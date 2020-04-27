This Week in Houston Food Events: FM Burgers and Virtual Boozing

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, support local restaurants by carrying out, hit pop-up markets for fresh produce and bbq, and try out a virtual wine tasting. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, April 27

FM Kitchen & Bar Reopening

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, has been closed since the restaurant orders were put into place, but its reopening this week with a new takeout menu. Get the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner (serves 2-3 for $35 or $40 with two cocktail kits), with a whole chicken and two sides; the FM Snack Pack ($10, $8 during happy hour), featuring an FM Burger and fries plus a Montucky Cold Snack; Burger Packs for Two ($25) and Four ($48); house specialties from loaded tots and street corn to spicy fried chicken sandwiches; and cocktail kits to make classic margaritas, FM Ranchwater, Moscow Mules and more. Additionally, FM Kitchen is offering customers 15-percent off pick-up orders (to walk-ins, phone-ins or online customers using code "FM2020"), and offering a 20-percent add-on bonus to gift cards. Customers can order online or call 832-804-6006 for curbside pick-up (delivery available via Favor, Uber Eats, Doordash, and Grubhub).

Tuesday, April 28

Virtual Tip Your Bartender: Gregory Perez from Monkey's Tail

Tip Your Bartender, a social initiative by PUNCH (and backed by Bacardi) launched a few weeks ago, offering a virtual cocktail making happy hour with a different bartender every weekday at 5 p.m. Each participating bar team gets a $1,000 fee for participating; and, viewers are encouraged to tip directly to the bar team's Venmo (Bacardi will be matching all tips via a contribution to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation). This Tuesday, Monkey’s Tail bartender Gregory Perez will be the featured bartender, making a 3 Milks cocktail that you can learn to recreate at home.

Live Virtual Wine Tasting at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host a Live Virtual Wine Tasting with beverage director Marc Borel and prominent wine professionals starting at 5 p.m. Tasters can order a special wine tasting kit which will include the featured wine(s) as well as a “take & bake” food item prepared by chef Mark Schmidt. When it’s time for the tasting, break out the goods and join the fun on Facebook. This Tuesday’s tasting will feature Lindsay Woodard, owner of Retour Pinot Noir of Willamette Valley, Oregon. The kits will include a bottle of 2014 Retour Pinot Noir, and Wild Game Hunter's Pie for two. Cost for the virtual wine tasting kit is $115 plus tax. Call 713-861-8666 to purchase for pickup between noon and 8 p.m. on Monday, April 27 or Tuesday, April 28. The next Live Virtual Wine Tasting will be hosted on Tuesday, May 5, with the featured wine to be announced.

Tuesday and Thursday

“Dinner’s On Us” with Second Servings

Second Servings and Hess Corporation are expanding the “Dinner’s On Us” program, which provides take-home chef-prepared family meals to all Houstonians in need. The “Dinner’s On Us” meals will be available to the public, exclusively on a drive-thru basis, every Tuesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon at LAM Parking Lot, 702 Avenida De Las Americas. Distribution will continue for as long as funding allows, and volunteers will adhere to all recommended social distancing protocols. Visit secondservingshouston.org/dinnersonus if you would like to support this program financially or to volunteer.

Wednesday, April 29

Fundraiser for National Nurses Day at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

This Wednesday, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will donate 5 percent of sales from the day to feed local nurses, doctors and first responders on National Nurses Day (which is Wednesday, May 6). In addition to its regular menu, guests can choose from two different family packs – taco and fajita – which serve proteins, sides and all the fixings for up to eight people (you can add margarita mix to your order, too. Then, on National Nurses Day, participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations will partner with a local hospital, urgent care or medical facility in their community to provide warm meals to those on the front lines.

Thursday, April 30

Virtual Cooking Class with Christine Ha

Local non-profit Homemade Hope is teaming up with James Beard-nominated chef Christine Ha of The Blind Goat for a virtual cooking class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosting an interactive demonstration with proceeds benefiting both Homemade Hope and Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation. The class will be live streamed on Zoom, and participants can register via a donation. Ha will be preparing a Thai-style Laab Salad; and the ingredients can be found on the Eventbrite page.

Stay at Home Rhone Valley Wine Dinner” with Bistro Provence and French Country Wines



and

will join together to host a four-course wine dinner featuring paired wines from the Rhone Valley. To join, call 713-827-8008 to preorder the number of dinners needed, then pickup both the foods and the wines on Thursday. drive to the restaurant, 13616 Memorial, for curbside pickup of both food and wines. At 7 p.m., join fellow wine dinner partners via Zoom. Dine on ham and cheese gougères, salmon and dill rillettes and toast, rosemary infused lamb shank with ratatouille, and a thyme and strawberry tartelette with strawberry mousse and meringue. Each course is paired with four ounces of the selected wine per person for $68 plus tax and gratuity.

Saturday, May 2

Feges BBQ Pop-Up at Spring Branch Village Shopping

Feges BBQ is continuing to setup the parking lot of its future location in the Spring Branch Village Shopping Center, 8217 Long Point. Head there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays to stock up on bbq in bulk, including brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausage, smoked pulled chicken and turkey breast, all chilled and vacuum sealed, plus family packs available. Orders can be placed starting on Wednesday at 4 p.m. through Friday by 3 p.m. for Saturday pickup. When you get to the parking lot, look for a tent and a Feges BBQ sign. Park and approach the table from a safe distance, and let its staff know the name of your order. They will then place your bag on the table for pick-up.

Drive-Thru at Urban Harvest Saturday Farmer’s Market

The Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market is now offering drive-thru service in addition to the open-air market being open every Saturday. Customers can place an order online with their favorite vendor, and guests will go to the second floor of the parking garage near the elevators at the Urban Harvest Farmers Market, 2752 Buffalo Speedway, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to pick up their orders.

These Cajun boudin balls from Eugene's Gulf Coast Kitchen can be a part of your happy hour. Photo by Leah Wilson

Social Distancing Specials

Takeout from MAD and BCN

Spanish-inspired hotspots MAD and BCN Taste & Tradition have opened back up for delivery/curbside, both operating from the kitchen at MAD, 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180, for the time being. Get favorites from Spanish Ibérico ham and “pan con tomate” to fideos a la cazuela (Spanish noodles), available daily from 4 to 8:30 p.m. for curbside pickup or delivery. Order online or call 281-888-2770 (phones open at noon).

Family Meal Packs at Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar has launched family meal packs and a Sunday Family Trivia Game Night. The family meal packs feed four to six and include an appetizer choice of fried pickles or Holy Mac, 15 bone-in wings, 8 boneless wings and four side items: waffle fries, tater tots, and two orders of mac and cheese, plus a free brownie with ice cream. Get it with a gallon of lemonade, iced tea or strawberry lemonage for $65; or with a one-gallon alcoholic drink — Pluckers Lemonade, Batman, or House Margarita — for $100. Additionally, Pluckers has launched a Sunday Family Trivia Game Night on Facebook Live. Join every week for three rounds of kid-friendly trivia and fun physical challenges.

Happy Hour To-Go at Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine

Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine, 1985 Welch, is offering to-go happy hour Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Fill up on Mini Crab Cakes, Boudin Balls, Crab Stuffed Jalapeños and more by ordering online or calling 713-807-8883. Discounts on bottled beer $4 domestics and $5 imports/specialty brews, and there are curbside Margarita and Mimosa Packages, too.

Family Meal Program from the Herrera Restaurant Group

The Cy-Fair family-owned Herrera Restaurant Group has launched a Family Meal Program in the Cypress area, partnering with neighbors to get donated meals to community frontline workers and residents in need. The Family Meal menu is made up of daily features, most of which are priced from $10 to $15 per plate, with signature dishes ranging from chicken and beef fajitas from Alicia’s Mexican Grille to classic Lasagna from Marvino’s Italian Kitchen. For every eight meals purchased, the Herrera Group is able to donate two meals. Orders must be received by 2 p.m. the previous day for delivery. Customers will receive a text upon delivery. To order from the Family Meal Program, call 346-302-5000 or email kristen@herrerarestaurants.com.

Feges BBQ at Greenway Plaza

Feges BBQ is expanding its hours to offer curbside service at Greenway Plaza from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Weekday meals include smoked barbacoa and pimento cheese grits, pulled pork with sweet potato banana mash and braised greens, and smoked chicken enchilada with salsa verde. All orders must be placed online and pickups can be made next to the Primrose School in front of 3 Greenway Plaza (above ground).

Quiche Lunch To-Go at Bistro Provence

Owner Genevieve Guy has launched a Quiche Lunch To-Go offer at, Bistro Provence,13616 Memorial, available for lunch only, Monday through Friday. Try varieties like the salmon quiche, with wild salmon, goat cheese, carrots, cherry tomatoes, eggs and cream, and with cheese on top. Or go for the chicken quiche, made with organic chicken, spinach, cherry tomatoes, button mushrooms, eggs and cream and Swiss cheese. Sold whole, the nine-inch quiches sell for $19 or $21. Call 713-827-8008 or visit bistroprovence.us.

Surf & Turf at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille



is offering a Surf & Turf special for $29 every Friday and Saturday night between 4 and 9 p.m. The Surf & Turf Your Way special includes the Perry’s 8-ounce bacon-wrapped filet mignon with your choice of toppers including king crab, two colossal grilled and 2.5-ounces of lobster. Pickup or get delivery via GrubHub.

Backyard Steak Grilling Package at Vic & Anthony’s

Vic & Anthony’s, 1510 Texas, is kicking off to grilling season with Backyard Steak Grilling Packages, customizable packs of its USDA Prime steak for a weekend cookout at home. Prices vary based on purchase and curbside service is available.