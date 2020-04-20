This Week in Houston Food Events: Kata Robata (And Its Miso Lobster Mac) Returns

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out, celebrate 420 with a "bodacious" burger, learn to make your own dumplings and enjoy a Sunday fried chicken supper. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, April 20

Bodacious Burgers and Free 4.20 Queso at Rodeo Goat Ice House

Continuing to offer zero-contact curbside pick-up, Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, is celebrating 420 by offering Bodacious Burgers, free 4.20 queso (for dipping) and a side order of fries or a “dank” IPA for $10. The Bodacious burger comes with a house-ground, grass-fed 44 Farms patty, American cheese, bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapeños, pickles, smoke jalapeño mayo and BBQ sauce. Get curbside pick-up from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Virtual Beer Tasting at Flying Saucer

Flying Saucers across Texas will unite for a virtual beer tasting hosted by Adam Avery of Boulder’s Avery Brewing Company at 6:30 p.m. Featuring six Avery Brewing Co. beers available for pick-up at Flying Saucer or delivery via UberEats, the lineup includes beers from Liliko’i Kepolo Belgian-Style White to Pear of Peaches Imperial IPA. Avery will guide Beerknurds through each beer live on @flyingsaucer95 official Instagram page and open the discussion up for a Q and A. Tickets ($55 for UFO Club Members in-store only and $60 for non UFO members and third party delivery services) include the six beers, one Twinkie, a tasting card and pantry pairing suggestions. A limited menu of Saucer favorites including hot wings, burgers and loaded rocket-tots is also available for curbside pick-up or delivery with order. For tickets, call your local Flying Saucer to pick-up or order online via UberEats.

Tuesday, April 21

Kata Robata Returns

Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, is opening back up for curbside service, available daily 4 to 8:30 p.m. with a slightly reduced menu. Highlights include sushi, sashimi, rolls, ramen, skewers, gyoza, plus wine, beer and sake. Orders can be placed online.

Wednesday, April 22

Earth Day Live at Hope Farms

In honor of Earth Day, Recipe for Success Foundation will be hosting a Virtual Earth Day Festival live from Hope Farms, 10401 Scott, and steamed on Facebook from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and the Foundation is celebrating with a full day of activities for all ages, including cooking demos with three local chefs, gardening classes, farm walks, visits with the farm animals, yoga and story time.

Wednesday and Friday

Brother’s Produce Farmers Market at Texas Roadhouse

Due to ongoing demand for fresh produce and ready-to-grill steaks, Brother’s Produce and Texas Roadhouse will continue to host drive-through farmers markets across Houston over the next few weeks. The events allow the public to pick-up farm-fresh essentials, ready-to-grill steaks and family value packs in one convenient drive-through stop. Each $40 produce package includes fresh apples, bananas, corn, eggs, milk, onions, oranges, potatoes, squash, strawberries, tomatoes, and zucchinis. This week’s dates include Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kingwood Texas Roadhouse, 23750 Hwy 59 North; and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 13345 FM 1960 West, 20840 Katy, and 124-B FM 1960 locations.

Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 22

Food Truck Pop-Up at The Annie Cafe & Bar

Due to the success of its first pop-up, The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, is now hosting a three-day weekly food truck pop-up and drive-thru featuring dishes by executive chef Robert Del Grande. Hit it on Thursday through Saturday to enjoy a different menu with 5-6 dishes and a cocktail to-go each night. Guests can enter the parking lot on Post Oak by La Table, then drive through or walk up and order upon arrival before exiting on Ambassador Way.

Friday, April 24

Take-Home Beef Night at Jonathan’s The Rub the Original

The original Jonathan’s The Rub in Hedwig Village, 9061 Gaylord, is hosting a “What’s Your Beef Night,” offering a magnanimous dinner-for-two featuring a choice of a 16-ounce, prime boneless New York Strip, a 16-ounce, prime boneless Argentinian Rib-eye or an 8-ounce, heritage angus filet mignon, each cooked to order. It comes with two salads, two desserts and a house bottle of wine for $150 plus tax and gratuity. Payment and pickup times can be arranged when ordering. There’s also free delivery within a three-mile radius. Call 713-465-8200.

Friday and Sunday

Weekend Specials at Weights + Measures

Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, has added a couple fun new things to its takeout menu. Enjoy Burger Fridays, featuring the Red Rock Cheddar Cheeseburger with housemade chips for $10 all day; or its Sunday Fried Chicken Dinner, with a whole fried chicken (eight pieces), orecchiette mac n cheese, green beans, corn succotash and loaf of bread for $45.

I’ll Have What She’s Cookin’: Dumplings & The Flavors of Thailand

Women-led non-profit I'll Have What She's Having continues its virtual "I'll Have What She's Cookin’” cooking class series (as well as a private chef and meal delivery service, Pivot), tapping Houston’s top food and beverage talent for the interactive experiences. On Saturday, April 256 from 4:45 to 6 p.m., chef Evelyn Garcia of Kin will cook up the flavors of Thailand, covering how to cook up your own homestyle dumplings. Adele Corrigan of 13 Celsius will provide the wine pairings, and an original mocktail/cocktail by Sarah Crowl of Squable will also be shown. Lookout for details and pricing.

Feges BBQ Pop-Up at Spring Branch Village Shopping

Every Saturday during this crisis, Feges BBQ will be setting up in the parking lot of its future location in the Spring Branch Village Shopping Center, 8217 Long Point. Head there from 9 a.m,. to 1 p.m. to stock up on bbq in bulk, including brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausage, smoked pulled chicken and turkey breast, all chilled and vacuum sealed, plus family packs available. Orders can be placed starting on Wednesday at 4 p.m. through Friday by 3 p.m. for Saturday pick up. When you get to the parking lot, look for a tent and a Feges BBQ sign. Park and approach the table from a safe distance, and let its staff know the name of your order. They will then place your bag on the table for pick-up.

Drive-Thru at Urban Harvest Saturday Farmer’s Market

The Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market is now offering drive-thru service in addition to the open-air market being open every Saturday. Customers can place an order online with their favorite vendor, and guests will go to the second floor of the parking garage near the elevators at the Urban Harvest Farmers Market, 2752 Buffalo Speedway, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to pick up their orders.

EXPAND The Bellaire location of Bernie’s Burger Bus has introduced grill-your-own Bernie’s Backyard Burger Kits. Photo by Jodi Horton

Social Distancing Specials

Bernie’s Backyard Burger Kits at Bernie’s Burger Bus Bellaire

In addition to its takeout burger menu and specials like its "Name Your Own Price" Bodega, the Bellaire location of Bernie’s Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, will be offering $25 Bernie’s Backyard Burger Kits. The $25 kits include four 44 Farms house-ground beef patties, buns, cheese slices, housemade pickles, ketchup, mayo and mustard. You can also upgrade your burger bash with a pint of beloved tipsy onions or garlic tomatoes from Bernie’s Bodega.

Pop Up Market and Beer Barn at The Rustic

Last week, The Rustic, 1836 Polk, launched its new Pop Up Market and Beer Bar. Now, in addition to its takeout menu, the eatery will offer ready to heat meals, ready to cook meals, alcoholic beverages, grocery items and more for pickup, curbside and delivery seven days a week. Call 832-321-7799 for pickup.

New Menu Launch at Roost



, 1972 Fairview, has launched its new seasonal menu, featuring dishes like a seasonal strawberry salad, the ever-famous chicken 'n dumplings, the KFD (Krispy Fried Duck), coconut shrimp and grits, and rice pudding. The entire menu (which is discounted at 15-percent) is available for carryout and curbside pickup, with free delivery withing 4.5 miles of the neighborhood bistro. There is also 30-percent off all wine and beer.

Free Sweet Treats at Southside Flying Pizza

Southside Flying Pizza, 2240 Navigation, has joined H-E-B’s campaign #TexansHelpingTexans, providing free cookies or brownies with every curbside pickup or delivery order through the month of April.

First Responder Relief Packs at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Guests can donate sandwiches to first responders in their communities with the new First Responder Relief Packs at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which include bundles of five or ten Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches. In addition, the Dickey family has pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the efforts to feed first responders. To participate, guests can go to dickeys.com and add First Responder Relief Packs to their order. If guests would like to donate more, they can add any number of individual sandwiches to their donation. Then Dickey’s, in partnership with The Dickey Foundation, will carry out the delivery on the guest’s behalf.

Love Street for Southern Smoke

Karbach Brewing Co. and Chris Shepherd have teamed up for a new initiative. For every case equivalent of Love Street purchased to-go at bars and restaurants across the state of Texas, Karbach will donate $1 to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a charity founded by renowned chef Chris Shepherd to raise funds to support and assist service industry workers.

Spring Flavors at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams



has captured the flavors of spring in its brand new ice cream collection, Terrace Brunch. Escape to your favorite patio, veranda, or porch with flavors like the Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns, Raspberry Rose Jelly Donut, and Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam. The ice creams are available via delivery locally.

Virtual one-on-one wine tasting at Messina Hof

Messina Hof invites you to schedule your very own private, one-on-one virtual wine tasting experience with a Messina Hof Tasting Room Manager. Place a wine order for wine packages — from “Raving for Reds” ($75) to “Pass the Bubbly” ($65) and more — to be scheduled for home delivery, curbside pick-up, or shipping; and ask about gourmet food products, glassware and other items that can be added to your package. Call 979-778-9463 ext. 223 (Bryan); 830-990-4653 (Hill Country); or 817-442-8463 (Grapevine)

Free Kids Meal at select Brick House Tavern + Taps

From now until Tuesday, June 30, Brick House Tavern + Tap in Galveston, Sugar Land and Neptune will offer a free kids meal with a purchase of an adult entree. The special is available for to-go and curbside orders only.

Fogo To-Go at Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão recently launched a new Fogo To-Go menu, and now it has three new ready-to-eat and ready-to-grill meal bundles to help make meal-time a little easier. These new Fogo To-Go bundles include The Full Churrasco Home Experience (starting at $95, feeds six or more); Date Night Grilling ($98, perfect for two); and the Celebration Pack, which includes cake ($75, feeds four and includes a pack of candles for the cake).