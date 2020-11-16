This Week in Houston Food Events: Virtual Tastings and Sandwiches To Be Thankful For

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesdays in November

Taco Tuesday Team-Up at Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go continues its Taco Tuesday Team-Up series with a new taco from chef Erin Smith of Feges BBQ for the month of November. Smith's “Crispy Whole Hog Taco” — featuring crispy whole hog, Alabama white slaw and spiced cracklings — will be on the menu every Tuesday in November. A portion of proceeds from each taco sold will benefit I’ll Have What She’s Having.

Wednesday, November 18

Virtual Cocktail Class with Alba Huerta

The Williams Sonoma Beverage Academy and Julep’s Alba Huerta have put together a series of Virtual Cocktail Classes this fall. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and are 45 mins long, with this week’s lesson covering Thanksgiving Libations. Tickets are $20 ($15 for Visa cardholders).

Thursday, November 19

Virtual Sazerac Dinner and Tasting

Rescheduled from last month, Underbelly Hospitality’s Chris Shepherd and spirits director Westin Galleymore will be tasting through Kentucky bourbon and cocktails along with Sazerac master distiller Harlan Wheatley at a Virtual Sazerac Dinner and Tasting. Tasting kits are $200 (designated for two) and include ingredients for the dinner (think smoked turkey roulade with “hot brown” bread pudding, Kentucky bbq lamb and bourbon-glazed pecan praline pound cake) and three spirits, including Wheatley, Buffalo Trace and Sazarac Rye. Ingredient kits can be picked up at 1100 Westheimer on on Wednesday, November 17 between noon and 5 p.m. The virtual tasting begins Thursday at 6 p.m.

2020 Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner at Bistro 555

Bistro 555, 13616 Memorial, will host its first in-house wine dinner, celebrating the release of France’s young and light Beaujolais Nouveau. Beginning at 7 p.m., the bistro will uncork the 2020 Beaujolais Nouveau and serve it with an appetizer (those sipping this new wine will join millions of others around the world doing the same thing); followed by four more courses each paired with selected, much finer wines. Reservations are required, and there is a $30 PayPal deposit per person to secure them. Cost for the dinner is $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

I’ll Have What She’s Cookin’: Naija Street Food with Chef Simi Adebajo

Women-run, women-supporting non-profit I’ll Have What She’s Having continues its virtual cooking series with a celebration of the flavors of Nigeria. Tuning in from both Houston and San Francisco, attendees can cook, sip and converse all in support of San Francisco New Deal and Twenty4Change, organizations working to provide food-insecure families with nutrient-forward meals during the pandemic. Virtual guests will join chef Simi Adebajo of Eko Kitchen (San Francisco) and Edible Houston editor and cookbook author Francine Spiering (Houston) as chef Simi shares recipes for some of her favorite street food bites from her native Nigeria. Bar star Lainey Collum (San Francisco) will lead attendees in a step-by-step guide for mixing up a completely original zero proof cocktail creation to pair the evenings bites and the entire evening will be hosted by IHWSH leader, chef Dawn Burrell (Houston). Tickets for the event cost $70 and include a kit for four people containing ingredients for small bites and zero proof cocktails, and Zoom access to the live casting, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

$7 Thankful Thursdays at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 1051 Heights, has introduced “Thankful Thursdays” counting down to Thanksgiving Day, offering $7 fall—themed sandwiches including the Going Home For Thanksgiving (turkey, cranberry sauce, sriracha, havarti), Pumpkin (vegan chicken, mushrooms, pesto, avocado, provolone, pepper jack) and Pilgrim (vegan turkey, cranberry sauce, sriracha, havarti). Choose any for only $7 each when you order in-store or on the Ike’s app.

Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fundraiser at McCormick & Schmick's

McCormick & Schmick's will offer guests a chargrilled New York strip steak with housemade steak butter, served alongside a tender sweet Maine lobster tail and mashed potatoes every Thursday for $25.99. Diners can add a bottle of Decoy Limited Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle for an additional $55, and $5 of every bottle of Decoy Limited sold will be donated to the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund.

UBP After Dark at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, has launched UBP After Dark, providing late-night food and drinks to post-shift restaurant industry workers and anyone else who wants something tasty after 10 p.m. The limited menu will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Thursday. Reservations can be made online, and there is outdoor seating, too.

Saturday, November 21

Raclette Party on the Patio at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will be throwing an après-ski-style Raclette Party on the Patio on Saturday, November 21 (and again on Saturday, December 19) from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests can purchase plates, featuring the melty cheese, potatoes with caramelized onions, frisée, cornichons and baguette slices, for $18 ($22 with charcuterie).

All month long

Fluff Bake Bar Collab for No Kid Hungry at The Burger Joint

Matt Pak of The Burger Joint and Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar have teamed up to make a signature shake for the month of November to benefit No Kid Hungry. Available at Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, 2003 Shepherd, The Couch Potato Shake features Fluff Bake Bar's couch potato cookie dough (filled with potato chips, pretzels, cornflakes, marshmallows and chocolate chips) blended with Burger Joint's vanilla custard soft serve. For every shake sold, $1 will go to fight childhood hunger in Houston. https://burgerjointhtx.com/

Thanksgiving Benedict at Dandelion Cafe

Dandelion Cafe, 5405 Bellaire, is offering a sweet and savory Thanksgiving Benedict now through November 30 when dining in or ordering online. Chef JC Ricks layers cornbread dressing with ham, turkey sausage, cranberry sauce, two poached eggs and gravy and serves it with a side of his signature potatoes.

No Kid Hungry Benefit at Le Colonial

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, is launching a new initiative to benefit local organizations that provide critical resources to those in need, offering special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus beginning November 1 and running through the end of the year. This month, Le Colonial will donate $1 from each order to No Kid Hungry, an organization that has been at the forefront of the fight against those facing hunger due to the pandemic. The three-course lunch menu is available for $25 and dinner is priced at $45, available for dine-in and takeout.

Mandela Family Freedom Menu at Peli Peli South African Kitchen

Peli Peli South African Kitchen, 1201 Lake Woodlands, 5085 Westheimer, is collaborating with Holocaust Museum Houston on new menu, the Mandela Family Freedom Menu, in honor of the “Mandela: Struggle for Freedom” exhibit that is currently on display at HMH. Guests can choose the multi-course experience for families of three ($48) or four ($60) and $1 from each meal will go towards the museum; plus each adult diner will receive 50 percent off tickets to the exhibit (kids under 18 are always free). The offer is available dine-in, to-go or curbside through December 31 at the Woodlands and Galleria locations. Hmh.org

Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Taco junkies can try the new Chili Wagon taco at Torchy’s Tacos during the month of November. The Chili Wagon ($5.75) makes its debut featuring New Mexico red chile stewed chicken with a fried poblano pepper strip, onions, avocado sauce, fresh cilantro and a lime wedge on a corn tortilla.

EXPAND Try roti breakfast tacos from new ghost kitchen concept, Phat Kitchen. Photo by Sabrina Miskelly

New and ongoing specials

Chocolate Thanksgiving Turkeys at Chocolate Bar

Chocolate Bar, 2521 University, 1835 West Alabama, is offering Chocolate Thanksgiving Turkeys in milk, dark and white chocolate varieties ($55 for medium at 3.5 pounds, $139.95 for the 19-pound large). To place an order, call 713-520-8888 (Rice Village) or 713-520-8599 (Montrose) for in-store pickup.

New Caviar Service at Kata Robata + Beaujolais Bonanza

Chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi has officially launched caviar service at Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, serving Kaluga caviar with salmon skin “chips” and cauliflower mousse ($75). It’s a combination he first served as an omakase course, and the feedback was so positive that he developed it into his version of caviar service. The restaurant will also be featuring wines from Beaujolais in November.

Mexican Paella at The Original Ninfa’s Uptown

The Original Ninfa’s Uptown, 1700 Post Oak, is releasing an exclusive new dish: Mexican Paella (feeds four for $125). Made with white wine, Gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, octopus, squid,, Texas redfish, chorizo, olives and rabbit, the paella will be available during dinner service every night with a 24-hour advance notice (required). Contact the Original Ninfa’s Uptown at 346-335-2404 to place an order.

Roti Breakfast Tacos at Phat Kitchen

Chef Alex Au-Yeung’s new ghost kitchen concept Phat Kitchen, 2616 Blodgett, has expanded its hours and menu to include new breakfast service, offered daily starting at 8 a.m. Pair café sua da with breakfast roti tacos or spam and egg banh mi. Spam + Egg Banh Mi.

Fall and Winter specials at Relish Restaurant & Bar

Relish, 2810 Westheimer, welcomes the fall and winter seasons with new dishes, cocktails and a warm patio with additional seating and heaters. Highlights include Figs, Burrata and Prosciutto with watercress, hazelnuts, breadcrumbs and a maple-lemon vinaigrette; Broiled Oysters with spinach, parmesan and pernod; Grilled Pork Tenderloin with parsnip puree, bacon-braised collard greens, brandy and apples; and Butternut Squash Cavatelli with pork sausage, roasted butternut squash, sage, pumpkin seeds and parmigiano reggiano.

The Chalet at Rosie Cannonball

The team at Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, is transitioning its Spritz Patio into The Chalet at Rosie Cannonball, channeling an apres ski experience with cozy nooks and fire pits, warm drinks and a food menu that evolves as the weather gets colder. Linger over mushroom arancini, vitello tonnato, winter citrus salad, larger dishes like cacio e pepe and a pork schnitzel sandwich, and sweets from cider doughnut holes to a s’mores sandwich. The Rosie burger, fritto misto and the Donna Meagle Special (a bottle of Krug and a dozen oysters) remain on the menu, as well; and bar manager Alex Negranza and Rosie Cannonball newbie, Sarah Crowl, have created a list of Alpine cocktails like The Frosty Old Pal, made with a blend of amari and green chartreuse, and the Alpine Martini includes Absolut Elyx, gin and alpine herbs. The Chalet at Rosie is open on a walk-in only basis.

Nine-Course Chef Tasting at Tobiuo Sushi + Bar



After a pandemic-related hiatus, Tobiuo, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has installed protective plexi-glass barriers at its sushi bar and has relaunched its omakase program. For $150-$175, guests can enjoy a beautifully plated nine-course chef tasting of nigiri, hot and cold plates and an artful dessert. Pairings are also available. The omakase is available at both sushi bar and table due to COVID precautions.