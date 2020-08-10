This Week in Houston Food Events: Free Coffee Mondays and Fly By Tacos

Breakfast taco pop-up Fly By Taco Co will be offering a free coffee with your order every Monday this August when you pre-order through the app.

Though social distancing is in effect, bars are closed for in-house services and restaurants have limited capacities, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, eat for a cause during Houston Restaurant Weeks, and take a virtual cooking class. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, August 10

Free Coffee Mondays at Fly By Taco Co

During the entire month of August, breakfast taco pop-up Fly By Taco Co will be offering a free coffee with your order every Monday when you pre-order on the Toast Take-Out & Delivery app. Other new incentives include a 10 percent discount for orders over a dozen tacos and the Fly By Taco Rewards Card, which will allow customers to get a free taco after their fifth visit. The pop-up will be open at the popping up at Max’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, Monday-Friday 7 to 11 a.m. and weekends 8 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 13

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at Lucille’s

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, continues its Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.), inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service; with the featured staff collecting 100-percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. You can check out the future schedule every Tuesday on restaurant’s social media pages — IG: @lucilleshouston; Facebook: Lucille’s Houston). Reservations are required and can be made via Resy or by calling the restaurant at 713-568-2505. Lucille’s is also following a strict “no mask, no service” policy.

Virtual Wine Dinner at Roma



Roma, 2347 University, continues its Weekly Virtual Wine Dinner series, with a fun, interactive meal beginning at 7:30 p.m. Each setup includes three bottles of wine and a multi-course dinner to be picked up from 5 to 7 p.m., plus a Zoom link for the virtual meal hosted by wine guy Jeremy Parzen and with Italian winemakers as special guests. Cost is $119 per couple or $89 per individual.

Saturday, August 15

South Texas Breakfast Virtual Cooking Class with Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Beginning at 1 p.m., enchilada queen Sylvia Casares will be teaching a class on all the great things that go into a South Texas breakfast, including migas, flour tortillas, gorditas and salsa ranchero. Participants can either get all the pre-packaged ingredients necessary to cook along, get all the prepared dishes to-go or just sign up to watch the class. Go online or call 832-230-3842 no later than Friday, August 14, reserve the number of packages desired plus a time the following day before noon to pick up the essentials. For those cooking along or buying prepared, on the day of the class at the appointed time, run by Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen at 1140 Eldridge Parkway and pick up the cooking class package and the codes needed to join the Zoom class.

Students can choose between a kit of ingredients and instructions, or a kit of the completed dishes to enjoy while watching the class dishes (price will vary for this option). They will also receive the recipes, which they can use to prepare the dishes whenever they wish. The cost for the hands-on cooking class and ingredients or viewing is $55 per person (those only viewing will receive a $25 gift certificate).

“Nick Wong’s Fried Rice Club” with UB Preserv’s Nick Wong

UB Preserv chef Nick Wong will lead a Zoom class dubbed “Nick Wong’s Fried Rice Club.” Wong will walk the class through preparing pork dumplings with chili oil, bacon sausage fried rice, Vietnamese beef fajitas and ca phe sua da carrot cake. You'll receive a full kit of ingredients and Zoom link for $100 (feeds two), and kits can be picked up at UB Preserv on August 15 between noon and 5 p.m. The virtual class runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Sunday August 16

Tiki Class with Underbelly Hospitality’s Westin Galleymore

Underbelly Hospitality spirits director Westin Galleymore will lead a Tiki Class from 1 to 1:45 p.m. The class will cover how to make two tiki drinks, a Missionary's Downfall and a Hurricane, and two tiki mugs and snacks are included in the $60 price (designed for two people).

All month long

“H-Town Originals” at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 2724 West T.C. Jester Blvd, 4520 San Felipe, has debuted another one of its H-Town Originals sandwich for the month of August — this time with award-winning radio personality Roula Christie of KRBE. Legacy Restaurants corporate chef Alex Padilla and Roula on the ‘Roula’s Greek Getaway sandwich ($8.95), made on freshly toasted Ciabatta bread from her husband’s bread company, Bread Man Baking Co., and layered with a marinated grilled chicken breast, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olive tapenade and soft goat cheese. Antone’s will donate 50 percent of proceeds from the sandwich to local Houston charity Kids’ Meals.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is running now through Labor Day, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank and honoring founder Cleverley Stone’s incredibly legacy which has raised over $16.6 million to date. Local restaurants will be serving specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, many of which will include takeout. This year’s lineup already includes a mix of both new and classic spots, including Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine, Fung’s Kitchen, Guard and Grace, Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, Mastrantos, Peli Peli South African Kitchen, The Tasting Room, Rainbow Lodge and many more.

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Throughout August, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, will once again join Jewish delis across the nation in National Deli Month, a month-long effort to recognize the great American heritage of New York-style delicatessens. The deli will be raising funds for Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH), offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $38 plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the HMH. The special menu is available for both curbside pick-up or dine-in at the Post Oak location only (the West U location off Buffalo Speedway location will remain closed until a later date).

King’s Annual Sausagefest at King’s BierHaus and King’s Biergarten

All month long, King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 West FM646, and King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, will be hosting the annual King’s Sausagefest, offering all-you-can-eat sausages in a dozen varieties. Choose from traditional German wursts to exotic and plant-based sausages starting at $9.95.

Sticky’s Chicken “Taco Tuesday Team-Up” at Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go is teaming up with Houston-area chefs and restaurants to launch "Taco Tuesday Team-Up", a monthly campaign encouraging support of the local restaurant community with a portion of proceeds benefiting I’ll Have What She’s Having. The first Taco Tuesday Team-Up is a collaboration with food truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant Sticky's Chicken. Sticky Chicken’s Orlando Santos joined Tacos A Go Go chef/owner Maribel Gomez to create the "Sticky's Fried Chicken Taco", made with Sticky's double-fried chicken, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chopped cilantro, Sriracha mayo and Sticky’s secret sauce. It will be available at all Tacos A Go Go locations on every Tuesday during the month of August.

New and ongoing specials

Texas Peaches and HRW Libations at Brennan's



Brennan's, 3300 Smith, has introduced seasonal peach specials while supplies last, including a Creole Tomato Salad ($18) with Knopp Farms heirloom and Creole tomatoes, pickled red onion, Texas peaches and Creole cream cheese; and Hamachi Crudo ($21) with Texas peaches, holy trinity, pickled ginger vinaigrette, and truffle.

and truffle. In addition, the Creole restaurant has introduced a HRW cocktail menu to go alongside its Houston Restaurant Weeks menu, available for both dine-in and to-go and featuring drinks from the Grand Sidecar to a Sazerac.

New Curbside Kits at Whiskey Cake

Whiskey Cake, 23139 Grand Circle, 12575 Southwest Freeway, is now offering two new curbside kits — a Grilled Salmon Kit (serves two for $42 or four to six for $82) with garlic green beans and rutabaga-carrot mash; and a Farm Bird Kit (serves two for $40 or four to six for $78) with spit-roasted chicken, Brussels sprouts and adult mac n’ cheese.

$1 Ninfaritas Friday-Sunday at The Original Ninfa’s

The Original Ninfa's, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak, will be offering $1 Ninfaritas all day on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the foreseeable future. The special is good for dine-in only at both locations.

"Month of Gr8 Giving” at The Union Kitchen

All five of The Union Kitchen locations, 3452 Ella, 12538 Memorial, 23918 U.S.-59, 9955 Barker Cypress and 9920 Gaston, will offer a two-course lunch for $20 and a three-course dinner for $35 during the month of August, with a portion of proceeds from each meal sold benefiting Casa de Esperanza. The promotion is valid for dine-in and takeout orders. Guests also are encouraged to donate items for which Casa de Esperanza is currently in need, including diapers, baby wipes, baby food, toys, baby bottles and clothes for children three years of age and under.

Date Night Kits To-Go at Rainbow Lodge

Open for dine-in and to-go service, Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, has now added Date Night Kits To-Go available for Friday and Saturday nights. The fun kits for two include everything from cocktails and appetizer to entrée and paired wine and dessert. The menu will change weekly and be priced accordingly. Place orders (by Saturday at 5 p.m.) and select a desired pick-up time for Friday or Saturday between 3 to 8 p.m.

To-Go Curated Omakase for Two at Uchi

Uchi, 904 Westheimer, has just introduced two Curated Omakase for Two to-go packages ($99, $75 for vegetarian). Both packages come with a bottle of Pali Wine Co. "Huntington" Pinot Noir 2016 and a breakfast treat of miso bread pudding with maple and pecan for the morning after. Features include the the restaurant’s cult favorite crispy Brussels sprouts, scallop crudo aguachili, hama chili yellowtail nigiri, wagyu tataki, spicy crunchy avocado rand more. Guests can order daily and pickup during normal curbside hours (4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday). Place curbside reservations online up to two weeks in advance, or by phone at 713-522-4808, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Some Like It Hot” at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos launched its seventh annual “Some Like It Hot” promotion at the beginning of August, offering a seriously hot lineup of eats. Test your heat tolerance with Daredevil Queso Blanco featuring roasted jalapenos and serranos and Diablo sauce; the Ring of Fire Margarita with habanero-infused Exotico tequila, housemade sweet and sour, fresh jalapeño and a Tajin rim; and the fan favorite Bottle Rocket Shrimp Taco with habanero-battered fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, candied jalapenos, cilantro and Diablo mayo on a flour tortilla.

Hatch Chile Fest at Central Market

Hatch Chile Fest is returning to Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, as the market celebrates 25 years of roasted bliss with its Hatch-iversary, taking place now through Tuesday, August 25. Shoppers can expect a variety of Hatch products and dishes, from fresh and fire-roasted peppers to Hatch guacamole and Hatch marinated meats and seafood.