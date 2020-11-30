This Week in Houston Food Events: Sip Festive Cocktails at a Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesdays

Roti Breakfast Taco Tuesdays at Phat Kitchen

Phat Kitchen, the new ghost kitchen operating out of Blodgett Food Hall, 2616 Blodgett, has announced a weekly buy one-get one special on its Roti Breakfast Tacos on Taco Tuesdays. To take advantage, enter the coupon code “ROTITACOBOGO” at checkout when ordering for delivery or takeout.

Wednesday, December 2

50-cent First Wednesday at Kolache Shoppe Heights

The last 50-cent First Wednesday takes place at the Kolache Shoppe Heights, 1031 Heights, as the Houston institution concludes its 50-year celebration. The offer is good for its $1.65 varieties of kolaches (such as small sausage, small sausage and cheese, peach, cream cheese) starting at 7 a.m. until sold out (limited to two dozen specially priced kolaches per party and excludes call-in orders).

Thursdays

UBP After Dark at UB Preserv

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, has launched UBP After Dark, providing late-night food and drinks to post-shift restaurant industry workers and anyone else who wants something tasty after 10 p.m. The limited menu will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Thursday. Reservations can be made online, and there is outdoor seating, too.

Saturday, December 5

Live Music at Liberty Kitchen Treehouse

Liberty Kitchen Treehouse, 963 Bunker Hill, will host live music from 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday through December 19. The eatery has also introduced new menu items, including truffle hamachi, citrus chili ora king sashimi and caviar.

Sunday, December 6

Farmers Market at Rice Village

Rice Village will launch the inaugural Rice Village Farmers Market on Sunday, December 6, running the market on the first and third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. going forward. Located in the parking lot near Beautique & Mecox, the open-air market will feature 40+ vendors ranging from family-owned farms, to artisan chocolate to zero-waste home essentials. Vendors and guests alike are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing practices.

EXPAND 'Tis the season for tamales from Arnaldo Richards' Picos. Photo by Nick De La Torre

All month long

Jingled Up Pop-up Bar

Now through the year’s end, Houstonians are invited to sleigh all day at Jingled Up, the holiday-themed pop-up bar opening at 711 Main in downtown. Daily activities include cookie decorating, photo booth pictures, socially distanced photos with Santa and complimentary elf ears, painting with a twist, karaoke and trivia nights, ugly Christmas sweater contests and Sunday brunch with Santa; and there will be festive cocktails from the bar's "Naughty List", mocktails from the "Nice List" and food will also be available at an additional cost. GA is $30 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-14.

The Miracle at Johnny’s Christmas Pop-Up at Johnny’s Gold Brick (November and December)

The Christmas-themed pop-up Miracle at Johnny’s returns to Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, open now through the end of December. The festive cocktail bar will toast the season over-the-top holiday decor and a seasonal signature cocktails, including new creations like the Jolly Koala with gin, vermouth and pine-cardamom-sage cordial; and the the On Dasher, a blend of bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, burlesque bitters and Lemon.

Candlelighters Houston Fundraiser at Le Colonial

This December, Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, is offering prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, with $1 from each meal sold going to Candlelighters Houston (the menus are available for dine-in and takeout).

Mandela Family Freedom Menu at Peli Peli South African Kitchen

Peli Peli South African Kitchen, 1201 Lake Woodlands, 5085 Westheimer, is collaborating with Holocaust Museum Houston on new menu, the Mandela Family Freedom Menu, in honor of the “Mandela: Struggle for Freedom” exhibit that is currently on display at HMH. Guests can choose the multi-course experience for families of three ($48) or four ($60) and $1 from each meal will go towards the museum; plus each adult diner will receive 50-percent off tickets to the exhibit (kids under 18 are always free). The offer is available dine-in, to-go or curbside through December 31 at the Woodlands and Galleria locations.

Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Picos, 3601 Kirby, has officially rolled out its annual Tamale Stand this holiday season, running now through January 3. Similar to years past, the stand will be located in the parking lot with a menu that boasts tamales, salsas and moles made fresh daily. And this year, the Richards have commissioned local artist Jose Arredondo to create two murals that pay homage both agave and to the Hispanic tradition of tamales during the holidays.

New and ongoing specials

$1 Oysters and more at Brennan’s of Houston



, 3300 Smith, is celebrating the return of oyster season by offering $1 oysters during happy hour, held Tuesday-Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in its Courtyard Bar. Brennan’s guests can also partake in oyster features from seafood towers and po’boys to Gulf Fish Borgne / Pontchartrain with jumbo lump crab, shrimp, Louisiana oysters, Parmesan-mushroom rice and Brennan’s Creole butter.

No Kid Hungry Campaign

Now through December 18, for every order of fried rice sold, Mala Sichuan Bistro will donate $1 to feed children in need via No Kid Hungry’s Taste of the Holidays fundraiser.

To support No Kid Hungry, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, will be donating $1 for every order of its flaky house roti flatbread sold, both from Phat Eatery and new ghost concept Phat Kitchen, now through December 18.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, will be donating $1 from every order of its yakitori skewers now through December 18.

Holiday Specials at Postino Wine Cafe

Postino, 805 Pacific,642 Yale, has unveiled its holiday specials, including Mix-N-Match Holiday Wine Packs To-Go ($30 for two bottles, $55 for four), gift card specials and an Ultimate Holiday Bundle catering menu.

The Chalet at Rosie Cannonball

The team at Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, is transitioning its Spritz Patio into The Chalet at Rosie Cannonball, channeling an apres ski experience with cozy nooks and fire pits, warm drinks and a food menu that evolves as the weather gets colder. Linger over mushroom arancini, vitello tonnato, acio e pepe, cider doughnut and Alpine cocktails like The Frosty Old Pal, made with a blend of amari and green chartreuse. The Chalet at Rosie is open on a walk-in only basis.

New Vegan/Vegetarian Menu at Tarka Indian Kitchen

Tarka Indian Kitchen, 721 West 19th, debuts new vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items, including vegetable pakoras, Beyond keema curry, tikka masala fries and more.

New Cocktails at The Toasted Coconut



The Lychee Self Go is just one of the brand-cocktails Sarah Troxell and her bar team have dropped on the menu at

, 1617 Richmond, right in time for the holidays! This island-inspired creation is blended with mezcal, lemon, lychee fruit and house purple syrup.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us