive the Grand Champion prize, a trophy and Tour of Houston for two at UB Preserv.

All week long

Galveston Restaurant Week



Now through Sunday, February 9,

raises funds for the Access Care of Coastal Texas, which provides weekly lunches to persons with HIV or AIDS. This year, participating restaurants include spots like

and more. Two and/or three-course dinners are priced between $20-$35; and two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10-$20.

Monday, February 3

CollaborEight Dinner Series at TRIS

Chef Austin Simmons will team up with chef Stefano Ferrero for a CollaborEight Dinner Series at TRIS, 24 Waterway, beginning at 6 p.m. Cost is $200 (including tax and gratuity) for an eight-course chef tasting with wine and beer pairings.

Wednesday, February 5

50th Anniversary 50-cent Kolache at Kolache Shoppe

Kolache Shoppe, 3945 Richmond, 1031 Heights, will have 50 years of baking authentic kolaches under its belt this April; and to celebrate, the Houston institution will be celebrating with a special kolache deal. On the first Wednesday of each month, from February through December 2020, guests can get $1.65 varieties of kolaches (from small sausage and cheese to peach) for 50-cents at both Shoppe locations, while supplies last. In addition, a special cream cheese and fruit kolache will be available on the first Wednesday of each month, with this Wednesday’s flavor being blueberries and cream.

EXPAND The first Friday of the month means its lobster roll time at Bernie's Burger Bus. Photo by Sabrina Miskelly

Friday, February 7

Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus



It’s the first Friday of the month, which means it’s Lobster Friday at

, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6. Show up early (opens at 11 a.m.) to get first dibs on market price lobster creations, including the Maine-style lobster roll tossed with Bernie's house mayo; Texas-style lobster roll dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon; and hot lobster roll complete with warm, butter-poached lobster. You’ll also find lobster roll sliders and lobster poutine, where hand-cut fries are layered with local cheese curds, butter-poached lobster, lobster gravy and green onions. Bernie’s in the Heights has also revived its collaboration with Hugs + Donuts to create another epic ice cream. This time, chef Justin Turner infuses his ice cream base with Hugs + Donut’s knockout blueberry cake doughnuts and sprinkles the blue-tinted swirl with dehydrate doughnut sprinkles ($3.99/cone, $4.99/cup).

Monthly Wine Class at French Country Wines

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, continues its monthly wine class series from 7 to 9 p.m. Instructor Charelle Grant will prep you for Valentine’s Day with the focus is on dessert wines and Cremant, the refreshing sparkling wine produced in certain areas of France. Admission is $48, including five wines for tasting and pairings. Those attending the class will also receive a 10-percent discount off the purchase price of any of the wines discussed. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 713-993-9500 for information.

Saturday, February 8

11th Annual H-Town Chili Throwdown at Onion Creek Café

Onion Creek Café, 3106 White Oak, will pit past champions and local favorites against one another in its 11th annual H-Town Chili Throwdown, beginning at noon and with tasting from 2 to 4 p.m. Join in for an afternoon fof live entertainment, cold brews and fiery chili benefiting Summerhouse Houston. A $10 wristband allows access for tasting from Houston's top teams from local favorite breweries, spirit vendors, neighborhood bars and restaurants along with pro teams.

2020 Houston Whiskey Social at The Citadel



The

will take place at

, 12130 Kirby, from 6 to 9 p.m. (5 p.m. VIP), featuring hundreds of Whiskies and spirits from around the world, select Single Barrel offerings and fine food to match. Tickets are $90 general admission and $140 VIP.

Saturday and Sunday

What A Vegan – Burger Festival at Astral Brewing

The What A Vegan – Burger Festival will take place at Astral Brewing, 4816 North Shepherd from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering a weekend full of vegan burgers, fries, shakes and craft beer. General admission is free, with $5 VIP wristbands for private seating areas.

Sunday, February 9

Galentine’s Day at Karbach Biergarten

Karbach Biergarten, 2032 Karbach, will be invoking the spirit for its Galentine's Day Market and Movie, featuring local female-owned staring at noon and a free screening of The Craft at 6 p.m. Special glassware will be available for guests while supplies last.

Pizza Party at Pizaro’s Montrose

Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, 1000 West Gray, will celebrate National Pizza Day celebrating with an open-to-the-public pizza party from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests who purchase $10 worth of goods can spin the "wheel of pizza" for a chance to win prizes.