This Week in Houston Food Events: Go Vegetarian at Ike's Love & Sandwiches

Throughout these trying times, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, eat all the vegetarian sandwiches, pair craft beer with dinner and celebrate your love of sake.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Latin Restaurant Weeks Extended

Latin Restaurant Weeks has extended its usual two-week run through October 15, putting the spotlight on Houston’s Latin-owned restaurants and bakeries, as well as Latin chefs, bartenders and caterers. Locals can enjoy prix fixe menus and features at more than 25 restaurants around Greater Houston, including Andes Cafe, Arepa Xpress, Cafe Piquet, La Fisheria, The Original Marini’s Empanada House and more.

Karbach Craft Beer Dinner at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, is collaborating with Karbach Brewery on a special craft beer dinner, available now through Sunday, October 11. The four-course beer dinner ($50++) features cornbread and wedge salad with hatch chile butter, candied pecans, blue cheese and paired with Crawford Bock; seared scallop and Gulf shrimp with pumpkin butter, butternut squash succotash and paired with Love Street; hickory smoked ribeye with roasted fennel and sweet potato mash (Memorial) or roasted airline chicken with roasted fingerling, heirloom carrots, turnips and seasonal greens (Sugar Land) paired with Hopadillo IPA; and campfire s’mores paired with Southern Wheat.

Monday, October 5 through Wednesday, October 7

World Sake Day Specials at Kata Robata

Offering one of the best sake selections in Houston, Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, will be celebrating World Sake Day now through Wednesday. Diners inside the restaurant can order a flight of sake (three two-ounce pours) for $20, with featured sakes including the bright and lean Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds" Tokubetsu Junmai Nigori , savory Kanbara "Bride of the Fox" Junmai Ginjo with a lingering hint of sweetness, and Konteki "Tears of Dawn" Daiginjo, offering lush notes of tropical banana, anise seed and truffle. Kata Robata will also be offering Dassai "23" Junmai Daiginjo 300-milliliter bottles at a discounted price of $65 (normally $80) October 1-7 for both dine-in and to-go.

Tuesday, October 6

Virtual Maki Rolling Class with Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, invites guests to join a Virtual Maki Rolling Class, hosted by chef-owner Sherman Yeung via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Sign ups are open through October 4 and customers pick up their maki-making kits on October 5. Tickets are $70 and include ingredients for three maki rolls and access to class. Add a bottle of Dassai 45 sake for $20.

Wednesdays and Thursdays

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at Lucille’sPop-Up Series at One Fifth Houston (Wednesday) and Lucille's (Thursday)

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, has joined Lucille’s Bars Across Houston Pop-Up series, inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio each Wednesday for a full evening of cocktail service and with the bartenders receiving tips and payment as contract employees. This week, the crew from Captain Foxheart's Bad News Bar will be taking over, with one dollar from every featured cocktail sold donated to Lucille's 1913 charity.

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, continues hosting its Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.), inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service and with the featured staff collecting 100 percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. One dollar from every cocktail sold will go to Lucille’s 1913, a nonprofit launched to provide meals to Houstonians in need, targeting the elderly in impoverished neighborhoods from Sunnyside to Acres Homes. Restaurants and bars interested in participating in the 1913 Pop-Up Program can contact Lucille’s 1913 at info@lucilles1913.org.

All month long

H-Town Originals: Brock’s Schnitzelfest at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West T C Jester, has released its next H-Town Originals for the month of October: Brock’s Schnitzelfest with Saint Arnold’s Brock Wagner. Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla and Wagner collaborated on the Oktoberfest-inspired Sandwich, featuring a panko breaded pork chop served, Saint Arnold Oktoberfest apple butter, whole grain mustard and sauerkraut on a toasted pretzel bun. The Schnitzelfest sandwich sells for $8.95, with fifty percent of the proceeds benefiting Texas Children’s Hospital.

$99 Wine and Dine through October at Brennan’s

Brennan's, 3300 Smith, has extended its annual Date Night Deal through October. The $99 Wine and Dine menu for two features a three-course prix fixe menu for two and a bottle of wine (or four glasses) for $99. Choose from Creole classics including Turtle Soup, Blue Crab Cakes, Grilled Filet Mignon and Shrimp and Grits, as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding. The restaurant has also updated its ongoing Sunday Fried Chicken Dinner and Bubbles To-Go special, available for curbside pickup or delivery via online ordering. Serving two to four, the whole, fried chicken is buttermilk-brined, Creole-spiced and skillet-fried. It can be ordered regular or spicy and now comes with new accompaniments: ultra cheesy mac ‘n cheese, Mardi Gras coleslaw, fresh cornbread and a bottle of Abels Tempest Sparkling Wine for $45.

National Vegetarian Month at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights, will celebrate October’s National Vegetarian Month by offering a variety of specials, with its four most popular plant-based sandwiches available for only $10 all month long. Choose from the Mack Daddy (vegan meatballs), Gramps (vegan turkey), James & the Giant Peach (vegan scallopini) or the Handsome Owl (vegan breaded chicken).

National Dessert Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Beginning October 1 through the end of the month, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak , will be offering specially-priced slices of cakes for $7.95. The first offer for National Dessert Month will be a Triple Threat Chocolate Cheesecake (available through October 10), an all chocolate, multi-layered mound of heaven. Next up is the Hummingbird Cake (October 11-17), a Southern concoction of bananas, pineapple, pecans and lots of rich spices all enclosed in a cream-cheese frosting. Entire cake can also be pre-ordered two days in advance for $89.95 (feeds 20+).

National Seafood Month at Loch Bar, Ouzo Bar and Orleans Seafood Kitchen

Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will offer a complimentary bottle of bubbles with purchase of either the Grand or Royal, iced seafood tower and two glasses of bubbles with purchase of the petite tower. This special is valid October 1-31.

Ouzo Bay, 4444 Westheimer, invites guests to splurge on luxe features flown in daily during the month of October. The first week will showcase fresh caught Turbot, followed by seasonal Stone Crabs in the second week with more special selections to come. Each seafood feature comes thoughtfully paired with a Greek wine to elevate the experience.

This month, Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, will offer a two-pound Shrimp Boil special for dine-in and to-go customers. For $35, you’ll get two pounds of hot boiled shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes, sausage and all the fixin's. Delivery options are also available through SpeedyFoods and DoorDash.

Pink Ribbon Bake Sale at Three Brothers Bakery

Three Brothers Bakery will be continuing its month-long tradition of a Pink Ribbon Bake Sale at all three of its Houston area locations as well as online through the month of October. Portions of all pink ribbon bakery product sales will be donated to co-owner Janice Jucker’s Susan G. Komen Race Fund to support Susan G. Komen Houston.

New and ongoing specials

Mangia! Mondays at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Beginning this Monday, Mangia! Mondays are back at Grimaldi’s, featuring Grimaldi’s 16-inch traditional cheese pizzas for $12 (valid for dine-in and carryout.). For online orders, guests can use promo code “MANGIA” to receive the offer. Pesto or white with garlic pizzas are $2 more, with additional toppings at regular price.

National Hispanic Heritage Month Special at Ninfa’s

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation and The Original Ninfa’s Uptown will be featuring a special dish in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, with 50 percent of sales from the Campechana de Mariscos going to The Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund now through Thursday, October 15. Sold for $25, the Mexican seafood cocktail is made with fresh Gulf shrimp and crab meat, Spanish octopus, Texas red fish, cocktail and leche de tigre sauces, and chipotle aioli.

No Kid Hungry at Phat Eatery and Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, will participate in the No Kid Hungry campaign by donating $1 from every purchase of its legendary flaky roti canai ($5) to the cause. The promotion runs now through October 16 and is offered for dine-in and to-go orders.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has also signed up to participate for the entirety of No Kid Hungry's Houston campaign, donating $1 for each purchase of one of its signature cold tastings, both by dine-in and to-go customers. Featured tastings include Sake Ginger (salmon, tomato ginger water, compressed mango, pickled red onions, $16); Hirame Crudo (flounder, white chili ponzu, yuzu tobiko, $14); Smoked Ceviche (flounder, onions, serranos, smoked avocado puree, smoked maldon salt, $13); Wagyu Tataki (American wagyu, basil pesto, ponzu reduction, fried garlic, $22); and Hamachi Kosho (yellowtail, tomato oil, ponzu, serrano salt, serrano puree, garlic chip, $14).

25th Anniversary at Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe, 3600 Kirby, is celebrating 25 years of serving up sweets to Houstonians this month (its silver anniversary), so its Silver Linings campaign which will last for the rest of 2020. The campaign includes a new product launch, the piñata cupcake, as well as a monthly giveaway to customers who share their silver linings on social media. Two winners will be selected each month, with the first giveaway prize being half a dozen of the new piñata cupcakes. The piñata cupcake is fully customizable and comes in every traditional DG cupcake flavor with your choice of colors, rocking a surprise filling, just like their namesake.

Chicken Pot Pie Returns to Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, is greeting the season’s first fall cold front by bringing back its famed Chicken Pot Pies. The big as Texas pot pie easily feeds two, very, very hungry people for $22.95, made with delimaven Ziggy Gruber’s twist on a traditional Eastern European recipe. The pies are available to eat at the restaurant or take home.

The Patriot Burger at LASCO Enterprise locations

The Tasting Room CityCentre and MAX’s Wine Dive Washington and Fairview have all introduced a new menu item – the Patriot Burger, each offering their signature spin. Guests will be able to enjoy the Patriot Burger for $15 through the year’s end, with $5 from every burger sold going directly to Combined Arm, a Texas-based and Texas-operated nonprofit committed to assisting in the transition from military to civilian life. The Tasting Room’s Patriot Burger features double smashed Akaushi beef patties, grilled onions, gruyère and cheddar cheeses, Bibb lettuce and smoked jalapeño-tomato jam on a Cake & Bacon Bakery bun.

At Max’s Wine Dive – Fairview, you’ll find a four-ounce beef patty stuffed with cream cheese, topped with a bacon-wrapped jalapeño, cheddar cheese, tangy balsamic-tomato jam, fresh lettuce, and pickles on a glazed doughnut bun; and at the Max’s Washington location, the burger features a meatloaf patty topped with mushroom gravy and onion rings on a challah bun smeared with mashed potatoes and served with Cajun fries. Each are available for dine-in or curbside pickup.