This Week in Houston Food Events: One Fifth Riffs on Southern Holiday Classics

Tuesday, December 8

Introduction of One Fifth Southern Comfort

The team at One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, has changed concepts for the month of December, offering food that is comforting and reminiscent of the holidays. Guests can expect dishes like jalapeño cornbread, oysters—roasted and raw, a boudin plate with house pickles and mustard, flounder Ponchatrain, oxtail ragout with crispy gnocchi and crab-stuffed jalapeños.

All-You-Can-Eat Stone Crab Tuesdays at Loch Bar

Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, has launched all-you-can-eat stone crab on Tuesdays for $85. Each meal includes a choice of soup and sides.

Roti Breakfast Taco Tuesdays at Phat Kitchen

Phat Kitchen, the new ghost kitchen operating out of Blodgett Food Hall, 2616 Blodgett, has announced a weekly buy one-get one special on its Roti Breakfast Tacos on Taco Tuesdays. To take advantage, enter the coupon code “ROTITACOBOGO” at checkout when ordering for delivery or takeout.

Taco Tuesday Team-Up at Tacos A Go Go

Tacos A Go Go has teamed up with Mastrantos to create a limited-time specialty taco this month, with proceeds from each taco sold benefiting I'll Have What She's Having in support of women's health. Available at all Tacos A Go Go locations every Tuesday in December, the Chorizo Carbonara taco features housemade bucatini pasta, chorizo, garlic, onion, Taleggio cheese, queso fresco, cilantro and egg yolk.?

Wednesday, December 9

Virtual Cocktail Class with Alba Huerta

The Williams Sonoma Beverage Academy and Julep’s Alba Huerta have put together a series of Virtual Cocktail Classes. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and are 45 mins long, and this week’s theme is “Better with Bubbles.” Tickets are $20 ($15 for Visa cardholders).

Wine Tasting Kits for Two at Rainbow Lodge



2011 Ella, will feature Champagne in its sellout Wine Tasting Kits for Two for the entire month of December (available for pickup on Wednesdays throughout the month). Each curated kit ($139 plus tax) will contain Champagne for two and four appetizer tasting portions from chef Mark Schmidt. There will also be an element of caviar each week.

Chinese-American Wednesdays at UB Preserv



In addition to its new dumpling happy hour (dine-in only Wednesday-Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.),

1609 Westheimer, will offer Chinese-American Wednesdays with a different menu each week highlighting Nick Wong's favorite dishes, available for both dine-in and to-go. Bonus points for those dining in: it has also recently added 16 outdoor seats on its updated patio.

No Label Brewing Co. Beer Dinner at The Union Kitchen Katy



9920 Gaston, is hosting a five-course beer pairing dinner with No Label Brewing Co.'s new head brewer Ryan Traylor at 7 p.m. The menu will feature Mini Baked Brie, Blood Orange Citrus Salad, Voodoo Shrimp Coffee Crusted Braised Short Rib and Beer Baked Bread Pudding, each paired with No Label suds.

Thursdays

UBP After Dark at UB Preserv

The hot eatery also continues its UBP After Dark nights, providing late-night food and drinks to post-shift restaurant industry workers and anyone else who wants something tasty late night. The limited menu will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Thursday. Reservations can be made online, and there is outdoor seating, too.

Saturday, December 12

Breakfast with Santa at Downtown Aquarium

The Downtown Aquarium, 410 Bagby, is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Saturdays in December. Reservations required.

Prisoner Wine Company Dinner at Liberty Kitchen Treehouse



963 Bunker Hill, is hosting an exclusive dinner on the rooftop with a five-course dinner pairing featuring Prisoner Wine Company with live music for $125 per person. The dinner will feature two seatings, 5 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 10:30 p.m. Menu highlights include King crab roll paired with Blindfold White Blend, seared foie gras with smashed cherries and Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir, espresso-crusted filet and truffled pommes with Prisoner Red Blend and more. Call 713-468-3745 to reserve.

Sunday, December 13

Beyond Basic Virtual Cocktail Class with Underbelly Hospitality

Underbelly Hospitality continues its Beyond Basic virtual cocktail series, this time with whiskey and "The Mariah Carey Christmas Album.” Cocktail kits are $50 and serve two people, including all the ingredients to make Gold Rush & Eggnog cocktails, three whiskey tastings and kale tamales to enjoy alongside. The virtual class runs Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. Pick up your ingredient kit at One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, on Saturday, December 12 between noon and 5 p.m.

All month long

“H-Town Originals:” Tutu Turkey at Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West TC Jester, 6618 Fannin, continues its “H-Town Originals” sandwich collaboration series with Tutu Turkey, available during the month of December. Former Houston Prima ballerina Lauren Anderson worked with Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla to create the holiday-inspired sandwich, which features house-cured oven roasted turkey, grilled onions and bell peppers, sliced brie, mayo and spicy mustard on toasted whole grain bread for $8.95. Antone’s will donate 50-percent of proceeds from December’s “H-Town Originals” sandwich to Houston Ballet’s Education and Community Engagement program.

Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards' Picos



3601 Kirby, has officially rolled out its annual Tamale Stand this holiday season, running now through January 3. Similar to years past, the stand will be located in the parking lot with a menu that boasts tamales, salsas and moles made fresh daily. And this year, the Richards have commissioned local artist Jose Arredondo to create two murals that pay homage both agave and to the Hispanic tradition of tamales during the holidays.

Jingled Up Pop-up Bar

Now through the year’s end, Houstonians are invited to sleigh all day at Jingled Up, the holiday-themed pop-up bar opening at 711 Main in downtown. Pop in for festive cocktails, cookie decorating, socially distanced photos, karaoke and trivia nights, ugly Christmas sweater contests and more. GA is $30 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-14.

The Miracle at Johnny's Christmas Pop-Up at Johnny's Gold Brick (November and December)



The Christmas-themed pop-up

returns to

2518 Yale, open now through the end of December. The festive cocktail bar will toast the season over-the-top holiday decor and seasonal signature cocktails. https://johnnysgoldbrick.com/

Naughty Santa at Torchy's Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos has welcomed the Naughty Santa as its December Taco of the Month, featuring grilled shrimp, chorizo, pickled onions, jack cheese, avocado, cilantro and poblano sauce on a flour tortilla for $5.95.

EXPAND Traveler's Table introduces new seasonal dishes, plus a prix fixe option and steak and oyster nights. Photo by Jenn Duncan

New and ongoing specials

Holiday Lunch Service at B&B Butchers and Turner’s

Now through Thursday, December 24, Turner’s, 1800 Post, is offering an all-new holiday lunch service, available every Tuesday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required and can be booked on OpenTable or at 713-804-1212.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is also offering a holiday lunch service every Tuesday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 24. Reservations are required and can be made online or at 713-862-1814.

$1 Oysters and more at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is celebrating the return of oyster season by offering $1 oysters during happy hour, held Tuesday-Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in its Courtyard Bar. Brennan’s guests can also partake in oyster features from seafood towers and po’boys to Gulf Fish Borgne / Pontchartrain with jumbo lump crab, shrimp, Louisiana oysters, Parmesan-mushroom rice and Brennan’s Creole butter.

Happy Hour at Hando

Hando, 518 West 11th, has introduced a new happy hour program called “Relaxing Times at Hando”. HH is offered daily from 3 to 5 p.m. for dine-in only. Guests can enjoy a selection bar bites, as well as half off all house cocktails.

Hanukkah Menu at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, will offer Hanukkah and Festival of Lights menus, available to-go and featuring offerings to feed 6-10 people (Festival of Lights) and a la carte offerings (Hanukkah menu). Choose from favorites like matzo ball soup and latkes, brisket and kasha varnishkas, fried kreplach and sweet noodle kugel, deli and lox platters, and desserts from cookies to cakes. Call 713-871-8883 to order or print the order form and fax it in (call to confirm receipt). All orders must be made at least 24 hours in advance. Hanukkah begins at sunset, Thursday, December 10, and ends at nightfall, Friday, December 18.

The Chalet at Rosie Cannonball



The team at

1620 Westheimer, is transitioning its Spritz Patio into The Chalet at Rosie Cannonball, channeling an après-ski experience with cozy nooks and fire pits, warm drinks and a food menu that evolves as the weather gets colder. The Chalet at Rosie is open on a walk-in only basis.

New Cocktails at The Toasted Coconut

The Lychee Self Go is just one of the brand-cocktails Sarah Troxell and her bar team have dropped on the menu at The Toasted Coconut, 1617 Richmond, right in time for the holidays! This island-inspired creation is blended with mezcal, lemon, lychee fruit and house purple syrup.

Seasonal Dishes at Traveler’s Table

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, is now offering new seasonal dishes, from crispy pork belly in pasilla sauce to South Indian pumpkin curry. Guests can enjoy a three-course menu for $40 every Sunday through Thursday after 5 p.m. for both dine-in and take-out. In addition, International Oyster Night is every Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring a dozen raw or nine chargrilled oysters for $20; and Thursdays feature the Global Steak-Out from 5 to 9 p.m., with steak “three ways” served with accompaniments and a glass of wine for $30/each.

