This Week in Houston Food Events: Get BOGO Burgers and More This Fourth of July

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, score 50 cent kolaches and celebrate the Fourth of July with food and drink specials.

Wednesday, July 1

Fifty Cent First Wednesdays at Kolache Shoppe

Kolache Shoppe is celebrating its 50th anniversary on the first Wednesday of each month, running through December 2020. On Wednesday, July 1 starting at 7 a.m. and on other designated Wednesdays until further notice, the Heights Kolache Shoppe, 1031 Heights, will offer guests its $1.65 varieties of kolaches (such as small sausage, small sausage and cheese, peach, cream cheese) for 50 cents each, along with a special cream cheese and fruit kolache flavor. July’s special flavor is strawberries and cream. The offer is available while supplies last, is limited to two dozen specially priced kolaches per party and excludes call-in orders.

Wednesday, July 1 – Wednesday, July 8

DIY Fourth of July Grill Pack at Fajitas A Go Go



, 5404 Kirby, will offer a DIY Fourth of July Grill Pack with all of the ingredients to make its signature fajitas at home. Each order ($100) comes with a copy of “Serial Griller: Grillmaster Secrets for Flame-Cooked Perfection,” a cookbook which it was featured in along with other grill masters across America, along with two pounds of angus sirloin flap steak, one pound of shrimp and one pound of Fajitas A Go Go’s signature boar sausage, all ready to throw on the grill; plus Go Go Seasoning; chips and queso; guacamole; rice; beans; pico de gallo; cheese; sour cream; flour tortillas; and one liter of Fajitas A Go Go’s Margarita Agave Mix. The DIY Fourth of July Grill Pack is available for delivery or pickup July 1-8.

Thursday through Saturday

4th of July grilling bundle from Flying Saucer at Sugar Land Town Square

Step up your grilling game with a 4th of July grilling bundle for $45 from the Flying Saucer at Sugar Land Town Square, 15929 City Walk. The offer is available for carryout or delivery July 2-4 and includes eight beer brats, eight fresh hoagie rolls and all the fixin’s. Add on a six-pack of American craft beer for $15 more with a purchase of the grilling bundle.

Friday, July 3

“$17.76 Burger” and "July and 3/4" specials at House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, 1204 Caroline, will feature two dining specials on Friday, July 3, including a $17.76 burger offering and a "July and 3/4" special. The $17.76 burger special includes a Smashburger, shot of Jim Beam and a Bug Light. For the "July and 3/4" special, guests only have to pay three-quarters of their bill ($17.76 burger special excluded). The restaurant will be closed on July 4.

Wine and Cheese Tastings at Weights + Measures

Each Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline, will feature different wines and cheeses along with a fun, interactive chat about the regions they originate from. Cost is $20 for four two-ounce tasting portions of wine and a small cheese buffet. This week will feature All American wines.

Friday through Sunday

Fourth of July Weekend Specials at King’s BierHaus

Over the past few months, King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM 646 West, has been working on revamping the menu to bring guests more variety. During 4th of July weekend, guests can enjoy drink specials including $5 Frosé, Watermelon Margarita and American Draft Biers, plus new menu items like Oma's Meatloaf, Tex-Mex Schnitzel, Bier-BBQ Smoked Wings, Crawfish Étouffée Balls and Pulled Pork Stuffed Jalapeños.

Fourth of July Food and Drink Specials at Naturalist Bar at InterContinental Houston - Medical Center



Naturalist Bar, 6750 Main, invites guests to ring in the Fourth with seasonal summer offerings like the Summer Salad —compressed watermelon garnished with basil, blueberries and feta cheese— for $10; and the Carl’s Eyedrop, which stirs up Tito’s Vodka with cranberry and grapefruit juices, syrup and grenadine topped with raspberries for $10. Additional drink specials include $5 domestic draft beers and a $10 Michelada.

“Red, White, and Blue” Pizza at Southside Flying Pizza

Southside Flying Pizza, 2240 Navigation, is celebrating the historic day by offerings “Red, White, and Blue” Pizza, featuring savory tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, and sausage, for $15 all weekend long.

Saturday, July 4

Backyard Party Special at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West T.C. Jester, is offering a catering special featuring backyard party favorites through July 4. For $60, receive a small sandwich tray, three sides, a dozen homemade cookies and a gallon of ice tea or lemonade. Call 832-833-9060 to place orders by 3 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

Fourth of July Menu at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will be offering an extensive, four-course menu featuring the restaurant’s signature foie gras, halibut, duck breast and peach clafoutis with bourbon ice cream ($65 per person, plus tax and gratuity, reservations required for in-house dining). The menu will be in addition to the regular menu, and Etoile is also offering take home service on the Fourth of July with multiple options (orders must be placed by Friday, July 3).

July 4th BOGO at Jax Grill

, 1613 Shepherd, 6510 South Rice, 9920 Gaston, is offering a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) on entrees at all locations, valid only on July 4. Purchase one entree such as the half-pound Jax Burger, Mesquite Grilled Fajitas or Santa Fe Chicken and get one entree of equal or lesser value free. Dine-in only.

Fourth of July Specials at Kenny & Ziggy’s

On Saturday, July 4, all day, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, is offering a Three Dog Flight, featuring a hot dog piled high with potato salad and mustard, one filled with cole slaw and mustard and another loaded with sauerkraut and mustard. Cost for the hot dog flight is $17.95 and the offer is available for in-store dining only. The deli will also bring back its famed fried chicken dinner made with matzo meal for extra crunch returns and mix of sides, running from July 4-6 for a special price of $20.20 for in-store dining (regular price $22.95 through the rest of the summer). Locals can also take advantage of a special Fried Chicken To-Go Package for Ten ($99) from July 4-6, featuring two, whole Bronx Fried Chickens, two pounds of coleslaw, two pounds of potato salad, a dozen rolls and one whole, giant apple pie. Boulevard in the heart of the Galleria area and business district. To order the Fourth of July Fried Chicken Dinner, call the catering hot line 832-319-3780.

4th of July Pig Roast at The Original Ninfa’s

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, and The Original Ninfa’s Uptown, 1700 Post Oak, will celebrate Independence Day with a 4th of July pig roast and special pork dish, plus $3 beers all-day long.

Fourth of July at Ouisie’s Table

For the first time ever, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be open on the Fourth of July, offering its current daily menu but with a little flag-waving twist. Guests can pick any starter dish, any main course dish and any dessert for $40 plus tax and gratuity, with the offer beginning at dinner Friday, July 3 and continuing through dinner Sunday, July 5.

Drink the Flag at The Rustic

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, will host its annual Drink the Flag hangout with free live music in honor of Fourth of July. When guests purchase a beer for the flag, they get to select their desired donation amount that will benefit the Lone Survivor Foundation. The Rustic’s featured beers will be Back Pew Brewing Hyper Light Lager, Southern Star Brewing Company Bombshell Blonde and Budweiser.



Wing and Chicken Trays at Sticky's Chicken

Sticky's Chicken, 2311 Edwards, will feature its Wing Trays, Chicken Over Rice Trays and Karaage Over Rice Trays this holiday. Wing Tray options include 50 pieces for $55, 75 pieces for $65 and 100 pieces for $85, offered in four flavors: Smoke Shallot Glazed, Asian Tingz Dry Rub, SLAB (Sweet Loud And Bangin') and Original Sticky's. Chicken Over Rice and Karaage Over Rice Tray options include a small for $100 (10-15 servings) and a large for $125 (35-40 servings). Call 713-703-5230 or email getstickys@gmail.com to place orders.

Fourth of July Picnic Pack from Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will be offering a South Texas Mesquite Fourth of July Picnic Pack ($27.50 ++ for two or $55++ for the family of four size) for preorder by July 3 to enjoy on July 4. The pack comes with a mesquite-grilled whole chicken, mesquite-grilled baby back ribs, potato salad, Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, corn tortillas, sopapillas and chips and salsa (packs can also be customized). The packs can also be served family style at the restaurants for those dining in (preorder, reservations suggested).



July 4th BOGO at The Union Kitchen

The Union Kitchen is offering a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) on entrees at all six locations, valid only on July 4. Purchase one entree such as Tyler's Pasta (fresh fettuccine pasta and chicken tossed in a sun-dried tomato pesto cream sauce & fresh basil) or The New Union Burger (cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, bacon, A-1 aioli and shaved onion strings served on a wheat bun with a side of housemade chips) and get one of equal or lesser value free. Dine-in only.

Texas Shake Shack locations are now offering DIY Sundae Kits and Chick'n Bites + Fries Packs. Photo by Michelle Angelosanto

New and ongoing specials

DIY Sundae Kits and Chick’n Bites + Fries Pack at Shake Shack

Shake Shack recently launched DIY Sundae Kits and Chick’n Bites + Fries Pack, offered only in Texas and both priced at $24.99. Kits can be ordered on all Shake Shack platforms, including app, web, in-shack and through delivery partners, with DIY Sunday Kits featuring one pint of vanilla custard, one pint of chocolate custard, a whole can of whipped cream, fudge and strawberry sauces, rainbow sprinkles, chocolate cookie crumbs, sugar cones and spoons. The Chick’n Bites + Fries Pack feature a 24-piece crispy Chick’n Bites, three orders of crinkle cuts, Shake Shack signature cheese sauce, ranch, bbq and honey mustard sauces, plus Texas-made Yellowbird Hot Sauce.

Summer To-Go at Postino Wine Café

Postino Wine Café, 642 Yale, 805 Pacific, is offering Summer To-Go options, including the “Food for the Crew” menu, which serves four to six people; and the new Spritz Kitz, D.I.Y to-go wine kits include spritz ingredients, a recipe card and a canvas tote ($45). Both options are available to order online starting July 1.

Weekly At Home Tasting Kit for Two at Rainbow Lodge

For a limited time, Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will be offering a weekly At Home Wine Tasting Kit for Two, available for sale on its website each Friday morning at 10 a.m. until sold out. New Tab Each kit will contain four 375mL bottles of wine, plus a paired bite for each wine and tasting notes.

Kids’ Meals Inc Initiative with Click Virtual Food Hall

Ghost kitchen Click Virtual Food Hall has partnered with Kids’ Meals Inc to help end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children Every Click Virtual Food Hall order over $30 will feed one hungry child.

Southern Smoke Offers Free Mental Healthcare for Those in the Food and Beverage Industry

Southern Smoke is working to fight the mental health crisis that the food industry faces. The foundation has teamed up with Mental Health America of Greater Houston and the University of Houston Department of Psychology to offer free mental healthcare to anyone in the food and beverage industry—and their children—in Texas; with a plan to work with universities across the country to implement similar programs nationwide. Anyone who works in the industry in need of mental healthcare can visit the Mental Health Services page on the Southern Smoke website, and a dedicated Southern Smoke caseworker will connect the prospective client with the University of Houston, who will assign the potential client to one of 13 graduate student clinicians. Services for children of industry workers are also available.