This Week in Houston Food Events: Double Your Burger for National Cheeseburger Day

Now through Friday, you can double up on your burger patty for free at Hopdoddy.

Though social distancing is in effect with bars closed for in-house services and restaurants limited, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, sip Negronis and Mezcal, and get a local chef's take on Taco Bell.

All week long

Negroni Week at Ousie’s

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, is honoring the annual Negroni Week (September 14-20) by offering two variations of the famed drink. First up is the original three-ingredient drink made with equal parts gin, sweet vermouth and Campari. Second is a variation called Spring Daisy, made with King’s Ginger Liqueur, H by Hine Cognac, simple syrup and bitters. Both sell for $12 a glass with proceeds going to help hospitality workers.

Monday-Tuesday, September 15

Mezcal Week at Superica

Mezcal Week continues at Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, through Tuesday, September 15. The Tex-Mex eatery will offer special mezcal cocktails, flights, prix-fixe menus and endless imbibing – all available for dine-in and dinner only. Expect cocktails featuring mezcals from Del Maguey, Banhez and Casamigos, in addition to a three-course pairing menu ($30) featuring tuna tostada, pollo con mole enchilada and chocolate custard.

Monday – Friday, September 18

National Cheeseburger Day FREE "Double It" at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

For the entire week leading up to National Cheeseburger Day (Friday), Hopdoddy guests can double the size of their cheeseburger, adding another patty for free. The free “double it” promo will be available to-go orders or dine-in (use code “DOUBLE” to redeem when ordering online).

Tuesdays in September

$6 Tuesdays at Ike's Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s, 1051 Heights, has launched $6 Tuesdays through September, offering one vegetarian and one meat sandwich each Tuesday for $6 a pop. The special $6 sandwiches will be announced every Tuesday on Ike’s Instagram.

Riel Taco Tuesday Team-Up at Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go continues its "Taco Tuesday Team-Up", a monthly campaign encouraging support of the local restaurant community with a portion of proceeds benefiting I’ll Have What She’s Having. Each month, the taco kitchen will team up with a different restaurant to feature a one-of-a-kind taco on Taco Tuesday throughout the month, with a focus on partnering with woman-owned restaurants. Riel, owned by Mechelle Tran and chef Ryan Lachaine, is up next in September. Lachaine went into the kitchen at Tacos A Go Go with chef/owner Maribel Gomez to create the Gulf Coast Fried Shrimp Taco, made with buttermilk and hot sauce-fried shrimp, and topped with “Comeback Slaw”. It will be available at all Tacos A Go Go locations on every Taco Tuesday throughout the month of September.

EXPAND Tune into Facebook Live as chef Ryan Lachaine demo's how to make his signature pierogis. Photo by Will Blunt

Wednesday, September 16





Live Cooking Demo with Riel's Ryan Lachaine

Chef Ryan Lachaine will host a Facebook Live virtual cooking demo from 7 to 8 p.m., showing how to make his signature pierogies as Xfinity gives away $500 in Riel gift cards throughout the event. Riel bar manager Derek P. Brown also will do a cocktail demo of the restaurant's bestselling "So Fresh So Clean".

Mexican Independence Day Enchiladas at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will be joining in on the Mexican Independence Day celebrations by offering a special enchilada plate with three different enchiladas, each displaying one color of the Mexican flag. The Mexican Independence Day combo ($13.95, dine-in only) features the Mexico City enchilada, a chicken enchilada topped with salsa verde; the Sarita, a traditional Mexican vegetable and queso enchilada topped with cream sauce to serve as the white; and the Morelia, with a spicy chili sauce that tops it all in red.

Bar Pop-Up Series at B.B. Lemon and One Fifth Houston

B.B. Lemon, 1808 Washington, and One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, have joined Lucille’s Bars Across Houston Pop-Up series, inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of cocktail service and with the bartenders receiving tips and payment as contract employees. This week at One Fifth, the team from Johnny's Gold Brick will be popping up and serving cocktails; while B.B. Lemon will feature the team from Julep. One dollar of every featured cocktail sold will be donated to Lucille's 1913 at both restaurants.

Thursdays

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at Lucille’s

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, continues hosting its Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.), inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service and with the featured staff collecting 100-percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. One dollar from every cocktail sold will go to Lucille’s 1913, a nonprofit launched to provide meals to Houstonians in need, targeting the elderly in impoverished neighborhoods from Sunnyside to Acres Homes. Restaurants and bars interested in participating in the 1913 Pop-Up Program can contact Lucille’s 1913 at info@lucilles1913.org.

Friday, September 18

National Cheeseburger Day at Twin Peaks

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, participating Twin Peaks locations will be offering $6 cheeseburgers all day.

Saturday, September 19

Virtual Mastering Spices Class with with Underbelly Hospitality

Underbelly Hospitality’s Chris Shepherd and One Fifth Mediterranean chef de cuisine Matt Staph will lead a Virtual Mastering Spices Class with Lior Lev Sercarz, one of the country's most sought-after spice experts. Guests will learn to cook Mediterranean dishes including watermelon and feta salad, lentils with seared fish, lamb meatballs with whipped lebnaha and mishmish cake. The virtual class ($150 per couple) begins at 6:30 p.m. and particpants can put up the ingredients and spice kits at 1658 Westheimer on September 18 between noon and 5 p.m.

Sunday, September 20

Taco Bell at Wooster’s Garden

For one night only beginning at 4 p.m., culinary director Brandon Silva will be serving his takes on some of Taco Bell’s most iconic discontinued menu items at Wooster's Garden, 3315 Milam. Features include the DD Supreme (Double Decker) Mexican Pizza, B Chirito (Enchirito), Supreme Nachos, Frito Burrito, Grillers Loaded (beef or potato) and Beans n Cheese.

All month long

Oktoberfest at Bowl & Barrel

Now through Monday, October 26, Bowl & Barrel, 797 Sorella, is hosting Oktoberfest with featured beers and half-priced pretzels, sausages and full-liter steins. Beer selections include St. Arnold’s Oktoberfest, Revolver Blood and Honey, and Karbach Oktoberfest.

National Recovery Month Fundraiser at Common Bond

September is National Recovery Month, and local sober high school Archway Academy and Common Bond have teamed up to help bring awareness to addiction recovery and raise funds for the Archway nonprofit. All month long, Common Bond will donate $1 from each Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Macaron sold to Archway Academy. The macaron is available for $2.50 at all five locations.

Houston Restaurant Weeks



has announced it will extend its run through the end of September in order to raise more money to fight hunger and further support the restaurants and industries that support the charitable cause. Diners can continue to enjoy multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner (with dine-in and takeout options) at over 200 local restaurants.

10-Year Anniversary Specials at Piada Italian Street Food

To celebrate its 10-year milestone, Piada has launched a new stuffed pasta, a four-cheese pasta upgrade containing mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and mascarpone, now available at all locations for a limited time. Throughout September, the eatery will also offer promotions including a $5 reward to all Piada One rewards members to use on their next order, free stuffed pastas to 1,000 lucky guests who sign up online, and a grand prize of free Piada for 10 years.

Tailgater Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos has created a Tailgater Taco of the Month for football fans, available throughout the month of September. Priced at $5.75, the Tailgater features a panko-battered chicken tender on a bed of crispy bacon, with Torchy’s famous Green Chile Queso, Diablo wing sauce, poblano ranch slaw, blue cheese crumbles, and a drizzle of honey, all served on a flour tortilla.

Back-to-School Grow Kits at Urban Harvest

Urban Harvest has launched Back-to-School Grow Kits for pickup every Saturday of September at the farmers market. The fun, interactive kits include a five gallon grow bag, soil from Farm Dirt, 'decorate your own' plant labels, two seasonal plant starts Basil and Dino Kale, flower seeds, Microlife fertilizer and detailed instructions for the gardener to follow. Urban Harvest will also post an instructional video on Urban Harvest Houston YouTube channel to demonstrate the set-up of the kit. Each kit is $20 or for $35 you can “Buy 1, Give 1” and the second kit will be donated to Urban Harvest partner Kashmere Gardens Elementary School.

New and ongoing specials

New Menu Items and Bar Bites at Brennan’s

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, has rolled out out an extensive new bar bites and beverage menu for the Courtyard Bar and Patio, with wines, cocktails, happy hour bites ($7 each during daily happy hour, 4 to 7 p.m.), plus features including Creole steak frites, crab rolls, fig flatbread and a $13 weekend-only frosty Mint Julep Snoball. Dine-in and takeaway guests can also sample seasonal creations from executive chef Joey Chavez, including Pot Liquor BBQ Beef Rib, Roasted Quail & Pepita Mole, Flat Iron Au Poivre and Crispy Softshell Crab.

Seasonal Flavor at Jeni’s

Jeni’s, 375 West 19th, has debuted a new seasonal ice cream flavor, Pumpkin Cake Roll. Nutty and creamy with warm spices, the pumpkin ice cream base features a spiced sweet cream cheese ice cream swirl and cake. Head to Jeni's scoop shop or shop online for local delivery.

No Kid Hungry at Phat Eatery and Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, will participate in the No Kid Hungry campaign by donating $1 from every purchase of its legendary flaky roti canai ($5) to the cause. The promotion runs now through October 16 and is offered for dine-in and to-go orders.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has also signed up to participate for the entirety of No Kid Hungry's Houston campaign, donating $1 for each purchase of one of its signature cold tastings, both by dine-in and to-go customers. Featured tastings include Sake Ginger (salmon, tomato ginger water, compressed mango, pickled red onions, $16); Hirame Crudo (flounder, white chili ponzu, yuzu tobiko, $14); Smoked Ceviche (flounder, onions, serranos, smoked avocado puree, smoked maldon salt, $13); Wagyu Tataki (American wagyu, basil pesto, ponzu reduction, fried garlic, $22); and Hamachi Kosho (yellowtail, tomato oil, ponzu, serrano salt, serrano puree, garlic chip, $14).

Teacher Freebie Fridays at Pluckers Wing Bar

With school back in session, Teacher Freebie Fridays is in full swing at Pluckers Wing Bar. Every Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., teachers are eligible to receive one free appetizer at any Texas Pluckers Wing Bar location by presenting their faculty school badge and dining in (one appetizer per two people, excluding app sampler).