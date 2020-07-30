This Week in Houston Food Events: New To-Go Specials and a Wine and Chocolate Zoom

Though social distancing is in effect, restaurants have reduced seating and bars are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, raise money for a good cause during Houston Restaurant Weeks, and get 50-cent kolache. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

“Holiday” Specials at Eight Row Flint

It seems like every day is a new “National Food Holiday,” so Eight Row Flint, 550 Heights, is having fun with the concept by introducing new specials each day. On Monday, August 3, National Watermelon Day means Watermelon Margaritas; Tuesday will pay homage to National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with boozy milkshakes with a Chips Ahoy garnish; Wednesday, August 5 will offer a fried oyster special for National Oyster Day; Thursday, August 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, with Saint Arnold root beer floats; Friday, August 7 is National Beer Day, so you’ll find Cheap Thrills Kits; Saturday, August 8 is National Dollar Day, so you can add-on specials for $1; and Sunday, August 9 will celebrate National Women’s Day with spritz packages and frosé all day.

Curated Tasting Flights and Half-Price Wine To-Go at Sixty Vines

From Monday, August 3 through Monday, August 10, Sixty Vines, 2540 University, invites guests to enjoy a week full of new curated tasting flights and half-priced wine to-go, including flights like Old World Whites ($11) and Chardonnay to Cali ($16).

Tuesday, August 4

Free National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Cookie at Corner Bakery

Corner Bakery is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving away a free chocolate chip cookie or monster cookie to all of its customers on Tuesday, August 4 from open to close (while supplies last). See participating locations online.

Tu B’Av Cookies at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak, will celebrate the ancient Tu B’Av (a Jewish day for love) with sweets and kindness on Tuesday, August 4. All day, the deli will be offering specials, including assorted sugar cookies and rugelach (21 pieces for $16.95), and key lime, apple and coconut cream pie and cheese cake, carrot, seven-layer and Victory cake ($5 a slice). Offers are good for to-go orders or in-house.

Wednesday, August 5

Fifty Cent First Wednesdays at Kolache Shoppe

Kolache Shoppe is celebrating its 50th anniversary on the first Wednesday of each month, through December 2020. On Wednesday, June 3 starting at 7 a.m. and on other designated Wednesdays until further notice, the Heights Kolache Shoppe, 1031 Heights, will offer guests its $1.65 varieties of kolaches (such as small sausage, small sausage and cheese, peach, cream cheese) for 50-cents each, along with a special cream cheese and fruit kolache flavor for the day (peaches and cream for August 5). The offer is available while supplies last, is limited to two dozen specially priced kolaches per party and excludes call-in orders.

Wednesday, August 5 (through Tuesday, August 25)

Hatch Chile Fest at Central Market

Hatch Chile Fest is returning to Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, as the market celebrates 25 years of roasted bliss with its Hatch-iversary, taking place from Wednesday, August 5 through Tuesday, August 25. Shoppers can expect a variety of Hatch products and dishes, from fresh and fire-roasted peppers to Hatch guacamole and Hatch marinated meats and seafood.

Thursday, August 6

Zoom Wine and Chocolate Tasting with Camerata at Paulie’s and Cacao & Cardamom

Wine bar favorite Camerata at Paulie’s and local gourmet artisan chocolatier Cacao & Cardamom have teamed up for a special Zoom event that will pair three different wines (half-bottles) with two chocolates each. As part of the virtual tasting event, hosts Meg Van Til from Camerata and C&C’s Annie Rupani will explore how and why different wines and chocolates pair well together, walk guests through the process of how to pair wines with dessert in general, and answer any questions guests may have. The virtual tasting event will begin at 6 p.m. and the cost of the bundle is $60 (tickets are limited). Orders will be available for pick up at Camerata or free delivery starting Wednesday, August.

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at Lucille’s

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, continues its Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.), inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service; with the featured staff collecting 100-percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. You can check out the future schedule every Tuesday on restaurant’s social media pages — IG: @lucilleshouston; Facebook: Lucille’s Houston). Reservations are required and can be made via Resy or by calling the restaurant at 713-568-2505. Lucille’s is also following a strict “no mask, no service” policy.

Friday, August 7

Friday Wine and Cheese Tastings at Weights and Measures

Weights and Measures, 2808 Caroline, continues its Friday Wine and Cheese Tastings with South American gems on Friday, August 7. Each tasting gets you four two-ounce tastes and a paired cheese plate for $20. Call 713-654-1970 to reserve a spot.

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks

The Houston Restaurant Weeks website is now live, with menus and new restaurants being added for the month-long, charitable event will run from the beginning of August through Labor Day. Raising funds for the Houston Food Bank and honoring founder Cleverley Stone’s incredibly legacy which has raised over $16.6 million to date, local restaurants will be serving specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, many of which will include takeout. This year’s lineup already includes a mix of both new and classic spots, including Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine, Fung’s Kitchen, Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, Mastrantos, Peli Peli South African Kitchen, The Tasting Room, Rainbow Lodge and many more.

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Throughout August, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, will once again join Jewish delis across the nation in National Deli Month, a month-long effort to recognize the great American heritage of New York-style delicatessens. The deli will be raising funds for Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH), offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $38 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the HMH. The special menu is available for both curbside pick-up or dine-in at the Post Oak location only (the West U location off Buffalo Speedway location will remain closed until a later date).hmh.org

King’s Annual Sausagefest at King’s BierHaus and King’s Biergarten

All month long, King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 West FM646, and King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, will be hosting the annual King’s Sausagefest, offering all-you-can-eat sausages in a dozen varieties. Choose from traditional German wursts to exotic and plant-based sausages starting at $9.95.

EXPAND Roost's new menu has launched, and it's a banger. Photo by Shawn Chippendale

New and ongoing specials

New Menu at Roost

Chef Kevin Naderi has introduced a new menu at Roost, 1972 Fairview, overhauling half of his 20-item menu. Some of the new items include a Texas Peach Salad with candied nuts and crumbled goat cheese; Persian Eggplant Dip with warm naan; Masala Spiced Queso with “Impossible” ground picadillo and spiced corn tortillas; Waco Corn Crusted Chicken Piccata with lemon-caper sauce and Mediterranean orzo salad; Angus Teres Steak with summer squash gratin and red wine demi; and a Warm Apple Cake with apple cider caramel, candied walnuts and fresh thyme clotted cream. Many of the new items will be available on Roost’s 2020 Houston Restaurant Weeks menu, a three-course offering for $45 benefiting the Houston Food Bank.

Summertime Cocktails To-Go at Superica

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, is stirring up some new summertime cocktails with new offerings available every day through its curbside menu. New to the lineup is The O.G. ($9), Blood Orange Margarita ($13), La Paloma Kit ($60, serves up to six people) and Ranch Water Kit ($60, serves up to six people). Order online.

New To-Go Menu Items at La Lucha

La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, is expanding its to-go menu with new additions including a dozen wood roasted oysters ($32.95), half-pound fried shrimp ($16.95), deviled eggs ($9.95), crispy shrimp tacos ($12.95) and Szechuan shrimp and pork dumpling ($9.95). La Lucha also has stepped up its cocktail offerings to include a boozy milkshake ($8.00, dulce de leche soft serve topped with whipped cream and served with Evan Williams Whiskey), an old fashioned cocktail kit ($60), the Remember The Sling cocktail ($13, Mezcal, cherry brandy, pineapple and Squirt), and the You’re Welcome cocktail ($14, Bourbon and rye, two vermouths, bitters). Order online.

Knopp Branch Farm Pepper Menu at Pondicheri

After purchasing more than 500 pounds of peppers from storied local farm, Knopp Branch Farm, chef Anita Jaisinghani will be offering a daily pepper menu at Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby. The menu includes both small and large plates made with up to six different varietals of peppers: shishito, pepperoncini, banana, hatch, aleppo and a heatless pepper called habanada; and will be available for lunch and dinner service last (11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily) now through when supplies last. Guests can expect dishes from Pickled Pepper Pizza topped with shishito masala, local figs and gruyere) to Pepper Pakora (fried pepper stuffed with paneer cheese, morel mushroom, and masala spices), plus dessert specials like cheesecake with pepper jam as well as pepper-infused cocktails.

Happy Hour To-Go at Kata Robata

Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, is offering happy hour to-go, discounting its most popular takeout cocktails every day from 4 to 7 p.m. Each $20 cocktail (regularly $22-$24) serves two, with choices including Kokonatsu Lychee, Old Fashioned and Moscow Mule. Order online between 4 and 7 p.m. to get the discount; and check out the eatery’s new bottled up Kata sauces, as well.

Family Comfort Food Meals To-Go at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, is now offering Family Comfort Food Meals To-Go at both locations. The three chicken-based dishes are arroz con pollo (chicken with rice), fideo con pollo (chicken with noodles) and calabacita con pollo (squash and chicken), each offering full meals for four people for $39.95. The Family Comfort Food Meals To-Go are in addition to five other Family Pack Meals To-Go that both Sylvia’s locations are offering.

New Flavors at Amorino Gelato au Naturale

Italian-inspired gelato shop and cafe Amorino Gelato au Naturale, 4444 Westheimer, has released three new flavors of sorbet for the season—wild berries and violet, morello cherry and organic bergamot.

Plonk! Picnic Packs at Plonk Bistro

Plonk, 1214 West 43rd, is introducing new curbside wine specials, offering Plonk! Picnic Packs at its drive-thru pickup tent. Each Picnic Pack is $60 and features three bottles of wine, a selection of artisanal cheeses and cured meats, and all the accompaniments you need to assemble your own wine-friendly cheese and charcuterie board at home. Check Facebook for details on the latest offering.

Spritz Patio at Rosie Cannonball

Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, invites guests to fully embrace the Italian art of aperitivo without having to ever leave Montrose with a trip to its new Summer pop-up, the Spritz Patio. The menu features cocktails, frozen treats and a Mediterranean-inspired food menu—a collaboration between the Rosie Cannonball and MARCH teams. The patio will be open Wednesday-Friday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 1 to 10 p.m., and no reservations are required. The patio is also open at sibling establishment Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, offering wines by the glass, cheese and charcuterie boards, pastries, espresso and the revival of Sandwich of the Day. MCW patio hours are the same as the shop's curbside retail hours: Wednesday-Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

“Double Up Houston” Program from Urban Harvest

Urban Harvest’s “Double Up Houston” program recently increased its daily match for SNAP and P-SNAP beneficiaries in response to rising food needs. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and P-SNAP customers can use their Lonestar or EBT card at six participating markets and farm stands (or pre-order small and large pre-made produce boxes online for pick-up). Whatever they spend in SNAP will be matched in Double Up Food Bucks, up to $30. In addition, a $5 coupon is available now through the end of August for new customers. The markets include Blodgett Urban Gardens, 3216 Blodgett; Hope Farms, 10401 Scott; Finca Tres Robles, 257 Greenwood; Northeast Community Farmers Market at LBJ Hosptial Farm, 5425 Troost; Plant It Forward Farms, 4030 Willowbend; and Urban Harvest Farmers Market, 2752 Buffalo Speedway.