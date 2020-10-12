This Week in Houston Food Events: Gumbo Deals and Oktoberfest Brews

Throughout these trying times, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, get great deals on gumbo, and sip Oktoberfest brews at a virtual beer dinner.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, October 12

National Gumbo Day



, 12505 Memorial, is adding its own Gulf Coast gumbo onto the lunch menu for one day only. It can be purchased or, with an order of any main course dish, guests can get a cup for free.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, will serve its Seafood Gumbo or Chicken & Sausage Gumbo at a special price for National Gumbo Day. For that day only, guests can get a bowl of gumbo for the cost of a cup ($5.99) served with garlic bread.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will offer a free cup of gumbo with the purchase of any main course offering that day. The free offer is available for lunch and dinner.

Monday-Thursday

National Hispanic Heritage Month Special at Ninfa’s

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation and The Original Ninfa’s Uptown will be featuring a special dish in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, with 50 percent of sales from the Campechana de Mariscos going to The Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund now through Thursday, October 15. Sold for $25, the Mexican seafood cocktail is made with fresh Gulf shrimp and crab meat, Spanish octopus, Texas red fish, cocktail and leche de tigre sauces, and chipotle aioli.

Tuesday, October 13

Left Bank Wine Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a lavish, four-course dinner paired with a fine selection of Left Bank wines on Tuesday, October 13 at 6:45 p.m. Co-owner and chef Philippe Verpiand will show off classic French cuisine in the form of sea-bass tartare, duck leg confit cassoulet, braised short rib and goat cheese nougat . The cost of the dinner is $98 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.

Wednesday, October 14

Virtual Wine Tasting with Sixty Vines



, 2540 University, will be hosting a

beginning at 6:30 p.m., with a three-course food and wine pairing dinner guided by beverage director Gene Zimmerman. Highlights include red beet and edamame hummus with crisped flatbread paired with Sabine Rosé and Château la Freynelle Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon; a selection of artisan cured meats, cheeses and seasonal accoutrement paired with Vine Huggers 50/50 Cabernet and Cabernet Franc; and margherita pizza paired with Upshot Red Blend Malbec, Merlot and Zinfandel. Cost is $79 and includes all three food courses, four 187-milliliter bottles of wine and the virtual experience (one ticket easily serves two people). To participate, guests can order via Eventbrite before October 12, then pick up their food and wine from Sixty Vines on October 13 or 14.

Friday, October 16

First Anniversary at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights , will be celebrating its first anniversary with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. All day long, Ike’s top four favorite sandwiches will be available for $6 each: Menage a Trois, Matt Cain, Meatless Mike and Sometimes I’m a Vegetarian.

Sunday, October 18

Not So Basic Bartending with Underbelly Hospitality

Underbelly Hospitality's Judith Piotrowski and Jordann Foreman present part two of their Not So Basic Bartending series, this time, covering the intricacies of gin to an all Britney Spears soundtrack. The kit for two people is $50 and includes all ingredients to make French 75 and Ramos Gin Fizz cocktails, plus a harvest grain bowl. The class will also taste through three gins. Pick up your ingredient kit at One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, on Saturday between noon and 5pm; the gin-fueled Zoom sesh starts on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Feast of Saint Arnold Virtual Event

Saint A’s annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, The Feast of Saint Arnold, is going virtual this year, with a fun Zoom event at 2 p.m. The brewery will provide ticket holders with an epic spread of food and ale, then all will cheer the cause over Zoom with founder/brewer Brock Wagner, executive chef Ryan Savoie and the amazing team at Texas Children’s Hospital. Feast packages are $425 and include the full menu of food for six people and plentiful Saint Arnold beer, with eats from grilled shrimp with sweet potato mash and Headliner kimchi to braised beef rib with spicy fried garlic and a coconut papaya custard. Tickets are limited.

Drinking with Dusty and Lucas: Oktoberfest Virtual Event with Underbelly Hospitality

Hay Merchant's general manager Dusty Brittain and sous chef Lucas McKinney will team up for an Oktoberfest style beer-paired virtual dinner, including dessert from pastry director Victoria Dearmond. The virtual event is $100 and is designed for two, taking place on Sunday at 5 p.m. Sip through Achtoberfest, Pumpkinator and more alongside a housemade bratwurst and veggie strudel, beer braised ham hock with spaetzle, green beans, and cabbage; and spiced mini bundt cakes with Pumpkinator Glaze. Pick up your beers and ingredient kits at Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, on October 17 between noon and 5 p.m.

All month long

H-Town Originals: Brock’s Schnitzelfest at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West T C Jester, has released its next H-Town Originals for the month of October: Brock’s Schnitzelfest with Saint Arnold’s Brock Wagner. Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla and Wagner collaborated on the Oktoberfest-inspired Sandwich, featuring a panko breaded pork chop served, Saint Arnold Oktoberfest apple butter, whole grain mustard and sauerkraut on a toasted pretzel bun. The Schnitzelfest sandwich sells for $8.95, with fifty percent of the proceeds benefiting Texas Children’s Hospital.

$99 Wine and Dine through October at Brennan’s

Brennan's, 3300 Smith, has extended its annual Date Night Deal through October. The $99 Wine and Dine menu for two features a three-course prix fixe menu for two and a bottle of wine (or four glasses) for $99. Choose from Creole classics including Turtle Soup, Blue Crab Cakes, Grilled Filet Mignon and Shrimp and Grits, as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding. The restaurant has also updated its ongoing Sunday Fried Chicken Dinner and Bubbles To-Go special, available for curbside pickup or delivery via online ordering. Serving two to four, the whole, fried chicken is buttermilk-brined, Creole-spiced and skillet-fried. It can be ordered regular or spicy and now comes with new accompaniments: ultra cheesy mac ‘n cheese, Mardi Gras coleslaw, fresh cornbread and a bottle of Abel's Tempest Sparkling Wine for $45.

Fifty Cent Coffees at The Creek Group

The Creek Group will treat its guests to fresh brewed Creek Blend coffees for 50 cents a cup at all of their locations in the month of October, including Onion Creek, 3106 White Oak; Canyon Creek, 6603 Westcott; Cactus Cove, 3333 West 11th; Cedar Creek, 1034 West 20th; and Piggy's, 3412 West Lamar.

National Vegetarian Month at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches



, 1051 Heights, will celebrate October’s National Vegetarian Month by offering a variety of specials, with its four most popular plant-based sandwiches available for only $10 all month long. Choose from the Mack Daddy (vegan meatballs), Gramps (vegan turkey), James & the Giant Peach (vegan scallopini) or the Handsome Owl (vegan breaded chicken).

National Dessert Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Beginning October 1 through the end of the month, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak , will be offering specially-priced slices of cakes for $7.95. Next up is the Hummingbird Cake (October 11-17), a Southern concoction of bananas, pineapple, pecans and lots of rich spices all enclosed in a cream-cheese frosting. Entire cake can also be pre-ordered two days in advance for $89.95 (feeds 20+).

Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Landry’s Restaurants

All Landry's restaurants will partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation for a fundraiser to raise awareness for those affected by breast cancer this month. Guests can enjoy pink specialty cocktails and desserts at any Landry’s restaurant nationwide, including Mastro’s Steakhouse, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Morton’s The Steakhouse, McCormick & Schmick’s, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Chart House and The Palm, among others, and $1 from each cocktail or dessert purchased will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Pink Ribbon Bake Sale at Three Brothers Bakery



will be continuing its month-long tradition of a

at all three of its Houston area locations as well as online through the month of October. Portions of all pink ribbon bakery product sales will be donated to co-owner Janice Jucker’s Susan G. Komen Race Fund to support Susan G. Komen Houston.

EXPAND Get a Date Night Pasta Bundle at North Italia. Photo by Heather Kinkel Photography

New and ongoing specials

Date Night Bundle for Two at North Italia

In celebration of National Pizza & Pasta Month, North Italia, 1700 Post Oak, is offering a new date night bundle for two, available Wednesday, October 14 through Sunday, November 1. For $50, couples can enjoy their choice of any two signature pastas, along with a side of freshly baked parmesan garlic bread and either a to-go margarita or red sangria. The offer is available for takeout and delivery at all locations via Olo, so guests can take the romance home.

Chicken Pot Pie Returns to Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, is greeting the season’s first fall cold front by bringing back its famed Chicken Pot Pies. The big as Texas pot pie easily feeds two, very, very hungry people for $22.95, made with delimaven Ziggy Gruber’s twist on a traditional Eastern European recipe. The pies are available to eat at the restaurant or take home.

Cocktail To-Go Kit Giveaway at Etoile Cuisine et Bar and Brasserie du Parc

Each week, sister restaurants Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101 Uptown Park, and Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, have been awarding one lucky winner with a cocktail to-go kit, created by beverage director Kimberly Paul. To enter to win, people simply order food to-go from Brasserie du Parc and/or Etoile Cuisine et Bar Monday through Thursday and they are automatically entered into the drawing, and the winner is announced on Friday morning.

Fall Features at Pondicheri

Not only has Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, added a beautiful raised wooden deck to expand its patio seating, it has also introduced new features this fall. Guests can look forward to the yogurt-marinated, chickpea-battered Fried Chicken Tuesdays ($40, serves two) and the spiced Vindaloo Ribs special ($50, serves two) available for lunch and dinner service every Friday while supplies last.