This Week in Houston Food Events: DIY Cocktail Kits, Make-Your-Own Pizza and BBQ To-Go

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, support local restaurants by using carry out, try out DIY cocktail, pizza making, and cupcake decorating kits, and hit up pop-up markets for fresh produce, take-and-make meals and more. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long





To-Go Menu at The Pit Room

The Pit Room, 1201 Richmond, is offering its full menu to-go along with new special family-friendly bulk-to-go menu (curbside pickup is located next to The Patio). Get brisket for $19.75/pound, sides of charro beans, potato salad, green beans and slaw for $11/quart and $40/gallon, and beers and wines, too. Call 281-888 1929 to place orders from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Lunch menu at burger-chan

After being closed for two weeks, on Monday, March 30, burger-chan, 5 Greenway, will open with a limited lunch menu (burgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, tater tots) for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. All orders must be placed online.

Ice Cream Delivery at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Though the Heights ice cream shop is closed for dine-in and carryout orders, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is still offering local delivery, available with online orders; and with four pints, delivery is free.

Family Meals at bellagreen

All locations of bellagreen are now offering family meals for $39.99, serving four and including a choice of blackened roasted chicken, chicken fajitas or chicken parm along with a house or Caesar salad (available for delivery or pickup).

Pizza Kits at Russo’s Pizzeria

Russo's New York-style pizzeria is offering free delivery for orders made through the Russo’s Houston website, plus 20-percent discounts. It’s also offering a DIY pizza kit to satisfy the need for a home-cooked meal, featuring two large dough balls, mozzarella cheese and homemade pizza sauce.

DIY Dessert Kits at Dessert Gallery

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, has created some fun DIY kits ($10 each), including a Cupcake Decorating Kit with four cupcakes, two colors of icings, sprinkles/toppings and two spreaders and Make-Your-Own Cookies Kit with six cookie dough balls and baking instructions. For ordering, pick-up and delivery options, customers can call Dessert Gallery at 713-522-999 or can pull up outside of the cafe for curbside ordering and delivery.

Happy Hour at The Burger Joint

The Burger Joint, 2002 North Shepherd, 2703 Montrose, has happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., with $15 bottles of curbside pickup wine on Monday-Friday. The Heights location will be serving its full menu plus bottled beer and wine from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering a $5 gift card for every $20 spent on curbside pick-up orders. Call the restaurant at 713-485-6734 to place orders or order online. All north facing spots along restaurant will be reserved for curbside pick-up. The Montrose location will be open 11 a.m. to midnight, with its full menu plus bottled beer and wine (and the same gift card deal). To place orders call in at 281-974-2889 or place order online. Curbside pick-up customers need to pull up on the back curb of the restaurant on California. Both locations are also available for free delivery via UberEats and DoorDash.

Family Boxes and DIY Cocktail Kits at The Monkey’s Tail

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, will be open for pick-up daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with its regular food menu plus added family boxes like the Wing Box (24 wings, dipping sauces, chopped veggies and two orders of fries for $34) and DIY Cocktail Kits (Margaritas with Milagro Tequila, Moscow Mules with Deep Eddy Vodka and Old Fashioned with Maker’s Mark, $25 each, serves six). The bar has also rolled out the “On My Tab” initiative to help feed hospitality workers, first responders, healthcare professionals, public officials and folks who have been laid off due to COVID-19. Find out more and see other ways to Buy, Eat and Give Back to the Community.

Take-Out Options from Agricole Hospitality

Coltivare, 3320 White Oak, has take-out and delivery hours from 2 to 9 p.m. daily, with its regular menu favorites, family-style packages and cook-your-own pizza kits. Call 713–637–4095 or 832-203-7890.

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is open for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (delivery hours are 4 to 7 p.m. with $50 minimum). Get tacos, burger and dog combos, kids grilled cheese and burgers, street party taco kits and cocktail kits featuring Ranchwater cocktails, Margaritas and Old-Fashioneds. Call 832-767-4002

Vinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, take-out and delivery hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Get your fill of fantastic pizzas, salads and more, cocktail kits and pantry items like chicken stock, fresh veggies and sauces. Call 713-750-9433

Revival Market, 550 Heights, is offering takeout and delivery hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get spicy fried chicken biscuits, smoked pork shoulder breakfast burritos, roast beef and horseradish whipped ricotta sandwiches, falafel gyros and kids menu items, plus family-style eats like whole roasted chickens and meats in the butcher case. Call 713–880-8463.

Curbside Pick-Up at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, is now open seven days a week (the restaurant is usually closed Mondays) for to-go/curbside pick-up (and it has cocktail kits!). Monday through Friday, call 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, order and pick up 4 to 8 p.m. Call 713-861-8666, order and pay over the phone; then pull through the valet entrance and staff will bring your order out to your car with a $20 food gift card for your next dine-in visit. A 10-percent service fee will be added at checkout.

Curbside Pick-Up at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, has introduced new menus available for to-go orders with curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. (delivery available via GrubHub as well. Choose from a limited regular menu; home cooking kits with eats from H-Town Hot Chicken to grill-your-own smoked ribeyes; beer, wine and drink kits; and daily specials priced at Houston area codes (ex: $7.13 $8.32, $2.81, etc) offered weekly while supplies last. Get a $10 e-gift card with all to-go orders directly from the restaurant. Call 832-831-0950.

Curbside Menu and Drink Kits at Backstreet Cafe

In addition to a curbside menu, Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, is offering a variety of drink options. Bloody Mary Kits include a bottle of Grey Goose vodka and housemade bloody mary mix; and Mimosa Kits include a bottle of bubbles and choice of orange juice or wild berry mix. You can also get wines by-the-bottle, including a customizable six pack of wine at great prices. Call 713-521–2239.

Cocktail and Mimosa Kits at a’Bouzy

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, doesn’t want us all to miss out on happy hour, so the bubbly-popping restaurants is now offering cocktail and mimosa kits. Kits are $8 each (10-ounce) and include all the ingredients to make some of its favorite cocktails (Margarita, Rum Punch, Carajillo, Old Fashioned, etc). Mimosa kits are $18 and include a bottle of sparkling wine and three fresh-squeezed juices. Wines are an additional 10-percent off the already discounted wine program, and a’Bouzy will deliver within a five-mile radius. Call 713-722-6899 to place your order between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wine pick-up and delivery at French Country Wines

In order to reduce in-person visits, French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, has expanded its delivery zone, offering free delivery to addresses inside Loop 610 between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and adding delivery services outside the Loop (25-mile radius) for a $12 delivery charge. All orders can be made and paid for online, with the minimum order dropping from a dozen bottles (mixed or all of one kind) to just six. Give the order code "GOODJUICE15" to receive a 15-percent discount. The store will also be open Monday-Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

EXPAND Pick up slider packs and shop for extra goods at Bernie's Bodega. Photo by Kimberly Park

Bernie's "Name Your Own Price" Bodega at Bernie’s Burger Bus (Bellaire)

Bernie's Burger Bus Bellaire, 5407 Bellaire, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. (the other locations are temporarily closed), offering curbside pick-up and delivery orders, placed directly from Bernie’s on the Bernie’s website or via delivery platforms including Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates, Favor and UberEats. In addition to its regular menu, slider packs and some fun daily field trip specials (family-friendly offerings like enchiladas that feed one to four people), you’ll also have access to goods at Bernie’s Bodega, including premium house blend of ground beef, chili (cold or hot), fresh avocados, juke sauce, legendary tipsy onions, every topping and homemade sauce, pillowy Slow Dough buns and everything in between. Just stop by the curbside service, inquire about what's available and name your price. This helps Bernie’s team provide for those who need a little extra help and, for those who can afford to be more generous, provides help to Bernie’s team during their time in need.

Pop-Up Market at Local Foods and Benjy’s Rice Village locations

The Rice Village Local Foods and benjy's in the Village, 2424 Dunstan, will offer a pop-up market featuring essentials like produce, fresh cut meats and cheese, wine, beer, coffee and olive oil, including local products from Slow Dough, Blue Horizon, Katz Coffee, Black Hill Ranch, Houston Dairymaids and 44 Farms. Hours for the market are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Local Foods is also offering a family pack for $99 that includes a pint of hummus, a pint of vegan queso with chips, a pint of campechana, one quart of posole, one quart of egg salad, a bottle of local hot sauce, dozen boiled eggs, one quart local strawberries, half-dozen chocolate chip cookies, half-dozen pretzel buns and a gallon of tea or lemonade.

Family-Size Meals and Grab-N-Go Bodegas at Good Dog

Good Dog, 903 Studewood, 1312 West Alabama, is responding to the needs of our Houston community, as the team behind the dogs open up their kitchens and pantries and turn both their Montrose and Heights locations into grab-n-go Bodegas. Each day, they’ll pull fresh produce, pantry staples, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and other necessities, posting the rotating daily offerings on social media accounts. In addition, the Good Dog team will be selling family-sized containers of potato salad, apple-horseradish slaw, collards, mac & cheese and other sides to be enjoyed with a number of meals; including the family-sized hot dog package ($30, feeds four to six), featuring hot dogs, a pack o Slow Dough buns, three house condiments, butter and a gallon of tea (can sub beer or wine for an additional cost). Guests can also continue to order the regular menu to-go or for pickup at both locations.