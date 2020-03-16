This Week in Houston Food Events: Corned Beef and Whiskey for Saint Patty's Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Spring Break Specials at Dish Society

Dish Society, 5740 San Felipe, 23501 Cinco Ranch, 12525 Memorial, 1050 Yale, wants to help teachers make the most of their Spring Break holidays by offering them 50-percent off on all alcoholic purchases. To take advantage, teachers can flash their valid teacher ID upon ordering now through Sunday, March 22 at all Dish Society locations, except Finn Hall.

Monday, March 16

St. Patrick’s Day Teeling Whiskey Dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, celebrates Saint Patrick’s Day by hosting a Teeling Whiskey dinner from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a welcome reception followed by a three-course Irish-inspired feast by executive chef Eduardo Montesflores with Teeling Whiskey pairings by beverage director Jeremiah Butler. Tickets are $150 plus fees per person and include tax and gratuity.

Tuesday, March 17

Saint Patrick’s Day at Eight Row Flint



Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will host a St. Patrick’s Day Party beginning at 11 a.m. and featuring a Jameson Irish Whiskey ice cream truck with $8 cones from 1 to 3:30 p.m. There will also be plenty of Jameson cocktail specials that will range between $8 to $10 per cocktail running all night long and throughout the weekend.

Saint Patrick’s Day Menu at Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green

Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, will offer a special St. Patrick’s Day featuring Emerald Isle goodies like Irish Corned Beef & Cabbage and Colcannon, an Irish classic made with potatoes, bacon, onion and herbs, plus amyriad of Irish whiskey sips, cocktails and beers.

Thursday, March 19

Spirit Round Table: Irish Whisky at Brennan's

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host its next monthly Spirit Round Table with a focus on Irish whiskies selected by barkeep Richard Middleton. The tasting ($25++) will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and include complimentary nibbles from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Space is limited.

Saturday, March 21

An Izakaya-Style Brunch for Blake at Kata Robata

On Saturday, March 21, Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, is hosting a special brunch for its former general manager Blake Lewis, who recently beat cancer, but still has significant medical bills. Guests can enjoy courses such as Chef’s Sashimi and King Crab Leg with Dashi Vinaigrette; Pork Ribs, Miso Eggplant and Yakitori; Madai Carpaccio, Pan Seared Iberico Secreto and Grilled Octopus and Chicken Karaage; Akaushi Beef Curry Rice, Sushi Roll and Mentaiko Pasta; and Warm Cheesecake, plus Asahi Beer, 8th Wonder Beer, Duchman Wine, Sake and a featured cocktail. Tickets (available on Resy) are $100++ per person and brunch begins at 1 p.m. Guests who would like to donate additional funds can do so on GoFundMe.

Sunday, March 22

Bites in Fort Bend at Constellation Field

Bites in Fort Bend will be held at Sugar Land’s Constellation Field Constellation Field, 1 Stadium, from 4 to 7 p.m. The tasting event will feature appetizers, entrees and desserts from over 30 local restaurants, including Breakers Korean BBQ, BurgerIM, Corelli’s Italian Café, Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill, Jupiter Pizza & Waffle, Kenny & Ziggy’s, State Fare and more. Follow online for updates.

EXPAND The Suffers singer Kam Franklin has teamed up with chef Alex Padilla to create the “This ain’t my first rodeo!” sandwich, available at Antone's Famous Po' Boys for the entire month of March. Photo by Emily Jaschke

All month long

H-Town Originals at Antone’s Famous Po’Boys

Antone's Famous Po' Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, continues its "H-Town Originals" celebrity chef campaign for charity with lead singer of The Suffers, Kam Franklin, who has collaborated with Legacy Restaurants corporate chef Alex Padilla on a rodeo-inspired sandwich for the month of March. The sandwich — dubbed “This ain’t my first rodeo!” — features house slow-roasted beef brisket sandwiched between layers of dill pickles, pickled carrots, BBQ sauce, red onion, coleslaw, smashed avocado and chipotle mayo on toasted white bread from Bread Man Baking Co. Antone’s will donate 50-percent of the sales from each sandwich sold ($8.95) to HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register young voters and promote participation in democracy.

Memorial City Restaurant Weeks

Memorial City continues its month-long campaign, showcasing specially-curated lunches and dinners from top area restaurants, with a portion of the price of each meal, plus a 50-percent match from MetroNational, benefiting Memorial Hermann Foundation. Restaurants in the inaugural lineup include Kuu, Perry’s Steakhouse, Liebman’s, Liberty Kitchen and more.