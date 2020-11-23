This Week in Houston Food Events: Feasts to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday-Tuesday

Holiday Meal Express at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, has opened its Holiday Meal Express for the season. Orders can be placed in-store, online at centralmarket.com/holiday or by calling 713-386-1785. Thanksgiving pre-orders can be placed now through Tuesday, November 24; and the store will be open for last-minute sides, desserts and more, as well.

Tuesdays

Roti Breakfast Taco Tuesdays at Phat Kitchen

Phat Kitchen, the new ghost kitchen operating out of Blodgett Food Hall, 2616 Blodgett, has announced a weekly buy one-get one special on its Roti Breakfast Tacos on Taco Tuesdays. To take advantage, enter the coupon code “ROTITACOBOGO” at checkout when ordering for delivery or takeout.

Taco Tuesday Team-Up at Tacos A Go Go



continues its Taco Tuesday Team-Up series with a new taco from chef Erin Smith of Feges BBQ for the month of November. Smith's “Crispy Whole Hog Taco” — featuring crispy whole hog, Alabama white slaw and spiced cracklings — will be on the menu every Tuesday in November. A portion of proceeds from each taco sold will benefit I’ll Have What She’s Having.

Wednesday, November 25

“Tiki-3000: Mai Tais on the Moon” at Monkey’s Tail

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, is hosting a tiki-themed bar pop-up dubbed “Tiki-3000: Mai Tais on the Moon.” Guests can expect space themed decor, moon dreams, Mai Tai riffs, packaged cocktails, flamingos and a tiki-inspired food menu; and can enter on a first come, first served basis from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Core Gives, which benefits food and beverage service employees with children.

Thursday, November 26

Thanksgiving Day Dining Guide

Check out our 2020 Houston Thanksgiving Day Dining Guide for an extensive breakdown of restaurants offering dine-in and takeout specials on Thanksgiving Day.

Saturday, November 28

“How to Make Gumbo with Lucas” Zoom

Hay Merchant chef Lucas McKinney will show you how to make a roux, cook rice and dice veggies at a virtual “How to Make Gumbo with Lucas” Zoom Class. The class includes all the ingredients to make enough gumbo for four, featuring some housemade and smoked meats, for $60. Ingredients can be picked up at Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer on Friday, November 27 between noon and 5 p.m. The virtual class begins Saturday at 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 29

Friendsgiving Brunch at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, will host two seatings — 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — for its second annual Friendsgiving Brunch, which is also available to-go this year. Make a reservation to dine on eats from smoked fish dip, wok fried green beans and everything scallion pancakes to oyster sauce rubbed brisket, stuffing fried rice and five spice apple honey cake. Cost is $45 for the family-style menu (children under 5 free).

All month long

The Miracle at Johnny’s Christmas Pop-Up at Johnny’s Gold Brick (November and December)

The Christmas-themed pop-up Miracle at Johnny’s returns to Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, open now through the end of December. The festive cocktail bar will toast the season over-the-top holiday decor and a seasonal signature cocktails, including new creations like the Jolly Koala with gin, vermouth and pine-cardamom-sage cordial; and the the On Dasher, a blend of bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, burlesque bitters and lemon.

No Kid Hungry Menus

Matt Pak of The Burger Joint and Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar have teamed up to make a signature shake —The Couch Potato Shake —for the month of November to benefit No Kid Hungry, available at Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, 2003 Shepherd. Featuring Fluff Bake Bar's couch potato cookie dough (filled with potato chips, pretzels, cornflakes, marshmallows and chocolate chips) blended with Burger Joint's vanilla custard soft serve, $1 from every shake sold will go to fight childhood hunger in Houston.

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, is offering prix fixe lunch and dinner menus this month, with $1 from each order going to No Kid Hungry (the menus are available for dine-in and takeout).

Now through December 18, for every order of fried rice sold, Mala Sichuan will donate $1 to feed children in need via No Kid Hungry’s Taste of the Holidays fundraiser.

To support No Kid Hungry, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, will be donating $1 for every order of its flaky house roti flatbread sold, both from Phat Eatery and new ghost concept Phat Kitchen, November 23 through December 18.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, will be donating $1 from every order of its yakitori skewers from Novembre 23 through December 18.

Mandela Family Freedom Menu at Peli Peli South African Kitchen (November and December)

Peli Peli South African Kitchen, 1201 Lake Woodlands, 5085 Westheimer, is collaborating with Holocaust Museum Houston on new menu, the Mandela Family Freedom Menu, in honor of the “Mandela: Struggle for Freedom” exhibit that is currently on display at HMH. Guests can choose the multi-course experience for families of three ($48) or four ($60) and $1 from each meal will go towards the museum; plus each adult diner will receive 50-percent off tickets to the exhibit (kids under 18 are always free). The offer is available dine-in, to-go or curbside through December 31 at the Woodlands and Galleria locations. Hmh.org

Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos (November and December)

Picos, 3601 Kirby, has officially rolled out its annual Tamale Stand this holiday season, running now through January 3. Similar to years past, the stand will be located in the parking lot with a menu that boasts tamales, salsas and moles made fresh daily. And this year, the Richards have commissioned local artist Jose Arredondo to create two murals that pay homage both agave and to the Hispanic tradition of tamales during the holidays.

Taco of the Month at Torchy’s Tacos

Taco junkies can try the new Chili Wagon taco at Torchy’s Tacos during the month of November. The Chili Wagon ($5.75) features New Mexico red chile stewed chicken with a fried poblano pepper strip, onions, avocado sauce, fresh cilantro and a lime wedge on a corn tortilla.

EXPAND Get $1 oysters during happy hour at Brennan's Courtyard Bar. Photo by Dragana Harris

New and ongoing specials

$1 Oysters and more at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is celebrating the return of oyster season by offering $1 oysters during happy hour, held Tuesday-Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in its Courtyard Bar. Brennan’s guests can also partake in oyster features from seafood towers and po’boys to Gulf Fish Borgne / Pontchartrain with jumbo lump crab, shrimp, Louisiana oysters, Parmesan-mushroom rice and Brennan’s Creole butter.

The Chalet at Rosie Cannonball

The team at Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, has transitioned its Spritz Patio into The Chalet at Rosie Cannonball, channeling an apres ski experience with cozy nooks and fire pits, warm drinks and a food menu that evolves as the weather gets colder. Linger over mushroom arancini, vitello tonnato, cacio e pepe and cider doughnut holes alongside Alpine cocktails like The Frosty Old Pal, a blend of amari and green chartreuse. The Chalet at Rosie is open on a walk-in only basis.

New Vegan/Vegetarian Menu at Tarka Indian Kitchen

Tarka Indian Kitchen, 721 West 19th, debuts new vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items, including vegetable pakoras, Beyond keema curry, tikka masala fries and more.

