This Week in Houston Food Events: National Burger Day Deals and Memorial Day Brunch

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, get Memorial Day brunch, and crawfish, and score National Burger Day deals.

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day Specials

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, will offer its Brunch Menu for dine-in service from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, as well as its Dinner Menu from 3 to 8 p.m. Visit OpenTable for reservations.

Local Foods Heights, 714 Yale, and Upper Kirby, 2555 Kirby, will be offering five cocktail kits perfect for Memorial Day. Choose from a Spicy Rita, Mojito, Gin & Tonic, Blackberry Julep or Thai Basil Vodka Cooler. Each kit will come with all the ingredients and instructions to make up to six cocktails (kits start at $27).

Katy Asian Town favorite Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, will be rocking Malaysian Curry Crawfish Deals this Memorial Day. Get the mudbugs for $11.99 for two pounds, $24.99 for five pounds and $45.99 for ten pounds with a complimentary bottle of locally brewed iBurn hot sauce. Limited supply. Pre-orders welcome.

Molina's Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, is honoring those who served by offering $6.50 Molina's Margaritas all day. Featuring 100-percent agave tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime and simple syrup, get the drinks shaken or frozen.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, will be serving its brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with reservations and to-go orders available. Dig into next-level comfort favorites like chicken fried steak and eggs, bacon praline griddlecakes, brunch burgers topped with fried egg and hash browns, and breakfast plates with all the fixin’s.

In honor of the national day of remembrance, Dish Society will host a Monday Memorial Day brunch until 3 p.m. at all locations. Guests can treat their favorite service members to a socially distanced meal on one of Dish Society’s patios, or order online for curbside takeaway or delivery.

The Capital Grille invites guests to create their own luxury cookout at home with its Butcher Shoppe this Memorial Day, featuring a selection of uncooked steaks, hand-carved by its in-house butcher. Each cut is packaged with house-made seasoning and steak butter for guests to prepare at home. Guests can enjoy alongside signature accompaniments, such as Lobster Mac ‘N Cheese or Sam’s Mashed Potatoes. Wine and champagne are also available at select locations.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is offering curbside takeout of freshly-prepared Family Bundles this Memorial Day. Guests can select from scratch-made entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders and House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs, as well as family-style side dishes – all accompanied by Cheddar’s signature Honey Butter Croissants.

Eddie V’s is offering a luxe cookout option with Wagyu burgers prepped and ready to grill at home, available in packages of six and provided with brioche rolls. Also available is a selection of Prime signature cuts for at-home grilling, from filets to bone-in ribeye and NY strip. Guests can pair with signature sides such as Truffled Macaroni and Cheese or Crab Fried Rice, with wine and champagne offered at select locations.

Fogo de Chão is offering all veterans and active duty personnel 20-percent off their entire Fogo To-Go order on Monday, May 25. Fogo To-Go offerings include Individual Churrasco and Bar Fogo entrees, ready-to-grill Butcher Shop meats and Fogo Experience Packages that feeds two to six or more.

At all open Hooters locations, active duty and veterans can get a free meal off the special menu when dining in-restaurant (check if your nearest restaurant is one of the 150+ that have reopened). For unopened restaurants, those who serve (or have served) can receive 20 percent off their takeout order. hooterstogo.com/

In recognition of Memorial Day, Landry’s restaurants will be showing their appreciation for our nation’s heroes, inviting active U.S. Military members, veterans, nurses, doctors and first responders including firefighters, police, paramedics, and EMT to enjoy 10 percent off a well-deserved meal on Monday, May 25.

EXPAND Cleburne Cafeteria is going Greek with a lamb burger special for National Burger Day. Photo by Ramon Cordova)

Thursday, May 28

National Burger Day

Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, will be flipping its Classic Burger all day long from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Made with house-ground beef, cheddar, coriander onions, aioli, RELISH pickles, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with fries , the burger will be on special for $10 ($15 regular). Tack on a happy hour priced beer from open to 5:30 p.m.

Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, will be offering $20 Burger and Beer deal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Lone Star Burger comes with a half-pound of TX Akaushi beef, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on brioche bun with a side of hand-cut fries and get a (add things like cheese, avocado, bacon and sautéed mushrooms).

As a nod to owner George Mickelis' family heritage, Cleburne Cafeteria, 3606 Bissonnet, will be serving a special Greek Lamb Burger for $10.95 in celebration of National Hamburger Day. The burger features organic, free-range lamb served on a warm pita as the "bun" and is topped with tzatziki sauce, butter lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta and a drizzle of olive oil. For an additional $2, guests can add a bottle of Mythos Greek beer.

Chama Gaúcha, 5865 Westheimer, will be celebrating National Hamburger Day by offering its Chama House Signature Burger along with a side of fries and the choice of any beer or a select glass of wine for $15.

Burgundy Wine Dinner at Ouisie’s Table Restaurant

In a slow return to normalcy, Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, will host its first post lockdown in-house Wine Dinner event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four-course dinner — with dishes from Vuelvo De La Vida to a Surf & Turf with quail, seabass and tenderloin — plus paired wines from Burgundy for $55 per person plus tax and gratuity. Because the restaurant is limited to 50 percent capacity and preventative safety measures are in place, reservations are required. Unlike wine dinners held in the past, this one can be served at times reserved by the guests (parties no larger than six allowed). Call 713-528-2264.

Stay-At-Home Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence



, 13616 Memorial, will put on its third Stay-At-Home Wine Dinner, along with French Country Wines, this Thursday. The four-course Stay-At-Home Burgundy Wine Dinner invites guests to reserve curbside pickup of both food and wines, then set a festive table at home, follow the simple reheating instructions, and join fellow wine enthusiasts, the hosts, and a possible winemaker or two in France for a dinner party via Zoom at 7 p.m. Guests will dine on escargot, Jolly Farm organic chicken chasseur, a special blackberry dessert and more. Cost is $78 plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-827-8008.

Thursday through Sunday

National Burger Day Deal at Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine

Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine, 1985 Welch, will be celebrating National Hamburger Day with a burger special for $11.95 (regularly $15.95). Cheese can be added for $1, and sides include onion rings, french fries, okra & tomatoes, spinach, twice baked potato and more (some may be an additional cost). The deal is available Thursday through Sunday whether dining in or taking it home.

Friday, May 29

Indian Street Foods Tasting Menu Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant

Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby, will introduce an Indian Street Food tasting menu, offering more than two dozen bite-sized items hailing from cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai. Snack on eats from fiery jhalmoodi, lamb sheikh and chicken tikka to country-roasted chicken, kebabs and cashew praline brittle. While the menu can be individually customized, a prix fixe one is offered for $65 per person plus tax and gratuity for an all-vegetarian menu or $75 per person plus tax and gratuity for the non-vegetarian menu. Wine pairings can also be arranged. Reservations are strongly encouraged as seating is limited to 50 percent capacity. Call 281-501-0258 or 832-886-4291.

Saturday, May 30

Saturday Wine Tastings at French Country Wines

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, is bringing back its Saturday tastings with an at-home twist.

With the purchase of any bottle of wine (made either by calling in the order or through the website), you can get a free wine tasting kit featuring a number of wines in sampling-sized containers. Simply request to reserve a tasting kit for one person or two when you make the order, and on the Saturday of the tasting, you can pick up your kit between 1 and 5 p.m. (orders and kits can be brought to the car outside). At 6 p.m. all those participating can come together via Zoom and learn about the wines from owner Jean-Philippe Guy. On some occasions, the winemakers in France may participate as well. Call 713-993-9500 or go online.

New Specials

Weekly To-Geaux Specials at Brennan’s of Houston

In addition to reopening its doors for dine-in service, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, has added more To-Geaux specials to the takeout menu. Each of chef Joe Cervantez' specials includes generous portions designed to feed two (or more), with offerings including Blue Crab Stuffed Red Snapper For Two (Friday, $59); Wood-Grilled Steak and Smoked Gouda Au Gratin Potatoes For Two (Saturday, $72); and Fried Chicken Dinner For Two (Sunday, $39).

Summer Virtual Produce Box at Dish Society

Early on during the restaurant shutdown, Dish Society collaborated with Atkinson Farms and other local producers to provide fresh fruits and vegetables, locally raised meats and other pantry staples for curbside pickup and delivery. And now that the harvest season has progressed, the Virtual Produce Box is getting an update with beautiful early summer produce, including corn, summer squash, zucchini, banana peppers, eggplant and more. Order online for $31.99 for contactless pickup or $7 delivery.

Bottle Of Thanks Program at Messina Hof Winery



Messina Hof Winery is celebrating by giving back to medical workers through its

. Wine lovers have the opportunity to send a bottle of wine to a medical worker they know Messina Hof will cover the cost of delivery/shipping Or if they don’t have anyone specifically in mind, Messina Hof has partnered with local hospitals to provide wine to their well deserving staff.