This Week in Houston Food Events: Halloween and the Day of the Dead

Throughout these trying times, the ever-strong Houston food community continues to truck on. This week, you can support local restaurants by carrying out or making reservations for dine-in service, check out Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations, score voters perks from free margs to dining discounts and more.

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Boos and Booze at Brennan’s



During the week of Halloween,

, 3300 Smith, is offering a Boos and Booze menu, with fun drink features including the Candy Corn Martini – vodka, heavy cream, pineapple juice, garnished with Candy Corn rim; Pumpkin Punch – vodka, Kahlua, house pumpkin cream, pumpkin spice; Jack O’Lantern – Jack Daniels, Kahlua, Sambuca Black, topped with orange juice, garnished with black licorice; Dusk Till Dawn – Teremana Reposado Tequila, PAMA pomegranate liqueur, orange juice, garnished with moon slice orange; and the Haunted Graveyard – Maker’s Mark, house sweet potato simple syrup, Cynar, dash of sweet potato tincture, garnished with a cinnamon stick.

Burger Battle at Rodeo Goat

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, is running the Burger Battle of the Century campaign through Tuesday, November 3. Choose between the The Biden Burger — a Delaware surf and turf served with blue crab cake, beef tenderloin patty, arugula, beefsteak tomato, red onion, Joe’s crabby sauce and lemon-almond aioli; and the The McDonald — two all-beef patties, Russian sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun. The burgers are $14 each, and each burger ordered is a vote with the most popular selection moving on to the next round of burger battles.

Tuesday, October 27

Taste of "Puglia" Wine Dinner at Potente

Potente, 1515 Texas, will host a Taste of "Puglia" Wine Dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. The six-course dinner and wine pairing will feature one of Italy's loveliest regions, with food from chef Danny Trace (think burrata and bluefin, cavatelli with rabbit ragu and braised veal cheek with sweet potato and swiss chard) and wines by sommelier Vinny Montecuollo. Tickets (limited) are $115++.

Taco Tuesday Team-Up and Veggie A Go Go at Tacos A Go Go

Continuing its Taco Tuesday Team-Up series, Tacos A Go Go has introduced a vegan taco from acclaimed chef Monica Pope, who has created a vegan “Farmer’s Market Taco” that will be on the menu every Tuesday during the month of October. A portion of proceeds from each taco sold will benefit I’ll Have What She’s Having. Pope’s taco uses produce from local non-profit Plant It Forward, butterfly pea flowers from flora cocina and local mushrooms along with harissa on a corn tortilla. The taco spot has also introduced a new “Veggie A Go Go” vegetarian and vegan menu at all locations, including the “It’s Not Frickin’ Chicken” Taco,” Tater Taco, Cauliflower Taco, Veggie Egg Lovers Taco and plant-based Mexican “Pastor” Tacos and Quesadillas.

Tuesday, October 27 through Tuesday, November 3

Dia de los Muertos + Halloween at El Big Bad



, 419 Travis, will host festivities throughout the week, featuring Dia de los Muertos and Halloween food and drink specials and more. Follow its

for updates on the fiesta.

Wednesdays

Complimentary Weekly Pours at Brennan’s of Houston

Beginning Wednesday, October 21, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will be offering complimentary and celebratory 5-ounce pours of a weekly featured wine with the purchase of an entree. Wine Guy Marcus Gausepohl will feature different producers each week for the 'Wine Not?' Pour of the Day, beginning with a 2018 Resonance Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley). To score a gratis glass, use the code ‘WINE NOT’ when making your reservation.

Bars Across Houston Patio Pop-Up Series at One Fifth Houston

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, has joined Lucille’s Bars Across Houston Pop-Up series, inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio each Wednesday for a full evening of cocktail service and with the bartenders receiving tips and payment as contract employees. This week, the crew from Rosewater will be taking over, with one dollar from every featured cocktail sold donated to Lucille's 1913 charity.

Thursdays

Bars Across Houston Pop-Up Series at Lucille's

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, continues hosting its Thursday Patio Pop-Up series (6 to 10 p.m.), inviting local bar teams to take over the restaurant’s patio for a full evening of service and with the featured staff collecting 100 percent of the sales and tips generated by their curated cocktails. One dollar from every cocktail sold will go to Lucille’s 1913, a nonprofit launched to provide meals to Houstonians in need, targeting the elderly in impoverished neighborhoods from Sunnyside to Acres Homes. Restaurants and bars interested in participating in the 1913 Pop-Up Program can contact Lucille’s 1913 at info@lucilles1913.org.

UBP After Dark at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, has launched UBP After Dark, providing late-night food and drinks to post-shift restaurant industry workers and anyone else who wants something tasty after 10 p.m. The limited menu will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Thursday, with eats from soy-garlic Korean fried ribs and Thicc n’ Hearty Burgers to salt-and-pepper squid and al pastor mushroom quesadillas. Reservations can be made online, and there is outdoor seating, too.

Friday-Sunday

Dia de los Muertos with H Town Restaurant Group



H Town Restaurant Group will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos this year at

, 1600 Westheimer,

, 2200 Post Oak, and

, 1777 Walker. Each restaurant will be decorated for the holiday, including altars, and will feature special multi-course menus ($46) on Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1, available both dine-in and to-go. At Hugos, choose from dishes such as sslow-roasted pork tamal, wood-grilled masa stuffed with beans and cheeses, and pumpkin cheesecake. Caracol offers sopa Azteca, catch of the day Veracruzana, slow-braised short ribs, chocolate pumpkin tart and more. At Xochi, dine on dishes such as blue corn empanadas stuffed with chicken picadillo, pumpkin mole, scallops with savory red corn and pan de muerto.

Day of the Dead Celebration at Superica

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, will host a three-day Day of the Dead Celebration from Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1, featuring holiday-themed food and beverage specials (dine-in only), restaurant décor, staff costumes, Mexican candy gift bags and more. Sip Bloody Marias and Morgue-rita featuring Espolon tequila and activated charcoal, and nosh on salsa macha chicken wings and tacos ‘del fuego.’

Saturday, October 31

Veuve Clicquot Yelloween Brunch at a’Bouzy

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, will host a Veuve Clicquot Yelloween Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Halloween. Guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV for $49/bottle. Costumes strongly encouraged, and reservations are required. Call 713-722-6899.

Sunday, November 1

Halloween Brunch at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, is throwing a Halloween brunch with spooky/horror-themed drinks and food and staff dressed as characters from their favorite horror films. Make reservations online.

All month long (October)

H-Town Originals: Brock’s Schnitzelfest at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West T C Jester, has released its next H-Town Originals for the month of October: Brock’s Schnitzelfest with Saint Arnold’s Brock Wagner. Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla and Wagner collaborated on the Oktoberfest-inspired Sandwich, featuring a panko breaded pork chop served, Saint Arnold Oktoberfest apple butter, whole grain mustard and sauerkraut on a toasted pretzel bun. The Schnitzelfest sandwich sells for $8.95, with fifty percent of the proceeds benefiting Texas Children’s Hospital.

$99 Wine and Dine through October at Brennan’s

Brennan's, 3300 Smith, has extended its annual Date Night Deal through October. The $99 Wine and Dine menu for two features a three-course prix fixe menu for two and a bottle of wine (or four glasses) for $99. Choose from Creole classics including Turtle Soup, Blue Crab Cakes, Grilled Filet Mignon and Shrimp and Grits, as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding.

Fifty Cent Coffees at The Creek Group

The Creek Group will treat its guests to fresh brewed Creek Blend coffees for 50 cents a cup at all of their locations in the month of October, including Onion Creek, 3106 White Oak; Canyon Creek, 6603 Westcott; Cactus Cove, 3333 West 11th; Cedar Creek, 1034 West 20th; and Piggy's 3412 West Lamar.

National Vegetarian Month at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights, will celebrate October’s National Vegetarian Month by offering a variety of specials, with its four most popular plant-based sandwiches available for only $10 all month long. Choose from the Mack Daddy (vegan meatballs), Gramps (vegan turkey), James & the Giant Peach (vegan scallopini) or the Handsome Owl (vegan breaded chicken).

National Dessert Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s



This October,

, 2327 Post Oak , will be offering specially-priced slices of cakes for $7.95. The series ends with a giant Pumpkin Cheesecake through Halloween. Entire cakes can also be pre-ordered two days in advance for $89.95 each (feeds 20+).

Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Landry’s Restaurants



All

restaurants will partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation for a fundraiser to raise awareness for those affected by breast cancer this month. Guests can enjoy pink specialty cocktails and desserts at any Landry’s restaurant nationwide, and $1 from each cocktail or dessert purchased will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Pink Ribbon Bake Sale at Three Brothers Bakery

Three Brothers Bakery will be continuing its month-long tradition of a pink ribbon bake sale at all three of its Houston area locations as well as online through the month of October. Portions of all pink ribbon bakery product sales will be donated to co-owner Janice Jucker’s Susan G. Komen Race Fund to support Susan G. Komen Houston.

New and ongoing specials

Weekend Game Day Appetizer Boards To-Go at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now offering Weekend Game Day Appetizer Boards To-Go, featuring six signature appetizers for $66 on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Munch on pork chop bite sliders, applewood bacon-wrapped shrimp brochette, steakhouse pizza, truffle wedge fries, seafood stuffed mushrooms and beef & bleu bites.

Fall Features at Pondicheri

Not only has Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, added a beautiful raised wooden deck to expand its patio seating, it has also introduced new features this fall. Guests can look forward to the yogurt-marinated, chickpea-battered Fried Chicken Tuesdays ($40, serves two) and the spiced Vindaloo Ribs special ($50, serves two) available for lunch and dinner service every Friday while supplies last.

Fall Chicken Tacos at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s has introduced two fried chicken tacos for the fall, available for a limited time through Sunday, November 22. The Baja Hot Chicken Taco is Fuzzy’s take on Nashville Hot, while the Cluckin’ Fried Chicken Taco offers a crispy, savory option with garlic sauce, bacon, avocado slices, shredded cheese, tomatoes and ranch on a flour tortilla.

Voter Perks



Check out our

for a list of local restaurants and bars offering food and drink specials and perks to voters this Election Day, plus even more

.