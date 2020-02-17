This Week in Houston Food Events: Slurp Brisket Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

"H-Town Originals" with chef Ryan Lachaine at Antone's Famous Po' Boys

Antone's Famous Po' Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, continues its "H-Town Originals" celebrity chef campaign, in which a different local celeb creates a signature sandwich to benefit a charity of his or her choice each month. For February, Riel chef/owner Ryan Lachaine has teamed up with Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla to create the Pizza Sub, with proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry. The Pizza Sub ($8.95) features salami, provolone, pepperoni, mozzarella, house-made marinara and Italian herbs on toasted white bread from Bread Man Baking Co., and is available all month long.

Seasonal specials

Westheimer Crawfish Crawl with Underbelly Hospitality

Underbelly Hospitality is celebrating Houston’s favorite season with a season-long Crawfish Crawl. Now through the end of May, grab your Crawfish Passport at an Underbelly Hospitality restaurant, get it punched with any crawfish purchase and work your way up to win prizes. Mudbug options include peel-and-eat Viet-Cajun crawfish during Sunday brunch at One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer; chef's strip topped with crawfish every Wednesday at Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer; peel-and-eat crawfish every Thursday at UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer; and a crawfish dish on the menu every day at The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer. Prizes range from free pork dumplings at UB Preserve (5 punches) to a baller board for four at Georgia James (700 punches). The person with the most punches will receive the Grand Champion prize, a trophy and Tour of Houston for two at UB Preserv.

Monday, February 17

Presidents’ Day Brunch

Head to The Rustic, 1836 Polk, for a Presidents’ Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a special live music performance by Adam Estes starting at 12:30 p.m.

The General Public, 797 Sorella, will offer brunch and $1 mimosas from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

Alsace Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be hosting a dinner featuring wines of Alsace with Domaine Ruhlmann, led by the winery’s owner and winemaker, Antoine Ruhlmann. With dishes from Alsace offering a blend of French and German influences, the dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and will be $79 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required, with a $40 deposit per person via Paypal required to confirm. Call 713-827-8008

EXPAND This year, Snooze’s annual National Pancake Day celebration is going down for a full week. Photo by Cassie Wayant Photography

Wednesday, February 19 through Tuesday, February 25

National Pancake Day at Snooze

Snooze’s annual National Pancake Day celebration has been going on for ten years, raising over $120,000 for local community gardens to date. This year, the pancakery is kicking things up by celebrating the holiday with an entire week-long celebration (February 19 – 25). Guests can dig in for a cause with different pancake specials each day, including the Texas Praline (Wednesday), Crème Brûlée (Thursday), Coffee N’ Donuts (Friday), Local Garden Cake (Saturday), Strawberry Jack (Sunday) and more.

Thursday, February 20

Third Birthday and Brisket Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, invites Houstonians to help celebrate its third birthday with $3 sake cocktails all day and Smoked Shoyu Brisket Ramen (while supplies last) starting at 11 a.m. Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, the restaurant’s sister Texas izakaya, will provide the slabs of brisket and pit-smoked shoyu (a type of soy sauce) that will crown the featured bowl composed of Tonkotsu broth (a condensed pork bone broth that takes over 70 hours to make), ajitama (marinated soft-boiled egg) and menma (bamboo shoots). Wear a Ramen Tatsu-Ya T-shirt that day to get 15-percent off your food bill, or participate in the social media Lucky Cat naming contest through Saturday, February 22. Guests can play to win ramen for a year by submitting a name for the shop’s iconic giant Lucky Cat (previously known as Meowtrose and The Notorious C.A.T.).

Spirit Round Table at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host its monthly Spirit Round Table, featuring the Fortified Wines of Portugal and Spain from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can learn the differences in side-by-side tastings of featured spirits, including cocktails, alongside complimentary nibbles from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Tickets (limited) are $25++.

Comedy Night at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Guests are invited to another round of the Comedy Night at Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, held in the Schmooze Room with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7. The evening (which sold out last time) will feature funnyman Jesse Peyton presenting some of city’s finest comedians alongside beer, wine and a special menu created for noshing (a minimum food purchase is required). Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door if seats remain. Food and beverages are extra.

Friday and Saturday

Houston Caffeine Crawl



The seventh annual

plays host to a two-day, six route coffee and tea tour, from Katz Coffee in Spring Branch East to Xela Coffee in the Second Ward. Each route is unique and nearly 20 of the area's best local coffee and tea businesses are participating. Tickets are $31.50 to $35.50.

Saturday, February 22

A Sparkling Wine Tasting at French Country Wines

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett invites guests to a free sparkling wine tasting with Alsace’s Antoine Schutz from noon to 6 p.m. The free wine tasting will feature some half dozen wines and a chance to meet Schutz, a member of the Ruhlmann family which has owned and run the Les Vignobles Ruhlmann-Schutz winery since 1688.

Houstonia’s Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square

Houstonia will host its seventh annual Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, from noon to 4 p.m. Dig into gumbo samples from spots like Ouisie’s Table, State Fare, Bayou Boys PoBoys and Saint Arnold; vote for your favorite; and enjoy endless drinks, live music and yard games. Tickets are $40 and include all food and drink ($20 ages 13-20).

Sunday, February 23

Rodeo Roundup and Best Bites Competition

Support the Rodeo by participating its gourmet food event, the Roundup and Best Bites Competition, which pairs more than 450 award-winning wines, including the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion of the International Wine Competition, with signature dishes from approximately 100 of the area’s top restaurants and culinary institutions. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. in NRG Center Halls D and E. Tickets are $165 for general admission, with additional sponsorship opportunities available.