This Week in Houston Food Events: DIY Noodle Kits and a Kobe Bryant Tribute Sandwich

Though social distancing is in effect with bars closed for in-house services and restaurants limited, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, test your heat tolerance with Hatch chiles, and hit the patio to support the local bar industry. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, August 24

Kobe Sandwich at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights, is launching the Kobe Tribute Sandwich ($12) in honor of Kobe Bryant Day and his birthday in the same week. Only available on August 24, the sandwich features roast beef, purple slaw, golden bbq sauce and swiss cheese in Ike’s Dutch Crunch Bread. Order it for in-store takeout or delivery (free on Kobe Bryant Day) on the Ike’s app.

Brisket Tsukemen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

, 1722 California, is bringing back barbeque ramen available for takeout starting at 11 a.m. The Kemuri Tatsu-Ya-inspired Brisket Tsukemen ($18) features a smokey condensed pork bone broth spiked with cumin and Texas chili oil, plus Kemuri Tatsu-Ya brisket chunks and noodles topped with pickled jalapeño (as in traditional tsukemen, the noodles are meant to be dipped into broth). Orders can be placed online.

Free Coffee Mondays at Fly By Taco Co

During the entire month of August, breakfast taco pop-up Fly By Taco Co will be offering a free coffee with your order every Monday when you pre-order on the Toast Take-Out & Delivery app. Other new incentives include a 10 percent discount for orders over a dozen tacos and the Fly By Taco Rewards Card, which will allow customers to get a free taco after their fifth visit. The pop-up will be open at the popping up at Max’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, Monday-Friday 7 to 11 a.m. and weekends 8 to 11 a.m.

Battle of the Burgers: Hatch Chiles at Rodeo Goat

The epic Battle of the Burgers: Hatch Chile Edition at Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, ends Monday, August 24. Guests can order the “Hatch Me If You Can” — featuring a 44 Farms all beef patty, white cheddar Hatch chile queso, roasted Hatch chiles, tortilla strips, pan-fried onions and avocado ranch; or the famed “Chupacabra,” with a beef and chorizo patty, roasted Hatch chiles, smoked lime aioli, queso asadero, jalapeño croutons and guacamole. Each burger ordered is considered a vote with the most popular selection moving on to the next round of burger (burgers are offered for dine-in service, no-contact curbside service and delivery options via UberEats and Door Dash).

Monday – Tuesday

Hatch Chile Fest at Central Market



Hatch Chile Fest will come to an end at

, 3815 Westheimer, on Tuesday, August 25. This year, the market celebrates 25 years of roasted bliss with its Hatch-iversary, and shoppers can find a variety of Hatch products and dishes, from fresh and fire-roasted peppers to Hatch guacamole and Hatch marinated meats and seafood.

Tuesday, August 25

Sticky’s Chicken “Taco Tuesday Team-Up” at Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go is teaming up with Houston-area chefs and restaurants to launch "Taco Tuesday Team-Up", a monthly campaign encouraging support of the local restaurant community with a portion of proceeds benefiting I’ll Have What She’s Having. The first Taco Tuesday Team-Up is a collaboration with food truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant Sticky's Chicken. Sticky Chicken’s Orlando Santos joined Tacos A Go Go chef/owner Maribel Gomez to create the "Sticky's Fried Chicken Taco", made with Sticky's double-fried chicken, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chopped cilantro, Sriracha mayo and Sticky’s secret sauce.

Wednesdays

Pork Chop ‘Bites on a Bun’ at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has recently launched a new special, Pork Chop ‘Bites on a Bun’ To-Go, available for curbside pick-up only on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bite-sized morsels of Perry’s Famous Pork Chop come layered in homemade barbeque sauce and applesauce, topped with crisp onion strings and served on slider-style buns priced at a half dozen for $19 or a dozen for $35. Wednesdays at Perry’s also offers guests the Pork Chop Lunch special to-go for $16, served with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce. The offers are available to-go at all Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille in the Greater Houston Area: Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands.

Wednesday and Thursday

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at One Fifth Houston (Wednesday) and Lucille’s (Thursday)

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, continues hosting its Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.), inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service and with the featured staff collecting 100-percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. And now, One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, has joined in on the giving and the fun with its own Wednesday nights (Lucille’s has made each pop-up reservation-only and implements maximum time caps on each reservation to help further manage distancing, and Chris Shepherd and his team plan to implement similar protocols at One Fifth). In addition to supporting bartenders across the city, both restaurants will give $1 for every cocktail sold to Lucille’s 1913, a nonprofit launched to provide meals to Houstonians in need, targeting the elderly in impoverished neighborhoods from Sunnyside to Acres Homes. Restaurants and bars interested in participating in the 1913 Pop-Up Program can contact Lucille’s 1913 at info@lucilles1913.org.

Virtual Wine Dinner at Roma

Roma, 2347 University, continues its Weekly Virtual Wine Dinner series, with a fun, interactive meal beginning at 7:30 p.m. Each setup includes three bottles of wine and a multi-course dinner to be picked up from 5 to 7 p.m., plus a Zoom link for the virtual meal hosted by wine guy Jeremy Parzen and with Italian winemakers as special guests. Cost is $119 per couple or $89 per individual.

Friday, August 28

Feges BBQ at Holler Brewing Company

Feges BBQ will be popping up at Holler Brewing Company, 2206 Edwards from 5 to 9 p.m, offering barbecue that pairs perfectly with brews. Dig into a smoked heritage whole hog plate with pork fat cornbread, crackling, slaw and vinegar mustard sauce; barbacoa with elote salad and Big Red glaze; a smoked bologna sandwich with American cheese, mustard BBQ sauce, collard greens and pickles; and at smoked turkey and kale salad with cranberries, almonds and champagne vinaigrette.

All week long

Cocktail Giveaway at Etoile Cuisine et Bar and Brasserie du Parc

Each week for the last few weeks, sister restaurants Etoile Cuisine et Bar and Brasserie du Parc have been awarding lucky drawing winners one of its cocktail to-go kits. The fun continues this week with a cocktail kit featuring Hendrick’s Gin. For a chance to win, order food to-go from Brasserie du Parc and/or Etoile Cuisine et Bar and you will be entered into the drawing. The winner will be announced on Friday.

Curated Red Tasting Flights at Sixty Vines

From Monday, August 24 through Monday, August 31, Sixty Vines, 2540 University, invites guests to raise a glass with red wine flights, including Pacific Pinots ($19), International Flight ($18), Cab to Napa ($20) and Rosé Colored Glasses ($15).

One-Year Anniversary Specials at Mala Sichuan (Katy Asian Town only)

Mala Sichuan, 3119 Colonial, will celebrate first year of residency in Katy by offering a free Dan Dan Noodles kit with every purchase of $50 or more. Guests can also enjoy half-off the restaurant’s award-winning wine selection, curated by sommelier Justin Vann. The Specials will run through August 31 at the Katy location only.

All month long

“H-Town Originals” at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 2724 West T.C. Jester and 4520 San Felipe, has debuted another one of its H-Town Originals sandwich for the month of August — this time with award-winning radio personality Roula Christie of KRBE. Legacy Restaurants corporate chef Alex Padilla and Roula on the ‘Roula’s Greek Getaway sandwich ($8.95), made on freshly toasted Ciabatta bread from her husband’s bread company, Bread Man Baking Co., and layered with a marinated grilled chicken breast, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olive tapenade and soft goat cheese. Antone’s will donate 50 percent of proceeds from the sandwich to local Houston charity Kids’ Meals.

Five-Course Tasting Menu at Brennan’s

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, former executive chef Joe Cervantez (who has departed for upcoming Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House in San Leon) has passed on the culinary torch to Joseph “Joey” Chavez, who has staged at Michelin-starred restaurants including Le Bernardin, Per Se, 11 Madison Park, and Nomad, among other things. To introduce diners to Chavez’s cooking, this month, in addition to several new features on the 2020 Houston Restaurant Weeks menu, dine-in and to-go customers can experience a newly debuted five-course tasting menu, which includes a hamachi crudo with Texas peach and truffled aji amarillo vinaigrette, whole roasted Dover sole with smoked oyster meuniere, and barbecue lamb served with smoked tomato tart. The chef tasting can be enjoyed at home for $80 and is offered with wine pairings to dine-in guests, either in the dining room or one of Brennan’s private venues.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is running now through Labor Day, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank and honoring founder Cleverly Stone’s incredibly legacy which has raised over $16.6 million to date. Local restaurants will be serving specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, many of which will include takeout. This year’s lineup already includes a mix of both new and classic spots, including Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine, Fung’s Kitchen, Guard and Grace, Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, Mastrantos, Peli Peli South African Kitchen, The Tasting Room, Rainbow Lodge and many more.

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Throughout August, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, will once again join Jewish delis across the nation in

National Deli Month, a month-long effort to recognize the great American heritage of New York-style delicatessens. The deli will be raising funds for Holocaust Museum Houston, offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $38 plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the HMH. The special menu is available for both curbside pick-up or dine-in at the Post Oak location only (the West U location off Buffalo Speedway location will remain closed until a later date).

King’s Annual Sausagefest at King’s BierHaus and King’s Biergarten



All month long,

2044 East T C Jester, 828 West FM646, and

, 1329 East Broadway, will be hosting the annual King’s Sausagefest, offering all-you-can-eat sausages in a dozen varieties. Choose from traditional German wursts to exotic and plant-based sausages starting at $9.95.

New and ongoing specials

Date Night Carry Out at Frank's Americana Revival

Frank's, 3736 Westheimer, has introduced a new Date Night Carry Out menu, offering dishes such as tomato and watermelon salad, 20-ounce bone-in ribeye with horseradish gremolata, grilled tuna steak with peach salsa fresca and desserts like banana pudding and strawberry-rhubarb sorbet. The date night menu ($65 for two) is available for pick-up Friday-Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. and includes your choice of salad and main course, three sides, and your choice of dessert, all prepped and ready to heat and eat at your convenience. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. Call 713-572-8600 or email order@frankshouston.com.

DipDipDip Ice Cream Pints at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

DipDipDip Ice Cream, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Austin ice cream shop that specializes in scoops and toppings with a heavy focus on Japanese flavors, is bringing pints of cool treats to Houston. The pints are available for a limited time at Ramen Tatsu-Ya,1722 California, for to-go ordering in three flavors, Lime in the Coocoo Nut Sorbet ($11), Strawberry Yuzu-doodle Ice Cream ($12.50), a yuzu mascarpone ice cream with strawberries and sugar cookies; and Cookies & Matcha Ice Cream ($9.50), combining matcha ice cream with chocolate mochiko cookie.

Louie’s Sandwiches To-Go at Riel



Chef Ryan Lachaine of

1927 Fairview, has launched a new concept within a concept,

a to-go sandwich shop dubbed

. The cloud kitchen-like concept will offer a new menu of sandwiches, sliders, salads, sides and desserts for takeout only, Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Offerings include a B.L.T. with crispy house-cured bacon, Turkey Club with house-roasted turkey and dijonnaise, Italian Sub, Pizza Sub, Chicken Caprese stacked with pesto chicken and fried mozzarella, Chicken Parmesan with fried chicken and marinara, Fried Fish with dill tartar sauce, and Crispy Pork with spicy cabbage slaw and pickles. The menu also features favorites like Riel’s Butter Burgers (two for $12) and Crawfish Rolls, Poutine and Nanaimo Bars, a Canadian specialty featuring chocolate, coconut custard and almond that Lachaine typically only offers at Riel on Canada Day. Curbside pickup orders can be placed through Riel’s website, with delivery available via DoorDash.

BOGO To-Go Bites at Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Tobiuo, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is offering a selection of its cooked Japanese dishes at half the price for takeout orders. BOGO items include two orders of each dish for the price of one, with options including chicken udon, gyu nabe (crispy rice and sliced ribeye), chicken nanban (katsu with Japanese tartar and macaroni salad), katsudon and gyudon. Order online for delivery and pickup. The eatery has also introduced a new take on the light-as-air Japanese souffle cake ($19) from pastry chef Jiolo Dingayan and available as pre-order only at 281-394-7156.

To-Go Curated Omakase for Two at Uchi

Uchi, 904 Westheimer, has just introduced two Curated Omakase for Two to-go packages ($99, $75 for vegetarian). Both packages come with a bottle of Pali Wine Co. "Huntington" Pinot Noir 2016 and a breakfast treat of miso bread pudding with maple and pecan for the morning after. Features include the the restaurant’s cult favorite crispy Brussels sprouts, scallop crudo aguachili, hama chili yellowtail nigiri, wagyu tataki, spicy crunchy avocado and more. Guests can order daily and pickup during normal curbside hours (4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday). Place curbside reservations online up to two weeks in advance via the website, or by phone at 713-522-4808, beginning at 2:30 p.m.